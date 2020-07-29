Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
T ẠI S AO T IN H D ẦU N ƯỚ C HO A LẠI Đ ƯỢ C ƯA C HUỘ N G T R Ê N T HẾ G IỚ I? Tại sao tinh dầu nước hoa lại được ưa chuộn...
 Lưu hương lâu  Tạo được các tông mùi sang trọng  Anh toàn với người sử dụng Royal Scent là đơn vị cung cấp mùi thơm nư...
Royal Scent Việt nam cung cấp :  Giải pháp mùi thơm cho mọi diện tích  Cung cấp tinh dầu nước hoa cao cấp  Cho thuê mùi...
Phone: 0904.779.663 – 0888.212.216
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Royalscent.vn - Tại sao tinh dầu nước hoa lại được ưa chuộng trên thế giới

27 views

Published on

Royal Scent Việt nam cung cấp máy tạo mùi thơm chuyên nghiệp. Tại sao tinh dầu nước hoa lại được ưa chuộng trên thế giới

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Royalscent.vn - Tại sao tinh dầu nước hoa lại được ưa chuộng trên thế giới

  1. 1. T ẠI S AO T IN H D ẦU N ƯỚ C HO A LẠI Đ ƯỢ C ƯA C HUỘ N G T R Ê N T HẾ G IỚ I? Tại sao tinh dầu nước hoa lại được ưa chuộng trên thế giới so với tinh dầu nguyên chất. Mùi thơm tinh dầu nước hoa được ứng dụng ở đâu? Trước hết Royal Scent Việt nam xin đưa ra định nghĩa về tinh dầu nước hoa: Tinh dầu nước hoa là một sản phẩm kết hợp giữa tinh dầu nguyên chất và dầu thơm và không chứa cồn như các loại nước hoa trên thị trường. Đặc điểm của tinh dầu nước hoa:  Chứa >50% tinh dầu nguyên chất  Không chứa cồn  Mùi thơm lưu giữ được lâu hơn  Thường được sử dụng trong các máytạo mùi thơm Tinh dầu nước hoa nó có rất nhiều mùi đa dạng vì thành phần tinh dầu khác nhau kết hợp dầu thơm khác nhau sẽ tạo ra một mùi khác nhau. Mùi thơm tinh dầu nước hoa cũng được phân lớp như nước hoa sử dụng trên người được bán trên thị trường.  Tại sao tinh dầu nước hoa lại được ưa chuộng trên thế giới?
  2. 2.  Lưu hương lâu  Tạo được các tông mùi sang trọng  Anh toàn với người sử dụng Royal Scent là đơn vị cung cấp mùi thơm nước hoa sử dụng cho máy tạo hương thơm với nhiều tông mùi khách nhau. Hầu hết các giải pháp Scent Marketing nổi tiếng trên thế giới được các thương hiệu lớn ứng dụng vào không gian của mình là mùi nước hoa. Mùi nước hoa thường được xuất nguồn từ Pháp (Thiên đường của nước hoa) được Royal Scent nhập khẩu trực tiếp với các tông mùi phân cấp như: Trẻ trung, trung tính, ấm áp, mát mẻ ,… phù hợp với nhu cầu không gian mà khách hàng muốn áp dụng. Mùi thơm tinh dầu nước hoa được ứng dụng ở đâu?  Sử dụng diện tích nhỏ như: Home, phòng ngủ, phòng khách, phòng họp, nhà vệ sinh,…  Sử dụng cho diện tíchlớn: Sảnh lớn của khách sạn, hệ thống showroom, cửa hàng, trung tâm tiệc cưới, cinema, trung tâm…
  3. 3. Royal Scent Việt nam cung cấp :  Giải pháp mùi thơm cho mọi diện tích  Cung cấp tinh dầu nước hoa cao cấp  Cho thuê mùi thơm  Hệ thống khử mùi  Cung cấp tinh dầu nguyên chất  Cung cấp máy tạo mùi thơm chuyên dụng Thông tin liên hệ: Royal Scent Việt Nam Adr: Số 36 Ngõ 41 Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Hà Nội
  4. 4. Phone: 0904.779.663 – 0888.212.216

×