Love, Self Love and Happiness

Can you love someone you don't understand or understand very less or misunderstand?
Something similar happens in case of our connection with self. All we have is either judgments or beliefs about self mostly, how does love grow without understanding of self?
Neither do we understand what is this 'Self', nor do we have any clarity on what is 'Love'. When both the items are understood separately, one may understand what does it really mean to love yourself..
#selflovefirst
