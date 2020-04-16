Cica gorio, strip

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Чича Горио Аутори: • Јана Михаиловић • Јована Вуковић • Александра Сибинчић • Емилија Симић • Теодора Гачић
Изабрале смо стрип као медијску форму зато што смо мислиле да ће се преко слика и текста најбоље разумети и дочарати неке ...
  1. 1. Чича Горио Аутори: • Јана Михаиловић • Јована Вуковић • Александра Сибинчић • Емилија Симић • Теодора Гачић
  2. 2. Изабрале смо стрип као медијску форму зато што смо мислиле да ће се преко слика и текста најбоље разумети и дочарати неке сцене из романа. Прва сцена је сцена где се Растињак први пут заинтересовао за чича Горија и то је такође сцена где видимо колико чича Горио воли своје ћерке, тако што продаје своје омиљено посуђе да би им дао новац. Друга сцена, где хапсе Вотрена, најзначајнија је за Вотренов део фабуле, ту се открива цела истина о његовом животу.

