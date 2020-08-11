BV Smash ESports kreeg 10.000 euro mee

Successfully reported this slideshow.
De vennootschap Smash Esports werd opgericht met 10.000 euro kapitaal.

  1. 1. In de bijlagen bij het Belgisch Staatsblad bekend te maken kopieLuik B na neerlegging van de akte ter griffie Achterkant : Naam en handtekening (dit geldt niet voor akten van het type "Mededelingen"). bevoegd de rechtspersoon ten aanzien van derden te vertegenwoordigen Op de laatste blz. van Luik B vermelden : Voorkant : Naam en hoedanigheid van de instrumenterende notaris, hetzij van de perso(o)n Griffie aan het Belgisch behouden Voor- Staatsblad Mod PDF 19.01 Ondernemingsnr : Naam (voluit) : Smash ESports (verkort) : Rechtsvorm : Besloten Vennootschap Volledig adres v.d. zetel Jordaenskaai 23 : 2000 Antwerpen Onderwerp akte : OPRICHTING Uit een akte verleden voor geassocieerd notaris Iris DE BRAKELEER, te Ninove, op 18 november 2019, blijkt: 1/ Dat een besloten vennootschap werd opgericht met als naam Smash ESports, waarvan de zetel is gevestigd in het Vlaams gewest. 2/ Dat het adres van de zetel is gevestigd te 2000 Antwerpen, Jordaenskaai 23, met e-mailadres finance@smashthehouse.com 3/ Dat zij werd opgericht voor onbepaalde duur. 4/ Dat de oprichters/aandeelhouders zijn: 1. De heer THIVAIOS Dimitrios Anastasios, wonende te 2900 Schoten, Botermelkbaan 65. 2. De heer THIVAIOS Michael Karl, wonende te 1785 Merchtem, Wolvertemsesteenweg 198. 3. De heer ROIJAARDS Nick, wonende te 2930 Brasschaat, Bredabaan 1233 B. 4. De heer DEPAUW Nick Nicky Patrick, wonende te 2930 Brasschaat, Lage Kaart 204. 5. De heer TIELEMANS Bob Hugo, wonende te 2000 Antwerpen, Amerikalei 169 bus 302. 6. De heer BEKE Mathias Els Florent, wonende te 9140 Temse, Philippe Saveryslaan 88. 5/ Dat het aanvangsvermogen is vastgesteld op € 10.000,00. 6/ Dat door de oprichters werd ingebracht in geld ten belope van € 10.000,00, wat volledig werd gestort. Dat als vergoeding voor de inbrengen 1.000 aandelen werden uitgegeven. 7/ Dat het boekjaar begint op 1 april en eindigt op 31 maart van ieder jaar. Dat het eerste boekjaar ingaat de dag van de neerlegging ter griffie en wordt afgesloten op 31 maart 2021 met dien verstande dat de vennootschap alle verrichtingen sedert 1 augustus 2019 namens haar aangegaan door de oprichters overneemt. 8/ Dat de aanwending van de jaarlijkse nettowinst wordt bepaald door de algemene vergadering, op voorstel van het bestuursorgaan, waarbij elk aandeel recht geeft op een gelijk aandeel in de winstverdeling. 9/ Dat de vennootschap wordt bestuurd door één of meer bestuurders, natuurlijke personen of rechtspersonen, al dan niet aandeelhouder, benoemd met of zonder beperking van duur en die, indien zij worden benoemd in de statuten, de hoedanigheid van statutair bestuurder kunnen hebben. Als er slechts één bestuurder is, is het geheel van de bevoegdheden van de bestuurders aan hem toegekend, met de mogelijkheid een deel van deze bevoegdheden te delegeren. De enige bestuurder vertegenwoordigt de vennootschap jegens derden en in rechte als eiser of als verweerder. Hij kan bijzondere machten toekennen aan elke mandataris. Indien de vennootschap door meer dan één bestuurders wordt bestuurd, vormen zij een collegiaal bestuursorgaan. Het collegiaal bestuursorgaan vertegenwoordigt de vennootschap jegens derden en in rechte als eiser of als verweerder. Het collegiaal bestuursorgaan kan bijzondere machten toekennen aan elke mandataris. 10/ Dat werden benoemd tot niet-statutaire bestuurders voor een onbepaalde duur: 1. De heer THIVAIOS Dimitrios Anastasios, wonende te 2900 Schoten, Botermelkbaan 65. 2. De heer THIVAIOS Michael Karl, wonende te 1785 Merchtem, Wolvertemsesteenweg 198. *19344357* Neergelegd 19-11-2019 0737835448 BijlagenbijhetBelgischStaatsblad-21/11/2019-AnnexesduMoniteurbelge
