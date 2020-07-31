Successfully reported this slideshow.
FINLATICS REPORT ON ABBOTT INDIA LTD Research Insight-2 Prepared by Aditya Arora
COMPANY OVERVIEW Abbott India Ltd is one of the largest MNC pharma companies operating in India. It is a subsidiary of Abb...
COMPANY FINANCIALS 03 Research Insight-2 Balance Sheet Income Statement
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN Shareholding Summary Statement - Abbott India Ltd. Shareholding Pattern - Abbott India Ltd. 04 Foreig...
MANAGEMENT 05 Research Insight-2 Name Designation Qualification Experience (inyears) Anisha Motwani Independent Director M...
SWOT ANALYSIS 06 Research Insight-2 Strong distribution network – Over the years Abbott has built a reliable distribution ...
SWOT ANALYSIS 07 Research Insight-2 Good Returns on Capital Expenditure – Abbott Laboratories is relatively successful at ...
SWOT ANALYSIS 08 Research Insight-2 Limited success outside core business – Even though Abbott is one of the leading organ...
SWOT ANALYSIS 09 Research Insight-2 New environmental policies – The new opportunities will create a level playing field f...
SWOT ANALYSIS 10 Research Insight-2 Intense competition – Stable profitability has increased the number of players in the ...
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS 11 Research Insight-2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical...
CONCLUSION 13 Research Insight-2 As one of the leading organizations in its industry, Abbott Laboratories has numerous str...
Research Report on Abbott India Ltd.

Research Report on Abbott India Ltd. on the basis of Company Profile, Management, Shareholding Pattern, SWOT Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Way forward.

  1. 1. FINLATICS REPORT ON ABBOTT INDIA LTD Research Insight-2 Prepared by Aditya Arora
  2. 2. COMPANY OVERVIEW Abbott India Ltd is one of the largest MNC pharma companies operating in India. It is a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories of USA. Abbott Laboratories held 75% stake in Abbott India as on 31 March 2018. The company is engaged in the discovery development manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical diagnostic nutritional and hospital products. They are having their presence in both OTC drugs and formulations. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Verna in Goa. Abbott India Ltd.is a healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets various products in area of Anesthesia, Animal Health, Anti-Infectives, Cardiovascular, Diabetes Care, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics and Clinical Chemistry, Immunology, Metabolics, Molecular, Neuroscience, Nutrition, Oncology, Pain Care, Point of Care, Renal Care, Vascular, Virology. The company has in-house development and medical teams to undertake product and clinical development tailored to the needs of the Indian market. 02 Research Insight-2 Rs 15511.05 CURRENT MARKET PRICE BSE Stock Data Value Parameters
  3. 3. COMPANY FINANCIALS 03 Research Insight-2 Balance Sheet Income Statement
  4. 4. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN Shareholding Summary Statement - Abbott India Ltd. Shareholding Pattern - Abbott India Ltd. 04 Foreign Promoter 75% General Public 14.6% N Banks Mutual Funds 4.8% Financial Institutions 1.3% Others 2.7% Research Insight-2
  5. 5. MANAGEMENT 05 Research Insight-2 Name Designation Qualification Experience (inyears) Anisha Motwani Independent Director MBA / B.Sc. 28 Anil Joseph Managing Director MBA(Marketing & HR) / B.Sc. in Mathematics 25 Shalini Kamath Independent Director MBA (HR & Marketing) 23 Sudarshan Jain Independent Director MBA / B.Sc. in Physics 35 Munir Shaikh Chairman & CEO ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales 52 Ambati Venu Non-Executive Director MBA / BE (Mechanical Enginnering)  24 Kaiyomarz Marfatia Non-Executive Director LLB (Qualified law professional) 36 Rajiv Sonalker Whole-time Director & CFO ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) 28
  6. 6. SWOT ANALYSIS 06 Research Insight-2 Strong distribution network – Over the years Abbott has built a reliable distribution network that can reach majority of its potential market. Strong Brand Portfolio – Over the years Abbott has invested in building a strong brand portfolio. The SWOT analysis of Abbott just underlines this fact. This brand portfolio can be extremely useful if the organization wants to expand into new product categories. Skilled Employees Base - Abbott India Ltd employs over 2,600 people and reaches customers through a wide network of 35 distribution points, catering to over 4,500 stockists and 150,000 retail outlets.The company has over 100 employees at a state-of-the-art formulation plant at Verna, Goa. Strong dealer community – It has built a culture among distributor & dealers where the dealers not only promote company’s products but also invest in training the sales team to explain to the customer how he/she can extract the maximum benefits out of the products. Merger & Acquisition: Successful track record of integrating complimentary firms through mergers & acquisition. It has successfully integrated number of technology companies in the past few years to streamline its operations and to build a reliable supply chain. STRENGTHS of Abbott India Ltd. – Internal Strategic Factors
