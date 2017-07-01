KONSEP JARINGAN KOMPUTER MAKALAH Disusun Guna Memenuhi Tugas Mata kuliah : Aplikasi Komputer Dosen Pengampu : Indra Abdam ...
Tugas Presentasi Makalah

  1. 1. KONSEP JARINGAN KOMPUTER MAKALAH Disusun Guna Memenuhi Tugas Mata kuliah : Aplikasi Komputer Dosen Pengampu : Indra Abdam M Oleh : 1. Yashinta Maharani 2. Jauharotul Majda 3. Muhammad Daffa’udin 4. M. Fuad Alfaishol 5. Mahmud As Saqofi 6. Iqbal Amar 7. Sindy Imatulliya Suyuti 8. Eva Maziyatul Istiqomah 9. Luthfiyah Natun Nawwafi 10. Anggie Rosyada Faizah 11. Taufiqul Fatih 12. Herlin Bogi Nur Cahyaning 13. Nurul Hidayah 14. Anis Yuniarsih 15. Siti Rohmatun Naim 16. Shofatul Mardiyah 17. Muhammad Zakiyuddin Falachi 18. Elfie Diana Safitri 19. Umar Said MANAJEMEN PENDIDIKAN ISLAM FAKULTAS ILMU TARBIYAH DAN KEGURUAN UNIVERSITAS ISLAM NEGERI WALISONGO SEMARANG 2017 1
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Masalah. Tiga abad sebelum sekarang, masing-masing ditandai dengan dominasi yang berbeda. Abad ke-18 didominasi oleh perkembangan sistem mekanik yang mengiringi revolusi industri. Abad ke-19 merupakan jaman mesin uap. Abad ke-20 radio, tv, dan komputer memegang peran untuk pengumpulan, pengelolaan, dan media distribusi informasi. Abad ke-21 ini, dimana teknologi jaringan komputer global mampu menjangkau seluruh wilayah dunia, pengembangan sistem dan teknologi yang digunakan, penyebaran informasi melalui media internet, peluncuran satelit komunikasi dan perangkat komunikasi wireless/seluler, menandai awal abad millenium. Sejak memasyarakatnya internet dan dipasarkannya sistem operasi Windows 95 oleh Microsoft Inc, menghubungkan beberapa komputer baik komputer pribadi (PC) maupun server dengan sebuah jaringan dari jenis LAN (Local Area Network) sampai WAN (Wide Area Network) menjadi sebuah hal yang mudah dan biasa. Demikian pula tentang konsep downsizing maupun lightsizing yang bertujuan menekan anggaran belanja (efisiensi anggaran) khususnya dalam peralatan komputer, hal itu menyebabkan akan kebutuhan akan sebuah jaringan komputer merupakan satu hal yang tidak bisa terelakan. Pada kesempatan kali ini akan dipaparkan tentang jaringan komputer, namun akan lebih ditekankan pada konsep pada jaringan komputer. B. Perumusan Masalah. 1. Pengertian jaringan Komputer? 2. Tentang jaringan komputer? 3. Tujuan atau Manfaat jaringan Komputer? 4. Jenis-jenis jaringan komputer?
  3. 3. C. Tujuan Penulisan 1. Agar dapat mengetahui apa itu jaringan komputer. 2. Agar dapat mengetahui apa saja yang berhubungan dengan jaringan komputer. 3. Agar dapat mengetahui manfaat atau tujuan jaringan komputer. 4. Agar dapat mengetahui jenis-jenis jaringan komputer.
  4. 4. BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Jaringan Komputer. Jaringan komputer adalah himpunan “interkoneksi” antara 2 komputer autonomuos atau lebih yang terhubung dengan media transmisi kabel atau tanpa kabel (wireless). Bila sebuah komputer dapat membuat komputer lainnya restart, shutdown, atau melakukan kontrol lainnya, maka komputer-komputer tersebut bukan autonomous (tidak melakukan kontrol terhadap komputer lain dengan akses penuh). Dua unit komputer dikatakn terkoneksi apabila keduanya bisa saling bertukar data/informasi, berbagai resource yang dimiliki, seperti file, printer, media penyimpan (hardisk, floppy disk, CD room, flash disk, dll). Data yang berupa teks, audio, maupun video bergerak melalui media kabel atau tanpa kabel sehingga memungkinkan pengguna komputer dalam jaringan komputer dapat saling bertukar file/data, mencetak pada printer yang sama dan menggunakan Hadware/ Software yang terhubung dalam jaringan secara bersama-sama. Tiap komputer, printer, atau pariferal yang terhubung dalam jaringan disebut node. Sebuah jaringan komputer sekurang-kurangnya terdiri dari 2 unit komputer atau lebih, dapat berjumlah puluhan komputer, ribuan, bahkan jutaan node yang saling terhubung satu sama lain. Didalam jaringan komputer dikenal sistem koneksi antarnode komputer (yakni) : a. Peer to Peer. Peer artinya rekan kerja. Jaringan Peer to Peer adalah jaringan yang hanya terdiri dari beberapa komputer saja. Misalnya, terdapat beberapa unit komputer dalam satu departemen yang diberi nama group sesuai dengan departemen yang bersangkutan. Masing-masing komputer diberi alamat IP dari satu kelas IP yang sama agar bisa saling sharing untuk bertukar data atau resource yang dimiliki komputer masing-masing, seperti printer, file dan lain-lain.
