Cybersecurity in ME April 25 slides

CONFIDENTIAL © Copyright Baker Botts 2015. All Rights Reserved. Cybersecurity in the Middle East - Knowing and Managing th...
CYBERSECURITY - SOME BASIC FACTS THE THREAT ENVIRONMENT AND WHAT IS AT STEAK
3 Yahoo disclosed in March 2017 in a public filing that its internal legal and executive team “did not properly comprehend...
The cost of a cyber attack High Value Client Data Banking Medical HR Info Ability to Function Paralysis of organizational ...
State Sponsored • Many examples of suspected state-sponsored attacks on government and private sector assets Multiple Atta...
Common Threat Vectors DDoS attacks • Saturation attacks where so many external electronic communications cause an organiza...
7 The Growing Business of Ransomware
SHAMOON 2 WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE RECENT ATTACKS IN KSA
Shamoon 2 9 • Multiple attacks occurred in November 2016 and January 2017 • Reportedly affected thousands of computers acr...
Shamoon 2 - Attack modalities 10 Shamoon Attack — Logical Flow of Events - IBM X-Force IRIS - February 2017
WHY CYBERSECURITY IS SUCH A BIG LEGAL ISSUE SOMEBODY IS GOING TO PAY FOR THOSE LOSSES
Critical Data 12 • PII - Personally Identifiable Information – Identity – Credit card information – HR, medical, travel – ...
Critical Systems & Infrastructure  Highly vulnerable infrastructure:  Power generation / transmission / grid operations ...
Legal relationships and obligations 14 Organization CustomerSupplier End User Duties Obligation to Pay Duties Obligation t...
Legal relationships and obligations 15 Organization CustomersRegulators etcShareholders Board Management ? Insurer
Legal duties of directors and officers The Five Key Principles  Directors must approach Cyber Security as an enterprise-w...
17 Cyber Risk Management Information and Decision Flows Board / C-Suite Responsibility for organizational risk Management ...
COMPLIANCE AND THE LEGISLATIVE ENVIRONMENT
Privacy, data protection and cyber crime legislation – how useful are our local laws?  Well-developed cyber crime laws ac...
GDPR  European General Data Protection Regulation  Comes into force in May 2018  GDPR will apply beyond the borders of ...
LEGAL STRATEGY HOW DOES IT FIT IN TO THE MULTI- DIMENSIONAL, HOLISTIC AND ENTERPRISE-WIDE APPROACH?
Legal cyber risk management strategy by itself has to be multi-dimensional 22 1. Compliance with applicable laws and regul...
Security Audits  A measurable technical assessment of a system’s security  Base line for assessing the resources to be p...
ASPECTS OF MANAGING LEGAL RISK WHAT COMPANIES AND GOVERNMENT ENTITIES CAN DO TODAY
Insider Risk 25 • Employment agreements: • Require employees to sign enforceable nondisclosure or non-compete agreements t...
Insider Risk 26 • Theft of devices in transit • Infection with malicious payloads while off site • Both computers and mobi...
Managing Supplier Agreements 27 • HR / Payroll Management • CRM Services / Call Centers • Finance & Accounting Services • ...
Managing Supplier Agreements  Scrub your most important contracts  Strong and enforceable choice of law, venues and limi...
A few words on cyber security and M&A29 • The Yahoo example highlights the profound impact breaches can have on M&A • Ques...
INCIDENT RESPONSE LEGAL ASPECTS OF PLANNING, TESTING & IMPLEMENTING AN EFFECTIVE IRP
1. Developing and testing appropriate incident response plans 2. Internal and external communications strategies 3. Strate...
Incident Response 32 • Identify the attack • Mobilise key personnel • Engage technical teams • Engage counsel • Remedy the...
