• THANK YOU
  1. 1. REASTRICTION FRAGMENT LENGTH POLYMORPHISM ANALYSIS
  2. 2. • Definition : used to detect variation in length of DNA (polymorphisms) in order to distinguish individuals, populations, or species or to pinpoint the locations of genes within a sequence. • Restriction endonuclease enzyme recognisation site : in DND • Variations in pattern of restriction endonuclease enzyme recognisation in two different DNA is due to variable number of tandem repeats(VNTRs)
  3. 3. • Hybridization based method • Cannot run pcr as require more amount of DNA
  4. 4. • If DNA is incubated with specific restriction endonuclease enzyme produce cut after recognising specific sequence on DNA sequence. • EcoRV restriction endonuclease site TWO DIFFERENT DNA SEGMENT INCUBATE WITH SAME RESTRICTION ENDONUCLEASE ENZYME DIFFERENT DNA FRAGMENTS agarose gel electrophoresis , Southern blotting respectively
  5. 5. Applications 1) genetic fingerprinting : criminal identification 2) Paternity testing 3) Diversity or phylogeny study
  6. 6. Random amplification of polymorphic DNA (RAPD) • PCR based method • Random primer is used to compare polymorphism in different DNA • 1990 BY WILLIUM et.al • Lab technique by which amplify unknown sequence
  7. 7. STEPS RAPD • DNA ISOLATION DENATURATION ADD RANDOM PRIMER PUT IN PCR MACHINE GELE ELECTROPHORESIS
  8. 8. Amplified fragment length polymorphism (AFLP) • AFLP is a technique used to detect polymorphisms in DNA when no information about the genome is known • Method based on pcr • Involve use of rflp and pcr techniques • Faster and less labor require • Use for geneting mapping
  9. 9. • Developed in 1990s by Keygene • Uses two different restriction enzyme (6 base cutter and 4 base cutter)
  10. 10. • 6 base cutter (EcoRI) and 4 base cutter (Mse1) cut only complementary DNA sequences.
  11. 11. Restriction digestion by two different restriction enzyme (6 base cutter (EcoR1) and 4 base cutter (Mse1) DNA isolation 5’ GAATTC 3’ 3’CTTAAG5’ 5’ TTAA 3’ 3’AATT 5’ DNA with complementary sites GAATTC…..//……TTAA…..// CTTAAG…//….AATT…// RESTRICTIO N PRODUCT AATTC…//…T G….//…AAT LIGATIONS WITH ADOPTORS TO COMPLEMENTORY DNA Pcr amplification 2 times to get more numbers of fragments EcoR1 and Mse1 Adaptor specific primers (consisting of complementary to restriction ,adaptors . Add adenine at 3 prime end and cytocin at 5 prime end on both primers respectively Selective amplifications EcoR1: consisting of complementary to restriction ,adaptors and AGC Mse1: : consisting of complementary to restriction ,adaptors and CAG GEL ELECTROPHORESIS
