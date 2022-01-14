Details of Ats Knightbridge sector 124 noida

ATS Knightsbridge in Sector-124, Noida by ATS Group is a residential project. Lending a look of opulence and nobility, its five magnificent skyscrapers stand guards as citadels that overlook the magnificent skyline. The Apartment are of the following configurations: 4BHK and 6BHK. HIGHLIGHTS Sprawling greens with 75 percent open spaces Modern design synchronized with Vaastu seismic zone Residences with panoramic view with three side natural light SPECIAL SYSTEMS IP based video door phone inter-connected to main entrance from each apartment IP based Satellite Antenna TV (IPTV) system FEATURES Sun drenched living room 360-degree, seamless panoramic views Living room connected with elaborate deck area Triple-height 5 star entrance lobby at upper ground level Complete family sit-out area on deck 3 elevators per core serving single apartment on a floor with a personalized elevator lobby Service elevator with separate service lobby for all the apartments as well as a separate service entrance.