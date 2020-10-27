Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mango Butter Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
Cosmetics companies are using mango butter because of its functional properties: antioxidant, anti ageing, moisturizing an...
Mango butter is usually extracted by expeller pressing or cold pressing de- shelled mango fruit seeds. The oil-bearing man...
Applications
Market Scenario • The global mango butter market is expected to be worth USD 30 million in 2020, according to Industry Res...
Importers Leading importers of mango butter in France include Interchemie and Biocosmethic. The American ingredients compa...
Mango butter
Mango butter
Mango butter
  1. 1. Mango Butter Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
  2. 2. Cosmetics companies are using mango butter because of its functional properties: antioxidant, anti ageing, moisturizing and softening effects
  3. 3. Mango butter is usually extracted by expeller pressing or cold pressing de- shelled mango fruit seeds. The oil-bearing mango seeds are placed inside a hydraulic press machine where they undergo high pressure and friction to release their oils, which seep through small openings at the bottom of the pressing barrel. The resultant butter is light in colour with a faint scent that retains its nutritive value.
  4. 4. Applications
  5. 5. Market Scenario • The global mango butter market is expected to be worth USD 30 million in 2020, according to Industry Research. It is forecast that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4 percent between 2021 and 2026. • The global mango butter market is expected to reach USD 38 million by 2026. It is estimated that global production of mango butter is around 4,000-5,000 tonnes. The European market for mango butter is around 800-1,800 tonnes Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China. Major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.
  6. 6. Importers Leading importers of mango butter in France include Interchemie and Biocosmethic. The American ingredients company Hallstar is one of the biggest suppliers of refined mango butter in the world; it also has an office in France. Personal care brands, such as Les Cosmetiques Design Paris, Klorane, Kos and Fees en Provence have products that contain mango butter. Some of these products are sold by mainstream retailers.
