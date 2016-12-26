Геотермална енергија - Стефан Јосифоски

 Геотермалната енергија спаѓа во обновливите извори на енергија и во различни мерки е присутна секаде. Еколошки е најопра...
Слики од- www.google.com  Текст- https://mk.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Геотермална_енергија http://energetskaefikasnost.info/g...
Проект: Обновливи извори на енергија - геотермална енергија

  1. 1.  Геотермалната енергија спаѓа во обновливите извори на енергија и во различни мерки е присутна секаде. Еколошки е најоправдана нејзината употреба, а економски најисплатлива. 
  2. 2.  За создавање на топлината, која понатаму ги врти турбините на геотермалните електрани, не се извршува согорување на било каков вид на суровина, што подразбира дека нема загадување на околината.  Всушност, топлината постои и доаѓа од под површината на земјината кора
  3. 3.  Многу е важно тоа што геотермалните електрани се градат на локациите каде се наоѓаат и геотермални извори, што значи дека не се прават додатни трошоци при транспортот на суровината, па од тука тие се и доста економични.
  4. 4.  Република Македонија спаѓа во земјите што се релативно богати со геотермални извори и е едно од најбогатите подрачја со геотермални води на Балканот, но искористеноста на овој најчист еколошки енергент е речиси на почетно ниво.
  5. 5.  Во Македонија се идентифирани се над 25 природни извори на геотермални води со температура поголема од 21 степен, а има и 18 локалитети со термални води. Македонија може да обезбеди производство на значајни количества електрична енергија ако посериозно се сврти кон Кратовско – Злетовската вулканска област каде што на длабочина од две до три илјади метри постојат огромни количества топли води со температура од 120 до 130 целзиусови степени.
  6. 6.  Во Македонија моментално се експлоатираат околу педесетина локалитети кои главно се сконцентрирани во југоисточниот дел. Кочанскиот геотермален басен е најобемен на Балканот со експлоатација на околу еден милион метри кубни годишно, со температура од 76 степени Целзиусови и заштеда на 4.000 тони мазут.
  7. 7. Водата кога се наоѓа подземја таа се движи и има кинетичка енергија, потоа таа се пренесува до турбинот и со преработка се создава електрична енергија.
  8. 8. Геотермалната енергија претставува обновлив извор бидејќи геотермалната електрана за да произведува енергија потребно и е вода.А водата ја имаме постојано,таа не може да исчезне.
  9. 9.  Придобивки: 1.Значајна заштеда на трошоци 2. Намалување на зависност од фосилни горива 3. Нема загадување 4. Директна употреба 5. Создавање работни места и економски придобивки.  Проблеми: 1. Не е широк распространет извор на енергија 2. Потребни се високи трошоци за инсталација 3. Може да снема пареа 4. Одговара само на одреден регион 5. Транспорт на вода од земјата до турбинот.
