[日本Knx協会開催webinar] knxで動かすオーディオシステム

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
日本KNX協会にて2020年11月17日に開催されたWebinarに出演させて頂き、KNXで動かすオーディオシステムというテーマでお話をいたしました。
配線方法や必要なKNXのグループアドレスに関してもお話をしています。
参考にウェビナーの動画も下記のリンクからご覧ください。
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMKImfRE31g
#SUMAMO 株式会社
website
https://sumamo.co.jp
Facebook
https://facebook.com/Sumamo.iot
Instagram
https://instagram.com/sumamo.iot
twitter
https://twitter.com/sumamo_iot
pinterest
https://www.pinterest.jp/sumamo_iot/
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sumamo
#スマートホーム #ベーシック #スマートライフ #オートメーション #音楽 #曲 #オーディオ #スマートスピーカー #sonos #セキュリティー #注文建築 #KNX #Dali #smarthome #technology #オフィス ＃設計 ＃自宅 #オフイス #安全 ＃インターホーン #講座 #勉強 #study #zennio #AI #IOT
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment