Past continuous

Past Continous

Published in: Education
Past continuous

  1. 1. PAST CONTINUOUS 1. A: What (you, do)_____________________________ when the accident occurred? B: I (try) _____________________________ to change a light bulb that had burnt out. 2. After I (find) _____________________________ the wallet full of money, I (go, immediately) _____________________________ to the police and (turn) _____________________________ it in. 3. The doctor (say) _____________________________ that Tom (be) _____________________________ too sick to go to work and that he (need) _____________________________ to stay at home for a couple of days. 4. Sebastian (arrive) _____________________________ at Susan's house a little before 9:00 PM, but she (be, not) _____________________________ there. She (study, at the library) _____________________________ for her final examination in French. 5. Sandy is in the living room watching television. At this time yesterday, she (watch, also) _____________________________ television. That's all she ever does! 6. A: I (call) _____________________________ you last night after dinner, but you (be, not) _____________________________ there. Where were you? B: I (work) _____________________________ out at the fitness center. 7. When I (walk) _____________________________ into the busy office, the secretary (talk) _____________________________ on the phone with a customer, several clerks (work, busily) at their desks, and two managers (discuss, quietly) _____________________________ methods to improve customer service. 8. I (watch) _____________________________ a mystery movie on TV when the electricity went out. Now I am never going to find out how the movie ends. 9. Sharon (be) _____________________________ in the room when John told me what happened, but she didn't hear anything because she (listen, not) _____________________________ . 10. It's strange that you (call) _____________________________ because I (think) _____________________________ about you. 11. The Titanic (cross) _____________________________ the Atlantic when it strikes an iceberg. 15. Samantha (live) _____________________________ in Berlin for more than two years. In fact, she (live) _____________________________ there when the Berlin Wall came down.
  2. 2. Put the verbs into the correct form (past continuous). When I phoned my friends, they (play)_______________ monopoly. Yesterday at six I (prepare) _______________ dinner. The kids (play) _______________ in the garden when it suddenly began to rain. I (practise) _______________ the guitar when he came home. We (not / cycle) _______________ all day. While Aaron (work) _______________ in his room, his friends (swim) _______________ in the pool. I tried to tell them the truth but they_______________ (listen / not) What (you / do) _______________ yesterday? Most of the time we (sit) _______________ in the park. Fill the gaps with at, in or on. 1 I hate doing the shopping ___________ Saturdays. 2 She passed her driving test ___________ March. 3 Valencia is too hot for me ___________ summer. 4 ___________ Sunday mornings I have coffee and toast for breakfast and read the newspaper. 5 ___________ Monday and Wednesday evenings I go to English class. 6 We're planning to go skiing ___________ Easter. 7 It's ridiculous. The bank closes ___________ 2:30 pm. 8 Jim had a terrible journey to Wales ___________ Christmas Eve 2003. 9 ___________ 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue. 10 Some people study best ___________ night but I prefer the morning. 11 I love watching the James Bond film ___________ Christmas Day. 12 I normally phone my girlfriend ___________ 10 o'clock every evening. 13 I hate going out ___________ the week. 14 We usually go out for dinner ___________ the weekend. 15 She's always very grumpy first thing ___________ the morning.
  3. 3. Fill in the correct form of the words in brackets (comparative or superlative). 1. My house is __________________(big) than yours. 2. This flower is ______________ (pretty)than that one. 3. Non-smokers usually live __________________(long) than smokers. 4. Who is the __________________(rich) woman on earth? 5. He was the __________________(clever) thief of all. 6. New York is __________________(big) Paris. 7. English milk is __________________(strong) French milk. 8. An elephant is __________________(heavy) a fly. 9. A Mini is __________________(cheap) a Jaguar. 10. Rugby is __________________(funny) than football. 11. Mary is the __________________ (pretty) of all. 12. Tom is the __________________ (tall) of class. 13. They are the __________________ (ugly) boys in the world. 14. Susan is __________________ (happy) than Bob. 1. Jeremy is 10 years old. Julie is 8 years old. Jeremy is (old)__________________Julie 2. The Alps are very high. They are (high) ____________________ mountains in Europe. 3. An ocean is (large) _____________________ a sea. 4. A Rolls Royce costs a lot of money. A Twingo costs less money. A Rolls Royce is (expensive) ________________________ a Twingo. 5. John's results were bad. Fred's results were very poor. Fred's results were (bad) _______________ John's. 6. This exercise is not difficult. It's (easy) _____________________ I expected. 7. The weather is not good today - it's raining. I hope the weather will be (good) _______________ next week. 8. People are not friendly in big cities. They are usually (friendly) ____________________ in small towns. 9. In the government of a country, the President is (important) _____________________ person. 10. People say that Chinese is (difficult) ____________________to learn than English.
  4. 4. TAG QUESTION 1 Marque a alternativa que complete corretamente a frase “Karen doesn’t study here, __________?”. a) doesn’t she. b) do she. c) did she. d) does she. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Marque a alternativa que complete corretamente a frase “You father lived in China, _________?”. a) did he. b) didn’t he. c) don’t he. d) does he. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Marque a alternativa que complete corretamente a frase “I’m happy, ____________?”. a) aren’t you. b) am I. c) aren’t I. d) am not I. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Marque a alternativa que complete corretamente a frase “Let’s not become sentimental, ______?”. a) shall we. b) let us. c) will you. d) won’t we. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Marque a alternativa que complete corretamente a frase “Do me a favor, _________?”. a) will you. b) don’t you. c) are you. d) isn’t it. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Qual é a alternativa que emprega corretamente as Question Tags? a) She is a good student isn’t she? b) I am a doctor, am I? c) Mary can swim well, can’t Mary? d) The bank was full of people, wasn’t it?

