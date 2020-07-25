Successfully reported this slideshow.
Treg Cells: therapeutic targets of rheumatoid arthritis Submitted By: Sanjana Badwal M.Sc Molecular biology and Biochemist...
What is RA? Causes Symptoms Risk factors Diagnosis Drugs New marker of RA Treg as therapeutic targets CONTENTS: 2
What is RA?  It is an autoimmune disease where body’s own immune system attacks the joints 3
Causes:  There are many theories about what triggers autoimmune diseases, including:  bacteria or virus  drugs  chemic...
Symptoms:  Swelling,pain,heat in joints  Joint stiffness  Sleeping difficulties because of pain  Weak muscles  Refere...
Risk Factors:  Gender: more common in women  Age: more likely to begin in people aged between 40 and 60 years  Genetics...
Cont….  Obesity: obese people are more prone to RA  Bacterial infection: some bacteria produce toxins as a self defense ...
Diagnosis: • Anaemia • C-Reactive protein(liver) • Erythrocyte sedimentation rate • X-ray • MRI(Magnetic resonance imaging...
Drugs: Drug treatment includes:  NSAIDs: They dampen the inflammation but have side effects.  Corticosteroids: they supp...
New Marker Of RA:  Citrullinated proteins have been found as specific marker of RA  Enzyme involved: Peptidylarginine de...
Tregs as Therapeutic Targets:  Involved in active supression of T cell responses  Belong to CD4+ CD25+  FOXp3 is the tr...
Cont.….  Ultimate goal of this therapy is to restore normal immune function rather than achieving broad immunosupression....
1) TNF Inhibitors:  TNF is produced by effector T cells(TH Cells) and macrophages: cause inflammation and block immunosup...
2) T Cell Costimulaory Blocking Agent:  They bind CD80/86(B7-1& B7-2) present on APCs and prevent the interaction of CD28...
Cont.…. CTLA-4 is member of immunoglobulin superfamily expressed by activated T cells. Homologous to CD28 and binds CD80...
Structure Of Abatacept 16
Mode Of Action Of Abatacept 17
3) TLR Antagonists:  TLRs present on dendritic cells,macrophages,NK cells, T Cells.  Upon activation recruit adapter pro...
4) HDAC(Histone Deacetylation Inhibitors)  Inhibit deacetylation and promote acetylation of Histones.  This in turn indu...
5) Interleukin-2:  It is principal survival factor for Treg and its absence contributes to defective Tregs.  Administrat...
CONCLUSION:  Ultimate goal of this therapy is to restore the normal immune function rather than achieving broad immunosup...
References  Jonathan H.Esensten,David Wofsy and Jeffrey A.Bluestone(2009),Regulatory T cells as therapeutic targets in rh...
THANKYOU 23
