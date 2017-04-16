Carlson a projectapart2

Gogo Ship Amanda Carlson Spring 2017
Wireframe Renders Notes: Polys: 134238 Bean bag and blanket will be decimated more. Blue area behind door is bead curtain ...
Wireframe Renders Notes: Upclose shot Maya Vector - triangulates my quads
Screen Captures Notes: Most objects are hidden behind panels. Making it a very clean environment. You wouldn't want objects hitting you in space would you?
Screen Captures Notes: Coloring is rough at best. Adjustments will be made during the texturing process.
  1. 1. Gogo Ship Amanda Carlson Spring 2017
  2. 2. Wireframe Renders Notes: Polys: 134238 Bean bag and blanket will be decimated more. Blue area behind door is bead curtain I plan to do that with texturing. Much of the details come from the texturing specifically the wall panels.
  3. 3. Wireframe Renders Notes: Upclose shot Maya Vector - triangulates my quads
  4. 4. Screen Captures Notes: Most objects are hidden behind panels. Making it a very clean environment. You wouldn’t want objects hitting you in space would you?
  5. 5. Screen Captures Notes: Coloring is rough at best. Adjustments will be made during the texturing process.

