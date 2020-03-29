Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA 6 DISE�O TRIDIMENSIONAL EN EL PLANO. PROYECCIONES 6.1 PROYECCIONES En funci�n del tipo de proyecci�n que se emplee te...
6.2 SISTEMA DI�DRICO Actividad 1 Dibuja las dos proyecciones para un tri�ngulo equil�tero de lado 2 cm paralelo al plano v...
Actividad 2 Dibuja las proyecciones di�dricas del cuadrado que se ve en perspectiva. Dibuja las proyecciones di�dricas del...
6.3 REPRESENTACI�N DI�DRICA DE S�LIDOS Actividad 3 Dibuja las tres proyecciones di�dricas de la siguiente pieza.
6.4 PERSPECTIVA AXONOM�TRICA Actividad 4 Dadas las siguientes vistas dibuja la perspectiva axononom�trica de la pieza.
Actividad 5 Dadas las siguientes vistas dibuja la perspectiva caballera.
  1. 1. TEMA 6 DISE�O TRIDIMENSIONAL EN EL PLANO. PROYECCIONES 6.1 PROYECCIONES En funci�n del tipo de proyecci�n que se emplee tenemos distintos sistemas de representaci�n:
  2. 2. 6.2 SISTEMA DI�DRICO Actividad 1 Dibuja las dos proyecciones para un tri�ngulo equil�tero de lado 2 cm paralelo al plano vertical. Dibuja las dos proyecciones para una circunferencia de radio 2 cm paralela al plano horizontal.
  3. 3. Actividad 2 Dibuja las proyecciones di�dricas del cuadrado que se ve en perspectiva. Dibuja las proyecciones di�dricas del hex�gono que se ve en perspectiva.
  4. 4. 6.3 REPRESENTACI�N DI�DRICA DE S�LIDOS Actividad 3 Dibuja las tres proyecciones di�dricas de la siguiente pieza.
  5. 5. 6.4 PERSPECTIVA AXONOM�TRICA Actividad 4 Dadas las siguientes vistas dibuja la perspectiva axononom�trica de la pieza.
  6. 6. Actividad 5 Dadas las siguientes vistas dibuja la perspectiva caballera.