  5. 5. b. Client-Server. Selain pada jaringan lokal, sistem ini bisa juga diterapkan dengan teknologi internet dimana ada satu unit komputer yang berfungsi sebagai server yang hanya memberi layanan bagi komputer lain. Client hanya dapat menggunakan layanan yang disediakan oleh server. B. Tentang jaringan Komputer. Ditahun 1950-an ketika jenis komputer mulai membesar sampai tercipta superkomputer, maka sebuah komputer harus melayani beberapa terminal. Untuk itu ditemukan konsep distribusi proses berdasarkan waktu yang dikenal dengan nama TSS (Time Sharing System), dan untuk pertama kali dibentuklah jaringan (network) komputer pada lapis aplikasi. Pada sistem TSS beberapa terminal terhubung ke sebuah host komputer. Dalam proses TSS mulai nampak perpaduan teknologi komputer dan teknologi telekomunikasi yang pada awalnya berkembang sendiri-sendiri. Pada tahun 1957 Advanced Research Projects Agency (APRA) dibentuk oleh Departement of Defence (DoD) USA. Pada tahun 1967 desain awal dari ARPANET diterbitkan ada tahun 1969 DoD menggelar pengembangan ARPANET dengan mengadakan riset untuk menghubungkan sejumlah komputer sehingga membentuk jaringan organik (profram ini dikenal dengan nama ARPANET) Memasuki tahun 1970-an, sudah lebih dari 10 komputer berhasil dihubungkan sehingga komputer-komputer tersebut bisa berkomunikasi satu sama lain. Tahun1972 Roy Tomlinson berhasil menyempurnakan program e-mail yang ia ciptakan satu tahun sebelumnya untuk ARPANET. Program ini begitu mudah dan langsung populer dengan memperkenalkan ikon @ yang berarti “at” atau “pada”. Tahun 1973 jaringan komputer ARPANET berkembang luas keluar Amerka Serikat. Komputer University Colloge di London merupakan komputer pertama di luar USA yang menjadi anggota jaringan ARPANET. Pada tahun yang sama, 2 orang ahli komputer, Vinton Cerf
  6. 6. dan Bob Kahn mempresentasikan sebuah gagasan yang lebih besar, yang menjadi cikal bakal pemikiran international Network (Internet). Ide ini untuk pertama kalinya dipresentasikan di Sussex University. Hari bersejarah berikutnya dalah pada tanggal 26 maret 1976, ketika ratu Inggris berhasil mengirim e-mail dari Royal Signal and Radar Establishment di Malvern. Setahun kemudian sudah lebih dari 100 komputer yang bergabung di ARPANET membentuk sebuah network. Pada tahun 1979 Tom Truscott, jim Ellis, dan Steve Bellovin menciptakan newsgroup pertama yang diberi nama USENET. Tahun 1981 France Telecom menciptakan gebrakan baru dengan meluncurkan telepon TV pertama, dimana orang bisa telephon sambil melihat wajah lawan bicaranya melalui video link. Karena komputer yang membentuk jaringan semakin hari semakin banyak, maka dibutuhkan suatu protokol resmi yang diakui oleh semua jaringan. Pada tahun 1982 dibentuk Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) yang kita kenal hingga saat ini. Sementara itu di Eropa muncul jaringan komputertandingan yang dikenal dengan EUNET, yang menyediakan jasa jaringan komputer di negar Belanda, Inggris, Denmark. Dan Swedia, yang menyediakan jasa e- mail dan newsgroup USENET, dan untuk menyeragamkan alamat di jaringan yang ada. Paa tahun 1984 diperkenalkan Domain Name System (DNS) yang merupakan sistem penanaman masing-masing unit komputer yang terhubung dijaringan. Telah terhubung lebih dari 1000 unit komputer hingga tahun 1984 itu dan pada tahun 1987 komputer yang tersambung melebihi angka 10.000 unit. Pada tahun 1988 Jarko Oikarinen dari Finland menemukan dan memperkenalkan IRC dan setahun kemudian jumlah komputer terhubung melonjak 10 kali lipat (lebih dari 100.000 unit komputer. Tahun 1992 adalah tahun yang paling bersejarah ketika tim Berners Lee menemukan program editor dan browser yang bisa menjelajah antara satu komputer
  7. 7. dengan komputer lain. Program ini disebut www (World wide web) yang kemudian memunculkan istilah surfing (menjelajah) atau browsing. Ketika komputer-komputer yang membentuk jaringan semakin banyak digunakan di industri-industri maupun perkantoran kecil hingga besar, dan ketika beban pekerjaan bertambah banyak dan harga perangkat komputer besar mulai terasa sangat mahal, maka mulailah digunakan konsep terdistribus (Distributed Processing). C. Tujuan atau manfaat jaringan komputer. Manfaat jaringan komputer bagi user dapat dikelompokan menjadi dua, yakni untuk kebutuhan perusahaan dan jaringan untuk umum. Tujuan utama dari terbangunnya sebuah jaringan pada suatu perusahaan adalah: a. Resource sharing yang bertujuan agar seluruh program, peralatan, khusunya data, bisa digunakan aleh setiap orang yang ada pada jaringan tanpa terpengaruh oleh lokasi resource dan pemakai. b. High reliability (keadaan tinggi) yang diperoleh karena tersedianya sumber daya alternatif. c. Saving money (menghemat uang) komputer berukuran kecil mempunyai rasio harga/kinerja lebih baik dibanding dengan komputer besar. Komputer mainframe kira-kira memiliki kecepatan 10x lipat kecepatan komputer pribadi, akan tetapi harga mainframe 10x lebih mahal Manfaat jaringan komputer untuk umum: Jaringan komputer akan memberikan layanan yang berbeda kepada perorangan dirumah-rumah dibandingkan dengan layanan yang diberikan perusahaan. Terdapat tiga hal pokok yang menjadi daya tarik jaringan komputer pada perorangan yaitu: 1. Acces ke informasi yang berada di tempat lain (seperti akses berita hari ini, info e-goverment, e-commerce atau e-business), semuanya uptodate. 2. Komunikasi orang ke orang (person to person seperti e-mail, chatting, video call, video conferene dll).