  7. 7. SWOT ANALYSIS 07 Research Insight-2 Good Returns on Capital Expenditure – Abbott Laboratories is relatively successful at execution of new projects and generated good returns on capital expenditure by building new revenue streams. Superb Performance in New Markets – Abbott Laboratories has built expertise at entering new markets and making success of them. The expansion has helped the organization to build new revenue stream and diversify the economic cycle risk in the markets it operates in. Strong Experience in the industry - experience is the most important thing not only in the medical industry but also in any industry you can imagine of. As it has been operating for 129 years; it has developed a strong experience base. Abbott can apply this experience for its future investment and to introduce innovative products. STRENGTHS of Abbott India Ltd. – Internal Strategic Factors 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 500,000 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 10.9% 10.7% 14.3% 11.1% 14.0% 420753379189341549296020269623 REVENUE ( Rs in LAKHS) Revenue Growth 10.9%
  8. 8. SWOT ANALYSIS 08 Research Insight-2 Limited success outside core business – Even though Abbott is one of the leading organizations in its industry it has faced challenges in moving to other product segments with its present culture. Organization structure is only compatible with present business model thus limiting expansion in adjacent product segments. Not very good at product demand forecasting leading to higher rate of missed opportunities compare to its competitors. One of the reason why the days inventory is high compare to its competitors is that Abbott is not very good at demand forecasting thus end up keeping higher inventory both in-house and in channel. Need more investment in new technologies. Given the scale of expansion and different geographies the company is planning to expand into, Abbott needs to put more money in technology to integrate the processes across the board. Right now the investment in technologies is not at par with the vision of the company. Low R&D Expenses - after the year 2010, It has decreased its budget on research & development. It may result to weaken R&D department. Financial planning is not done properly and efficiently. The current asset ratio and liquid asset ratios suggest that the company can use the cash more efficiently than what it is doing at present. WEAKNESSES of Abbott India Ltd. – Internal Strategic Factors
  9. 9. SWOT ANALYSIS 09 Research Insight-2 New environmental policies – The new opportunities will create a level playing field for all the players in the industry. It represent a great opportunity for Abbott Laboratories to drive home its advantage in new technology and gain market share in the new product category. Lower inflation rate – The low inflation rate bring more stability in the market, enable credit at lower interest rate to the customers of Abbott. New trends in the consumer behavior can open up new market for the Abbott. It provides a great opportunity for the organization to build new revenue streams and diversify into new product categories too. Abbott offers innovative products & services. The most products across the medical devices and diagnostics. The nutrition product division include Similac, Ensure, Pedialyte, Glucerna, FreeStyle Libre, ZonePerfect, MitraClip, & i-STAT. Stable free cash flow provides opportunities to invest in adjacent product segments. With more cash in bank the company can invest in new technologies as well as in new products segments. This should open a window of opportunity for Abbott Laboratories in other product categories. OPPORTUNITIES of Abbott India Ltd. – External Strategic Factors
  10. 10. SWOT ANALYSIS 10 Research Insight-2 Intense competition – Stable profitability has increased the number of players in the industry over last two years which has put downward pressure on not only profitability but also on overall sales. Growing strengths of local distributors also presents a threat in some markets as the competition is paying higher margins to the local distributors. No regular supply of innovative products – Over the years the company has developed numerous products but those are often response to the development by other players. Secondly the supply of new products is not regular thus leading to high and low swings in the sales number over period of time. Shortage of skilled workforce in certain global market represents a threat to steady growth of profits for Abbott Laboratories   in those markets. Exchange Rate Fluctuation - as it is a global company, it sells its products and buys raw materials from other countries as well. A negative change in the exchange rate may bring harm to its profit growth. THREATS of Abbott India Ltd. – External Strategic Factors
  11. 11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS 11 Research Insight-2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) primarily in India and the United States. The company offers formulations in various therapeutic areas, such as cardiology, psychiatry, neurology, gastroenterology and diabetology. It also provides APIs such as warfarin, carbamazepine, etodolac, and clorazepate, as well as anti-cancers, steroids, peptides, sex hormones, and controlled substances. 0 25,000 50,000 75,000 100,000 125,000 Sun Pharma Dr Reddys Labs Divis Labs Cipla Aurobindo Pharm Torrent Pharma Lupin Cadila Health Abbott India Alkem Lab ..............Market Cap. (Rs. cr.)................. MAJOR COMPETITORS
  13. 13. CONCLUSION 13 Research Insight-2 As one of the leading organizations in its industry, Abbott Laboratories has numerous strengths that help it to thrive in the market place. These strengths not only help it to protect the market share in existing markets but also help in penetrating new markets. Certain capabilities or factors of an organization can be both a strength and weakness at the same time. This is one of the major limitations of SWOT analysis  . For example changing environmental regulations can be both a threat to company it can also be an opportunity in a sense that it will enable the company to be on a level playing field or at advantage to competitors if it able to develop the products faster than the competitors.