  2. 2. - vervolgLuik B Achterkant : Naam en handtekening (dit geldt niet voor akten van het type "Mededelingen"). bevoegd de rechtspersoon ten aanzien van derden te vertegenwoordigen Op de laatste blz. van Luik B vermelden : Voorkant : Naam en hoedanigheid van de instrumenterende notaris, hetzij van de perso(o)n aan het Belgisch Voor- behouden Staatsblad Mod PDF 19.01 3. De heer ROIJAARDS Nick, wonende te 2930 Brasschaat, Bredabaan 1233 B. 4. De heer DEPAUW Nick Nicky Patrick, wonende te 2930 Brasschaat, Lage Kaart 204. 11/ Verdeling van het netto-actief Na aanzuivering van alle schulden, lasten en kosten van de vereffening of consignatie van de nodige sommen om die te voldoen en, indien er aandelen zijn die niet zijn volgestort, na herstelling van het evenwicht tussen de aandelen, hetzij door bijkomende volstorting te eisen lastens de niet voldoende volgestorte aandelen, hetzij door voorafgaandelijke terugbetalingen te doen in voordeel van die aandelen die in een grotere verhouding zijn volgestort, wordt het netto actief verdeeld onder alle aandeelhouders naar verhouding van het aantal aandelen dat zij bezitten en worden de goederen die nog in natura voorhanden zijn op dezelfde wijze verdeeld. 12/ Dat het voorwerp van de vennootschap in de oprichtingsakte letterlijk als volgt wordt omschreven: De vennootschap heeft tot voorwerp, zowel in België als in het buitenland, voor eigen rekening of voor rekening van derden, of door deelname van dezen, : -Het aantrekken van sponsors zowel financieel als materieel voor het realiseren van publiciteit. - Onder contract leggen van spelers teneinde een team te vormen voor competitie en toernooien in de branche van ELECTRONIC GAMES, VIDEO GAMES, zowel op amateurisme, recreatief als professioneel niveau. - Aankoop en verkoop van merchandise. - Consultancy binnen E-SPORTS en VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY. - Begeleiding en commercialisering van dergelijke activiteiten in het bijzonder in sector van games, sport en ontspanning. - De organisatie en uitvoering van sportevenementen. - Overige activiteiten in verband met sportbeoefening. - Promotie en organisatie van sportevenementen, als zelfstandige of voor rekening van derden. - Ondersteunende diensten in verband met sportbeoefening. - Overige recreatie en ontspanningsactiviteiten. - Uitoefenen voor arbeidsbemiddeling voor sporters binnen de wettelijke bepalingen In België en in het buitenland, in eigen naam of in naam van derden, voor eigen rekening of voor rekening van derden de productie van en de handel in auditieve en audiovisuele werken, alsmede entertainment software, exploitatie, distributie en andere intellectuele eigendomsrechten. Zij heeft in het algemeen de volle rechtsbekwaamheid om alle handelingen en verrichtingen te voltrekken die een rechtstreeks of onrechtstreeks verband houden met haar voorwerp of welke van die aard zouden zijn dat zij de verwezenlijking van dit voorwerp, rechtstreeks of onrechtstreeks, geheel of ten dele vergemakkelijken. Zij kan belangen nemen