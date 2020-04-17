Successfully reported this slideshow.
ツール・ド・ニッポンが主催したコースクリエイター講座でのコース講評会の内容です。

  1. 1. １．田渕さん FURO DE GOAL
  2. 2. ■テーマ １．田渕さん フロ・デ・リタイア・・・篠さんのネタをオマージュ（笑） 風呂でリタイアではなく 「ゴール」にアレンジ ■こんなコース 距離：54km 獲得標高：727m スタート：JR御殿場線 小田急線 足柄駅 ゴール：JR線 小田急線 小田原駅 片道コース
  3. 3. ■ここがハイライト １．田渕さん ・他のクリエイターとかぶらないように、 スタートは足柄 ゴールは小田原 ・海、山、川＋「湖」 で特色を！ ・ゴールがおすすめの銭湯「中島湯」！ 銭湯の番台のおばちゃんが良いキャラクターなので、 そこに立ち寄ってもらいたくゴールに設定 ・帰りは小田原駅のジェラートを
  4. 4. ■田代さん講評 １．田渕さん いいところ ◎湘南エリアで一番走りやすいサイクリングロード ◎国道246号を避けるための裏道を組み込んでいるところに驚き ◎コンセプト 気になるところ △足柄駅 意外とマニアックな場所。入れ込んだのは面白い（金太郎発祥の地） △御殿場線の本数が少なくアクセスの時間調整が心配 △246号＝東名の抜け道で、トラックが費用を抑えるために多く走ってる 一般のお客さんを連れて走るのが心配 △距離が結構眺め、今回のターゲットにはぎり？ 改善案 ・幹線道路を100％通らなくするコースをつくるのも◎ ・スタートをアクセスいい場所にする、もしくはマイナー駅にして幹線道路を避ける
  5. 5. ■他のコースでも活かせそうなコツ １．田渕さん ・アクセスがいいコースは、人気になる可能性が高い

