Covid19 status in west Bangla

Abstract : Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a highly infectious disease, was first detected in Wuhan, China, in Decem...
West Bengal District Wise COVID-19 Data District Total Cases Recoveries Deaths Actives District Total Cases Recoveries Dea...
22% 21% 7% 7% 5% 4% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 1% 1% 1% 0% 0% Kolkata North 24 Parganas Howrah South 24 Pargan...
Facilities • the state has 56 laboratories approved by Indian Council of Medical Research for testing. The total number of...
DAILY CUMULATIVE ACTIVE CASES Note: 17th March to 17th Nov
Phase of lockdown  Phase 1: 25 March 2020 – 14 April 2020 (21 days)  Phase 2: 15 April 2020 – 3 May 2020 (19 days)  Pha...
West Bengal Government Interventions • Weekly death rate is 1.48%.Both death rate and Infection rate are showing a downwar...
Reference https://covidindia.org/west-bengal/ www.wbhealth.gov.in https://en.wikipedia.org/ https://www.facebook.com/wbdhf...
Thank You
  1. 1. Abstract : Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a highly infectious disease, was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The disease has spread to 210 countries and territories around the world and infected (confirmed) more than two million people. In India, the disease was first detected on 30 January 2020 in Kerala in a student who returned from Wuhan. On 17th March an eighteen year-old man with recent travel history to UK has been tested positive for coronavirus in west Bengal. He is undergoing treatment at Beliaghata hospital in Kolkata. He began showing symptoms of COVID-19 since morning.
  2. 2. West Bengal District Wise COVID-19 Data District Total Cases Recoveries Deaths Actives District Total Cases Recoveries Deaths Actives Kolkata 94752 85202 2435 7115 Cooch Behar 9933 9301 57 575 North 24 Parganas 89483 80611 1794 7078 Purba Bardhaman 9163 8581 78 504 Howrah 28582 26682 817 1083 Bankura 9005 8574 84 347 South 24 Parganas 28504 26539 515 1450 Dakshin Dinajpur 7524 7184 55 285 Hooghly 21954 19857 370 1727 Birbhum 7232 6724 64 444 Purba Medinipur 17015 15738 219 1058 Alipurduar 6913 6706 80 127 Paschim Medinipur 16880 15595 238 1047 Purulia 5712 5629 35 48 Nadia 15267 14053 197 1017 Uttar Dinajpur 5388 5014 55 319 Darjeeling 13697 12599 159 939 Jhargram 2222 2092 13 117 Paschim Bardhaman 11883 11017 115 751 Kalimpong 1629 1571 19 39 Jalpaiguri 10932 9976 112 844 Unknown 66 63 3 0 Maldah 10815 10271 92 452 Total 434563 398952 7714 27897 Murshidabad 10012 9373 108 531
  3. 3. 22% 21% 7% 7% 5% 4% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 1% 1% 1% 0% 0% Kolkata North 24 Parganas Howrah South 24 Parganas Hooghly Purba Medinipur Paschim Medinipur Nadia Darjeeling Paschim Bardhaman Jalpaiguri Maldah Murshidabad Cooch Behar Purba Bardhaman Bankura Dakshin Dinajpur Birbhum Alipurduar Purulia Uttar Dinajpur Jhargram Kalimpong
  4. 4. Facilities • the state has 56 laboratories approved by Indian Council of Medical Research for testing. The total number of testing in West Bengal is still lagging in comparison with states with similar economic stature, for example, the state of Rajasthan has conducted more than 5 lakh tests as of 08/06/2020, whereas the state of West Bengal has done around 2.6 lakh tests till July 20, West Bengal has the capacity of testing little more than 9000 samples in a day whereas Rajasthan has built the capacity of testing ~12000 samples per day. Details of Testing Lab Method Private Lab Public Lab Grand Total CBNAAT 2 2 4 RT-PCR 13 18 31 TRUENAT 3 18 21 Grand Total 18 38 56
  5. 5. DAILY CUMULATIVE ACTIVE CASES Note: 17th March to 17th Nov
  6. 6. Phase of lockdown  Phase 1: 25 March 2020 – 14 April 2020 (21 days)  Phase 2: 15 April 2020 – 3 May 2020 (19 days)  Phase 3: 4 May 2020 – 17 May 2020 (14 days)  Phase 4: 18 May 2020 – 31 May 2020 (14 days)
  7. 7. West Bengal Government Interventions • Weekly death rate is 1.48%.Both death rate and Infection rate are showing a downward trend. • Additional 1974Oxygenated beds and 805ICU/HDU beds will be added within November 2020 • Status of availability of beds for COVID positive patients in government and private hospitals is available at Health & FW Department’s website: www.wbhealth.gov.in • Safe Homes : An initiative by the Government of West Bengal for care and treatment of asymptomatic/mild symptomatic COVID patients for whom home isolation is not possible /advisable • As per State Government advisory Satellite Health Facilities are being developed by private hospitals in close vicinity of their hospitals as separate health facility for treatment of asymptomatic/mild symptomatic COVID patients. This intervention is expected to free beds in the hospitals for serious patients.
  8. 8. Reference https://covidindia.org/west-bengal/ www.wbhealth.gov.in https://en.wikipedia.org/ https://www.facebook.com/wbdhfw/ https://twitter.com/wbdhfw
  9. 9. Thank You

