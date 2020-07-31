Successfully reported this slideshow.
What the 99% doesnt know (Chapter 2)
  Created by Aaron Khor
  Disclaimer Before starting this chapter, i would recommend not skipping Chapter 1 to understand the following information that i'm about to share. Thank you for being really patience and giving me a chance to explain.
  Report Card Have you ever notice that the Banks or Investors never asked for our school Report Card ? Anything that got to do with Money, our school report card is useless. Because in Reality or Real World it's called Income Statement Sheet and Balance Sheet, Ring a bell ? Doesn't matter how smart you're in education, But without Financial Literate = The Banks and Investors won't lend you money that's called Loan
  Example of your HOME
  How does Renting CashFlow look like ? Rental Loan Interest Maintainance
  Moral Of The Story The Banks isn't LYING nor Telling the TRUTH Yes, a House is an Asset but the banks never tell you that Asset belongs to WHO ? Education is Important but depends on Correct or Wrong educations L.U.C.K stands for Learn Under Correct Knowledge

