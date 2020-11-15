[日本Knx協会開催webinar] knxで動かすオーディオシステム

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUMAMO株式会社 Chika Hirano KNXチューター 〒116-0013 東京都荒川区1-22-9 SUMAMO tel/fax: 03-6881-0475 mob: 080-4885-9890 email: info@sumamo...
スライド内容 1) SUMAMO紹介 2) AVシステムとKNX 3) オーディオシステムメリット 4) KNXオーディオシステム 5) オーディオデバイス比較 6) 必要なグループアドレス 7) 紹介動画 8) Q＆A
① SUMAMO紹介 トレーニングセンター 当社トレーニングセンター講師について 2019年5月にベルギーにあるKNX本社でKNXチューター資格を取得して います。 当社トレーニングセンターについて 自社が設計したKNXショールームで講座を行い...
② AVシステムとKNX 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 4 エンターテインメントを 第２システムに任せる
例：Control ４ 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 5
③ オーディオシステムメリット 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 6 1. 建物の状況を音声通知として聞き...
1. 建物の状況を音声通知として聞き取る 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 7 玄関扉開い ています
2. KNXのシナリオと連携してシーンを実行できる 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 8
3. 同じKNXのタッチパネルやボタンやアプリなどから制御できる。 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 9 ...
4. 利用しているシステムによって様々なオーディオソースから音楽を流せる 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp...
④ KNXオーディオシステム 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 11 KNXとオーディオシステムを接続方法...
1. KNXのIP 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 12 KNXケーブル LANケーブル スピーカーケー...
2. KNXのゲートウェイ 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 13 KNXケーブル LANケーブル スピー...
3. KNXのTP 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 14 KNXケーブル スピーカーケーブル 電源ケーブル
⑤ オーディオデバイス比較 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 15 サービス Trivum Sonos g...
⑥ 必要なグループアドレス 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 16 タッチパネル グループアドレス 少なく...
⑦ 紹介動画 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 17
⑧ Q＆A 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 18 ワイブナーに関する質問やSUMAMOサービスのお問い合...
本日は、ありがとうございました。 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 19
[日本Knx協会開催webinar] knxで動かすオーディオシステム

日本KNX協会にて2020年11月17日に開催されたWebinarに出演させて頂き、KNXで動かすオーディオシステムというテーマでお話をいたしました。
配線方法や必要なKNXのグループアドレスに関してもお話をしています。

参考にウェビナーの動画も下記のリンクからご覧ください。
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMKImfRE31g


  1. 1. SUMAMO株式会社 Chika Hirano KNXチューター 〒116-0013 東京都荒川区1-22-9 SUMAMO tel/fax: 03-6881-0475 mob: 080-4885-9890 email: info@sumamo.co.jp web: https://sumamo.co.jp SUMAMO株式会社はスマート施設のデザイン、施工、プロ グラミング、AI、IoT 設備ネットワーク管理に専門性を持ち、 ホームや施設に最適なソリューションを提供します。
  2. 2. スライド内容 1) SUMAMO紹介 2) AVシステムとKNX 3) オーディオシステムメリット 4) KNXオーディオシステム 5) オーディオデバイス比較 6) 必要なグループアドレス 7) 紹介動画 8) Q＆A
  3. 3. ① SUMAMO紹介 トレーニングセンター 当社トレーニングセンター講師について 2019年5月にベルギーにあるKNX本社でKNXチューター資格を取得して います。 当社トレーニングセンターについて 自社が設計したKNXショールームで講座を行います。 このショールームでは、コンセントからHVACシステムがKNXにより自 動化されています。 座学だけではなく、KNXで何が出来るのか？生活がどう楽になるのか？ について具体的なイメージを持って受講して頂くことができます。 SUMAMO株式会社のKNX講座の特徴 • タッチパネル、RGBコントローラなどの使い方・設定についてもカ バーいたします。 • KNX配線の過程についてもカバーします。 • コース中に使用されるKNXデバイスを購入される場合、割引を提供い たします。 ショールーム 日本初フルKNXショールーム 日々のルーティンワークはシステムに任せ、自分の時 間、家族との時間、仕事に集中できる空間作り ・コンセント ・照明（DALI、DMX,RGBW） ・エアコン ・窓、扉の開閉状況 ・水道バルブ、ガスバルブ ・電気使用量による制御 ・インターホン ・オーディオ（Trivium、SONOS、Bluetooth)
  4. 4. ② AVシステムとKNX 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 4 エンターテインメントを 第２システムに任せる
  5. 5. 例：Control ４ 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 5
  6. 6. ③ オーディオシステムメリット 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 6 1. 建物の状況を音声通知として聞き取る。 2. KNXのシナリオと連携してシーンを実行できる。 3. 同じKNXのタッチパネルやボタンやアプリなどから制御できる。 4. 利用しているシステムによって様々なオーディオソースから音楽を流せる。
  7. 7. 1. 建物の状況を音声通知として聞き取る 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 7 玄関扉開い ています
  8. 8. 2. KNXのシナリオと連携してシーンを実行できる 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 8
  9. 9. 3. 同じKNXのタッチパネルやボタンやアプリなどから制御できる。 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 9 カーテン エアコン 照明 音楽
  10. 10. 4. 利用しているシステムによって様々なオーディオソースから音楽を流せる 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 10
  11. 11. ④ KNXオーディオシステム 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 11 KNXとオーディオシステムを接続方法は三つあります。 KNXのIP KNXのゲートウェイ KNXのTP
  12. 12. 1. KNXのIP 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 12 KNXケーブル LANケーブル スピーカーケーブル 電源ケーブル
  13. 13. 2. KNXのゲートウェイ 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 13 KNXケーブル LANケーブル スピーカーケーブル 電源ケーブル
  14. 14. 3. KNXのTP 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 14 KNXケーブル スピーカーケーブル 電源ケーブル
  15. 15. ⑤ オーディオデバイス比較 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 15 サービス Trivum Sonos gateway Zennio ラジオ ネット・アンテナ ネット ✖ Bluetooth ✖ ✖ 対応 NAS 対応 ✖ ✖ シナリオ 対応 対応 ✖ ストリームサービス 一部対応 対応 ✖ ゾーン １～５（６４台まで） １～（複数スピーカー必要） １～２ Airplay 対応 対応 ✖ 内部ストレージ ✖ ✖ ✖ 価格 ** ** *
  16. 16. ⑥ 必要なグループアドレス 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 16 タッチパネル グループアドレス 少なくてもこのアドレスが必要です 1. 電源 1bit 2. ミュート 1bit 3. 音量 1byte 4. 再生 1bit 5. 前・次 1bit 6. ストリーム 1bit 7. 歌手名など 14byte
  17. 17. ⑦ 紹介動画 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 17
  18. 18. ⑧ Q＆A 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 18 ワイブナーに関する質問やSUMAMOサービスのお問い合わせ などは弊社のメールinfo@sumamo.co.jpまでご連絡ください。
  19. 19. 本日は、ありがとうございました。 2020/11/15 SUMAMO株式会社 東京都荒川区西日暮里1-22-9 Tel-Fax: 03-6881-0475 Email: info@sumamo.co.jp 19

