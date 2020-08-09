Successfully reported this slideshow.
nuktaloyalty.com
What is the Nukta Loyalty software? How will it help you?
If you are a small retailer, the software helps you in your marketing.
So, if you are a (small): Restaurant Café Salon Grocery Bakery
or ANY other retailer that has limited marketing resources.
The tools on the Nukta dashboard will help you promote your business.
What are these tools?
1. Loyalty program builder.
A loyalty program helps you bring back your customers. We show you how and give you the tools.
2. Run lucky draws.
Your customers love to win. Create a lucky draw. Create a campaign and let our system do it’s job.
3. Run discount campaigns.
Everyone likes discounts. Create a campaign and watch how our system messages both you and your customers to keep buying.
4. Messaging.
Message your customers from the Nukta dashboard. Use push message and email. Simple.
5. Create a Referral campaign.
Make your existing customers bring their friends to you. Reward both to encourage buying. Easy set up.
6. Location marketing.
Use the power of MAPS to send messages to your customers when they visit a specified location. Easy set up.
BONUS POINTS. CUSTOMER DATA. FRAUD REPORTS. REDEMPTION REPORTS.
and more
Ask us for a demo. and a FREE TRIAL nuktaloyalty.com/DEMO
What is the Nukta sofrware?

How can the Nukta software help small retailers? We have the tools to help small retailers market and run loyalty programs as well as referral campaigns and discounts and messaging.

Published in: Marketing
What is the Nukta sofrware?

