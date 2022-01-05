Progressive planet investor deck january 2022

About Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Progressive Planet is an emerging company, providing innovative circular solutions and Earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the Earth's inherent binding powers and properties, Progressive Planet is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help its customers build, grow and operate more responsibly. Progressive Planet continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs it creates, utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs and sequestering carbon dioxide in SCMs to address climate change. Progressive Planet's research team has begun exploring the opportunity to utilize the legacy CO2 stream generated by APL's natural gas rotary kiln dryer in operation in Kamloops. Progressive Planet's operations currently include: A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, B.C., which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals; A research lab in Calgary, Alta., focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; Three natural pozzolan properties in British Columbia, including its flagship Z1 natural pozzolan quarry in Cache Creek, B.C., and its two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 natural pozzolan property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek metal and natural pozzolan property.