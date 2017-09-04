Gọi ngay số: 0286.2719.222 HOTLINE: - 0902.782.787 (Zalo,Viber) Lâm Quang Phát Sẽ tư vấn cho quý khách lựa chọn sản phẩm c...
 Bình rửa mắt khẩn cấp di động  Bồn rửa mắt và tắm khẩn cấp  Chai nước rửa mắt khẩn cấp  Chậu rửa mắt khẩn cấp chân đứ...
CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV LÂM QUANG PHÁT Địa chỉ: 3/19 Thành Thái, phường 14, quận 10, HCM  (Hẻm xe tải - Có chỗ đậu xe ô tô)  ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Voi tam khan cap uk309

6 views

Published on

Vòi tắm khẩn cấp UK309 là thiết bị bảo hộ vô cùng quan trọng trong các phòng thí nghiệm, xí nghiệp hay công ty phải tiếp xúc với hóa chất và bụi bẩn.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Voi tam khan cap uk309

  1. 1. Gọi ngay số: 0286.2719.222 HOTLINE: - 0902.782.787 (Zalo,Viber) Lâm Quang Phát Sẽ tư vấn cho quý khách lựa chọn sản phẩm chất lượng tốt nhất và hài lòng nhất! Vòi tắm khẩn cấp UK309 4.5out of 5based on 15 user ratings. Bảo hộ lao động Vòi tắm khẩn cấp UK309  info@lamquangphat.vn      Vòi tắm khẩn cấp UK309 Giá tham khảo: Vui lòng gọi - Vật liệu: inox 304 (thép không gỉ) - Vòi hoa sen: inox 304. - Tiêu Chuẩn: ANSI Z358.1-2004. - Shower: >75.5L/Min= 20GPM. - Xuất xứ: Đài Loan. - Bảo hành: 12 tháng. - Giao hàng Toàn quốc - Thanh toán khi nhận hàng CHI TIẾT SẢN PHẨM TƯƠNG TỰ converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  2. 2.  Bình rửa mắt khẩn cấp di động  Bồn rửa mắt và tắm khẩn cấp  Chai nước rửa mắt khẩn cấp  Chậu rửa mắt khẩn cấp chân đứng  Chậu rửa mắt khẩn cấp treo tường  Găng tay chống cắt  Vòi rửa mắt khẩn cấp  Vòi rửa phòng thí nghiệm  Vòi tắm khẩn cấp Thiết bị công nghiệp  Máy cân mực laser  Máy đo cường độ ánh sáng  Máy đo độ ẩm  Máy đo độ dày kim loại  Máy đo độ dày lớp phủ  Máy đo độ ồn  Máy đo khoảng cách laser  Máy đo nhiệt độ  Máy đo tốc độ gió  Máy Laser Laisai  Máy laser xây dựng  Súng đo nhiệt độ  Trang thiết bị công nghiệp khác Bài viết  Bán bồn rửa mắt khẩn cấp giá rẻ  Cung cấp bồn rửa mắt khẩn cấp  Báo giá bồn rửa mắt khẩn cấp  Nơi bán bồn rửa mắt khẩn cấp  Báo giá bồn rửa mắt khẩn cấp tháng 7/2017  Máy đo nhiệt độ bằng tia hồng ngoại  Máy đo khoảng cách laser giá rẻ converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  3. 3. CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV LÂM QUANG PHÁT Địa chỉ: 3/19 Thành Thái, phường 14, quận 10, HCM  (Hẻm xe tải - Có chỗ đậu xe ô tô)  Điện thoại: (028)3868.76.86 - 0902.782.787  Email: info@lamquangphat.vn  Làm việc từ 8h - 20h mỗi ngày Copyright © 2017 Lam Quang Phat. All rights reserved Số Giấy Phép ĐKKD / MST: 0314162040 - Do Sở Kế Hoạch Đầu Tư TPHCM cấp Bấm gọi: 0902.782.787 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com

×