  8. 8. 3. Hiburan interaktif (seperti nonton acara tv onleine, radio streaming, download film dan lagu, dll). D. Jenis-jenis jaringan komputer. Secara umum jaringan komputer terbagi menjadi 3 jenis, yaitu: 1. Local Area Network (LAN). Sebuah LAN adalah jaringan yang dibatasi oleh area yang relatif kecil, umumnya dibatasi oleh area lingkungan, seperti sebuah kantor pada sebuah gedung, atau tiap-tiap ruangan pada sebuah sekolahan. Biasanya jarak antarkode tidak lebih jauh dari sekitar 200 m. 2. Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) Sebuah MAN biasanya meliputi area yang lebih besar dari LAN, misalnya antargedung dalam satu daerah (wilayah seperti propinsi atau negara bagian). Dalam hal ini jaringan menghubungkan beberapa buah jaringan kecil ke dalam lingkungan area yang lebih besar. Sebagai contoh, jaringan beberapa kantor cabang sebuah bank didalam sebuah kota besar yang dihubungkan antara satu dengan lainnya. 3. Wide Area Network (WAN) Wide Area Network (WAN) adalah jaringan yang biasanya sudah menggunakan media wireless, sarana satelit, ataupun kabel serat optic, karena jangkauannya yang lebih luas, bukan hanya meliputi satu kota atau antarkota dalam satu wilayah, tetapi mulai menjangkau area/wilayah otoritas negara lain. Sebagai contoh, jaringan komputer kantor city Bank yang berada di Indonesia ataupun yang ada di negara lain, yang saling berhubungan, jaringan ATM Master Card, Visa Card atau Cirrus yang tersebar di seluruh dunia, dan lain-lain. Biasanya WAN lebih rumit dan sangat kompleks bila dibandingkan dengan LAN maupun MAN. Menggunakan banyak sarana untuk menghubungkan antara LAN dan WAN ke dalam komunikasi global seperti internet meski demikian antara Lan,MAN, dan WAN tidak banyak
  9. 9. berbeda dalam beberapa hal. Hanya lingkup areanya saja yang berbeda satu dengan yang lain.
  10. 10. BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan. 1. Jaringan komputer adalah himpunan “interkoneksi” antara 2 komputer autonomuos atau lebih yang terhubung dengan media transmisi kabel atau tanpa kabel (wireless). Bila sebuah komputer dapat membuat komputer lainnya restart, shutdown, atau melakukan kontrol lainnya, maka komputer-komputer tersebut bukan autonomous (tidak melakukan kontrol terhadap komputer lain dengan akses penuh). 2. Pada tahun 1950-an sampai tahun 1988 komputer mulai berkembang dari berhasilnya ARPANET sampai terciptanya WWW sampai sekarang ini. 3. Tujuan utama jaringan komputer: a. Resource sharing. b. High reliability (keadaan tinggi). c. Saving money (menghemat uang). Manfaat jaringan komputer: a. Acces ke informasi yang berada di tempat lain. b. Komunikasi orang ke orang. c. Hiburan interaktif. 4. Jaringan-jaringan internet secara umum terbagi menjadi tiga, yaitu: a. LAN (Local Area Network) b. MAN(Metropolitan Area Network) c. WAN(Wide Area Network) B. Saran. Demikianlah makalah kami tentang jaringan komputer. Tentu saja makalah kami masih sangat jauh dari sempurna. Oleh karena itu, kami membutuhkan kritik dan saran yang membangun dari pembaca guna perbaikan makalah kami berikutnya. Kami juga berharap makalah kami dapat memberi manfaat kepada para pembaca.
  11. 11. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Melwin Syafrizal, 2005, Pengantar Jaringan Komputer, Yogyakarta: C.V. ANDI OFFEST.

