Advance Management of covid 19: RECOVERY Trial

Advanced Management of COVID 19 - Recovery Trial Dr. Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman MBBS, MRCP (UK), MACP (USA) Registrar (Medici...
Recovery Trial
Recovery Trial at a Glance • Large-scale, Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) • “Open level” study • Run by the Nuffield Dep...
• Six proposed interventions: five repurposed drugs and convalescent plasma Lopinavir-Ritonavir (an HIV medication) Low-...
Initial results Hydroxychloroquine On 5 June 2020, the trial determined that there was no clinical benefit from use of h...
Dexamethasone Result
Dexamethasone  dexamethasone reduced the 28-day mortality rate by 17% with a highly significant trend showing greatest b...
Management of COVID-19
Clinical Classification • 6 syndromes of COVID-19 have been categorized into mild, moderate, severe and critical cases.
Clinical Case definition 1. Mild cases  The clinical symptoms are mild, and there is no sign of pneumonia on imaging.  S...
2. Moderate cases Fever and respiratory symptoms with radiological findings of pneumonia. Respiratory rate < 30 breaths ...
3. Severe cases Respiratory distress (≧30 breaths/ min); Finger oxygen saturation≤93% at rest; PaO2/ FiO2 ≦300mmHg
4. Critical cases Respiratory failure and requiring mechanical ventilation. Shock. With other organ failure that requir...
Diagnosis • RT-PCR for COVID-19 • HRCT of chest
Investigations (for admitted patient) • First line CBC CXP CRP SGPT S. Creatinine RBS S. Electolyte D-Dimer Blood...
Treatment Protocol Treatment venue will be determined according to severity of the disease: • Suspected and confirmed case...
Admission Criteria 1. All suspected/ confirmed cases of COVID-19 presenting with • Mild case with major risk factor [DM, H...
• General management: • Bed rest & strengthening support • Ensuring sufficient calorie intake. • Monitoring water and elec...
Asymptomatic Case Management • Supportive care + Isolation protocol (either home or institutional depending on national st...
Mild Case Management Follow general management+ • Thromboprophylaxis (mild cases with risk group): Enoxaparin : if CrCl >...
Moderate Case Management  In Isolation ward (any clinical or radiological pneumonia case) • General management Plus • Pro...
• Anticoagulant: LMWH • According to D-dimer level (mcg/ml) • < 0.5 : Enoxaparin 40 mg daily • 0.5-3.0 : Enoxaparin 40 mg ...
• Thromboprophylaxis should be given until symptom resolves or improves and followed by Tab rivaroxaban 10 mg once daily f...
• Empirical Antibiotics: only required if Elderly > 50 years or children < 5 years Productive cough with purulent sputum...
Protocol for the management of coagulopathy in COVID-19 patients.
Severe Case Management • O2 therapy • Proning: Atleast 6-10 hours/day • Judicious fluid management: Crystalloids are prefe...
• Thromboprophylaxis: Enoxaparin 1mg/kg BD • Dose adjust is required with CrCl< 30ml/min • if LMWH cant be given or contra...
• Antiviral: Inj Remdesavir 100mg • Day 1: 200 mg IV infusion over 30 min-2 hours • Day 2 to Day 5: 100 mg infusion over 3...
Critical Case Management • Should be managed at ICU/ Critical Medicine. • Try to avoid intubation if at all possible • Pro...
• Steroids: can be used as following dosage ARDS Inj. Methylprednisolone 1-2 mg/kg IV BD, OR Inj. Dexamethasone 10mg daily...
• For Cytokine storm/CRS consider • Tocilizumab
• Tocilizumab: • Adult Dosing (≥18 years): 8 mg/kg (max: 800 mg/dose). • Pediatric Dosing (<18 years): Wt <30 kg—12 mg/kg;...
How to recognize CRS/CSS • Bilateral infiltrate+ severe respiratory failure Plus • Lab evidence 1.One marker of inflammati...
O2 Therapy 1- Low flow O2 delivery devices: • Nasal cannula (up to 6LPM and provide up to 50% FiO2); • Simple mask (up to ...
3- Non-invasive positive pressure ventilation: • CPAP: (Setting 5-20 cmH2O) and used for type I respiratory failure; • BiP...
5- Pulmonary vasodilator: Nitric oxide causes localized vasodilatory effects in the pulmonary vascular bed. It is used to ...
Feeding strategies (Nutrition): 1. Early enteral feeding within 24-48 hours is helpful. 2. Starting feeds at 25-50% calori...
Hemodynamic support: 1. Target MAP>60, instead of >65. 2. Consider balanced crystalloid fluid (Ringer lactate, Hartmann’s)...
Anticoagulation Contraindication for anticoagulant 1. When there is no bleeding- i. Platelet count <25K/cmm 2. When there...
Proning
Discharge criteria 1. Resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications e.g paracetamol for at least 3 (th...
Follow-up i. By Phone: • Within 48 hours after discharge. ii. OPD F/U: • 1 week, 2 weeks, and 1 month after discharge. • E...
Prevention
Prevention
Thank you
×