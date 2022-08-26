Successfully reported this slideshow.
FC newsletter JUNE.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
  1. 1. Club Head– Rahul Jalan Associate Club Head– Unnat Udeshysa The Finance Club JUNE EDITION
  2. 2. The Finance Club Another Bank Fraud? Yes! Rupees 34,615 crores is the amount this time. DHFL is involved in taking loan from a consortium of 17 banks lead by Union Bank of India. The housing finance lead by Mr. Wadhawan started defaulting on its debt repayment from May 2019 onwards. The bank claims that its books were over-valued for the purpose of taking loan. DHFL is a company that provides finance for home purchase. The fraud came to lime light when CBI raided 50 premises linked to DHFL on a FIR filed by the UBI. Author: Rahul Jalan Ethics- The books of accounts of DHFL were falsified for the purpose of taking loan. It may be said that the auditor who signed the books lacked integrity and ethics.
  3. 3. The Finance Club Why Byju’s is planning to acquire 2U? Author: Aparna Singh Byju’s, whose parent company is and formally known as Think & Learn Pvt has been doing aggressive acquisitions to eliminate rivalry and strengthen its presence. It is now planning to acquire 2U which is an American edtech company for $2.4 billion in the largest acquisition in this space. Byju’s is seeking to capitalize on a worldwide market rout and build its business through acquisitions. Below are the reasons of the potential acquisition: 1) Byju’s and 2U are having reciprocal synergies: Byju’s is seeking to expand in the US market using the customer base and infrastructure of 2u. Prioritizing the US makes some sense given the massive business opportunity there. It is a lucrative market, presumably with higher ARPU (average revenue per user)” than India. 2) 2U has intermediate Nature of resources: When it comes to 2U's financial history, the company is currently valued at $717 million and about $1 billion in debt and other liabilities. Since 2U have a medium degree of resources, acquiring 2U is simple for Byju’s 4) Degree of Market uncertainty for edtech industry is medium: The education industry is quite traditional and has been sluggish to incorporate new technology. But things are beginning to alter since the Covid 19 pandemic came into picture. Today's rapidly evolving global edtech landscape necessitates organizations making quick adjustments and Byju’s did not want to miss this opportunity. Since Byju's specialises in K–12 online learning and engages with students directly (B2C), this shift would involve more than just a change in location. 3) Both share high extent of redundant resources: Both Byju's and 2U work in the edtech sector, provide their client institutions with a cloud- based software-as-a-service platform and support online degree and non-degree programs. By acquiring 2U, Byju's can cut costs and increase benefits by reaching a larger audience.
  4. 4. The Finance Club Understanding Zomato’s acquisition of BlinkIT Author: Aviral Singh Zomato, the online food aggregator, proposed acquiring Blinkit, a hyperlocal delivery company, and the company's board finally approved the acquisition of the quick delivery platform in an all-stock deal worth Rs 4,448 crore. Quick commerce, as opposed to e- commerce, refers to delivering groceries/FMCG products to customers in 15 to 20 minutes. Zomato will gain access to Blinkit's 400 dark stores as a result of this acquisition. When a customer places an order online, the staff at the dark stores picks and packs the items to be shipped directly to the customer's location. Notably, dark stores are typically closer to delivery locations. The dark store's delivery radius is typically less than 2 kilometres, allowing for quick product delivery. This acquisition mainly serves to compete with Swiggy, one of Zomato's main rivals, who is succeeding following the pandemic by Swiggy Instamart. There existed a gap, and Zepto, a recently established rapid commerce, arrived to fill it Currently, it takes just 10 minutes to deliver 3,500 products across 11 cities. Zomato’s share drops 14% in just two days following the Blinkit acquisition. The payment will be settled through issue of around 629 million Zomato shares. Due to their substantial financial investments, their profitability is delayed and it is the primary cause of the share price fall.
  5. 5. The Finance Club Inflation!! CPI is on a rise at steady pace. UK data is out for May with inflation at 9.1%. US at 8.6%. India at 7%. In UK it’s even expected that inflation would cross 11% mark by October. All thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war and various sanctions on it. At times India used to import crude to an extent of 3% yearly from Russia but all thanks to Brent Crude crossing every limit that our import has crossed 10% for a month. RBI MPC will be meeting on August to tame inflation further as market sentiment suggest and WPI also at >15%. No export promoted hereafter! Author: Rahul Jalan Petrol, Diesel and ATF (Air Turbine Fuel) has faced government ire on exports. Export duties have been imposed on the fuels. A duty of Rs.6/ltr on export of petrol and ATF and Rs.13/ltr on export of diesels. Why?- Private and Govt players such as RIL, Nayara, ONGC were exporting more fuels because of higher margin provided by the foreign countries, that are facing fuel shortages due to the ongoing war. These players were cutting the domestic supply and as a result many pumps dried up in different states due to lack of fuel. Impact? - The shares of these companies saw biggest fall post announcement. RIL fell by 7%. Oil India by 15%. ONGC by 13%.
  6. 6. The Finance Club WTO Highlights Author: Unnat Udeshya Agreement of WTO 12th ministerial Conference came into being in 1995. The WTO is the successor to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) established in the wake of the Second World War. Its objective is to help trade. 12th Ministerial Conference held at Geneva: 1) It would curb ‘harmful’ subsidies on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing for the next four years, to better protect global fish stocks 2) They committed to work towards having a well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024 3) Members agreed to a binding decision to exempt food purchased by the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian purposes, from any export restrictions 4) All members agreed to continue the long standing moratorium on custom duties on e-commerce transmissions until the subsequent Ministerial Conference or until 31st March 2024, depending on whichever comes first 5, all members agreed to continue the long standing moratorium on custom duties on e-commerce transmissions until the subsequent Ministerial Conference or until 31st March 2024, depending on whichever comes first.
  7. 7. The Finance Club What are Crypto 'Fixed Deposits’? Author: Sahil Jain Fixed deposits or fixed-income products are no longer the preserve of the fiat world with crypto platforms adding these to their suite of offerings • Assures users of a "fixed" return along with the principal back in full. Usually higher than bank FDs • Example : “Fixed Income Plans” offered by Indian crypto Exchange BitBNS • These “FDs” or “Fixed Income Plans” lay down a minimum deposit in fractions of the coins, lock that in for 30 days and offer an annualised rate of 10-40% depending on the scheme. • Platform allows you to place tokens in a fixed deposit for 30 days and says that it will offer you principal plus interest at the end of it. Understanding the Product Idea of fixed returns from a volatile asset class like cryptocurrencies may seem antithetical. But let us try to understand the product before dismissing it : • Tokens collected via the fixed-income product are on-lent to those who may want to borrow them at a certain interest. • That interest, after deductions for exchange's costs and fees, is what is used to pay out the fixed interest. How does the exchange ensure the interest to be paid out given the sharp volatility that cryptocurrencies tend to see? • Certain minimum collateral that borrowers of tokens have to maintain, which, for them, is 110% or 150% of the amount being borrowed • If the collateral falls below that, the exchange liquidates it to ensure that the principal and interest is paid back Concerns • Anyone investing in this product should be aware that the value of the token, and hence the interest (which is also paid in the same token), may be subject to volatility in fiat price terms • Custody of tokens is also a major concern for which exchanges usually tie up with third party custodians but again the trust factors kicks in , due to the non-traceability and recoverability factor of cryptocurrencies this risk factor becomes quite high. Designed by Aviral Singh