door associatie, inbreng, fusie, financiële tussenkomst of op gelijk welke andere wijze, in alle vennootschappen, verenigingen of ondernemingen met een identiek, gelijklopend of samenhangend voorwerp met het hare of die van aard kunnen zijn de ontwikkeling van haar onderneming te begunstigen of een bron van afzetten te vormen. Zij kan de functies van bestuurder of vereffenaar uitoefenen in andere vennootschappen. De vennootschap mag zich borgstellen of zakelijke zekerheden verlenen ten voordele van vennootschappen of particulieren, in de meest ruime zin. In het geval de verrichting van bepaalde handelingen zou onderworpen zijn aan voorafgaande voorwaarden inzake toegang tot het beroep, zal de vennootschap haar optreden, wat betreft de verrichting van deze handelingen, aan de vervulling van deze voorwaarden ondergeschikt maken. 13/ Dat de gewone algemene vergadering van aandeelhouders wordt gehouden op de zetel van de vennootschap op 20 september om 12 uur. Valt de hierboven bepaalde datum op een wettelijke feestdag dan wordt de algemene vergadering verschoven naar de eerstvolgende werkdag. Indien er slechts één aandeelhouder is, dan zal hij op deze datum de jaarrekening voor goedkeuring ondertekenen. Om toegelaten te worden tot de algemene vergadering en, voor de aandeelhouders, om er het stemrecht uit te oefenen, dient een effectenhouder te voldoen aan de volgende voorwaarden: - de houder van effecten op naam moet als zodanig ingeschreven zijn in het register van de effecten op naam met betrekking tot zijn categorie van effecten; - de rechten verbonden aan de effecten van de effectenhouder mogen niet geschorst zijn; indien enkel de stemrechten geschorst zijn, mag hij nog steeds deelnemen aan de algemene vergadering zonder te kunnen deelnemen aan de stemming. Op de algemene vergadering geeft ieder aandeel recht op één stem, onder voorbehoud van en wettelijke en statutaire bepalingen betreffende de aandelen zonder stemrecht. 14/ ”BVBA ELI VERSTAPPEN, bedrijfsrevisor” besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid met zetel te 9400 NINOVE, Ophemstraat 19, BTW BE 0878.742.794, rechtspersonenregister Dendermonde, of elke andere door hem aangewezen persoon, is BijlagenbijhetBelgischStaatsblad-21/11/2019-AnnexesduMoniteurbelge
  3. 3. - vervolgLuik B Achterkant : Naam en handtekening (dit geldt niet voor akten van het type "Mededelingen"). bevoegd de rechtspersoon ten aanzien van derden te vertegenwoordigen Op de laatste blz. van Luik B vermelden : Voorkant : Naam en hoedanigheid van de instrumenterende notaris, hetzij van de perso(o)n aan het Belgisch Voor- behouden Staatsblad Mod PDF 19.01 aangewezen als lasthebber ad hoc van de vennootschap, om over de fondsen te beschikken, alle documenten te ondertekenen en alle nodige formaliteiten te vervullen bij de administratie van de btw en met het oog op de inschrijving bij de Kruispuntbank van Ondernemingen. Met het oog hierop, heeft de lasthebber ad hoc de bevoegdheid om alle verbintenissen in naam van de vennootschap aan te gaan, alle nuttige verklaringen af te leggen en alle documenten te ondertekenen en in het algemeen alles te doen wat nuttig en noodzakelijk is voor de uitvoering van het mandaat waarmee hij belast is. VOOR ONTLEDEND UITTREKSEL. Geassocieerd notaris Iris De Brakeleer, te Ninove. Tegelijk hiermee neergelegd: - de expeditie van de oprichtingsakte - gecoördineerde statuten BijlagenbijhetBelgischStaatsblad-21/11/2019-AnnexesduMoniteurbelge

