FUNDAMENTALS OF TOOTH PREPARATION (SUMMARY)

  1. 1. SUMMARY AAKRITI AGGARWAL BDS BATCH 2016
  2. 2. Tooth preparation is defined as the mechanical alteration of a defective,injured or diseased tooth such that placement of restorative material reestablishes normal form(and therefore function) including esthetic corrections,where indicated .
  3. 3.  Class 1-prep. on occlusal surfaces of molars,occlusal two third of facial and lingual surfaces of molars,lingual surfaces of maxillary incisor  Class 2-prep. On proximal surface of posterior teeth  Class 3-prep. On proximal surface of anterior teeth that do not involve incisal edge
  4. 4.  Class 4-prep. On proximal surface on anterior teeth that involve incisal edge  Class 5-prep. In gingival third of facial and lingual surfaces of all teeth  Class 6-prep. On incisal edges of anterior teeth or occlusal cusp tips of posterior teeth
  5. 5. Step 1- initial depth and outline form step 2 – primary resistance form Step 3 – primary retention form Step 4 –convenience form
  6. 6. Step 5 –removal of defective restorative material and/or soft dentin Step 6 – pulp protection Step 7 – secondary resistance and retention forms Step 8 – external wall finishing Step 9 – final procedues- debridement and inspection

