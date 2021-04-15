April 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЕ ИЗДАНИЕ ГУО «СРЕДНЯЯ ШКОЛА №9 Г. ЛИДЫ» ПОЗНАВАТЕЛЬНО И ИНТЕРЕСНО О СШ №9 Г. ЛИДЫ ЭХ9SCHOOL П У С Т Ь Д Е Л О Э Х О М О Т З О В Ё Т С Я ! А К Т У А Л Ь Н О, О Б Ъ Е К Т И В Н О, Д О С Т О В Е Р Н О А П Р Е Л Ь 2021 №2 Сайт: 9lida.schools.by | E-mail: southschool@tut.by | Телефон (приемная): 8 (0154) 65-29-94 Актуально о школьной жизни Стр. 2 Военно-патриоти- ческая декада Стр. 3 День без конфликтов Стр. 4 6-й школьный день Бережем природу! Посещаем Национальную библиотеку! Постигаем традиции выдувания стекла! Прошёл Фестиваль педагогических классов ЧИТАЙТЕ В НОМЕРЕ: У же не первый год в Беларуси проходит Фестиваль пе- дагогических классов. Цель данного мероприятия заключается в формиро- вании у учащихся положительной мотивации к педагоги- ческой деятельности, осознанной позитивной установки на выбор профессии педагога. Учащиеся педагогической группы 11 класса нашего уч- реждения образования достойно представили школу в данном мероприятии, заняв почётное 2-е место! Поздравляем и желаем дальнейших успехов и побед!
  2. 2. � Новости ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 14 февраля Теплом и любовью был наполнен День Святого Валентина в СШ № 9. Так сложилось, что в этот день мы делаем друг другу небольшие подарки, говорим комплименты, признаемся в любви и выражаем симпатии. В школьном воздухе ви- тали замечательные идеи, как и чем порадовать друг друга, как сказать добрые и нужные слова. Для всех желающих был проведен квест по пои- ску билетов в кинотеатр. Богатырь - 2021 Традиционный спортивный праздник «Бога- тырские игры», посвященный дню защитника Отечества, в СШ № 9 пошел с участием предста- вителей 116-й штурмовой авиабазы. Команды продемонстрировали свою физическую под- готовку, получили заряд бодрости и оптимиз- ма. Был определён «Богатырь – 2021» - Оскер- ко Максим, а приза зрительских симпатий был удостоен начальник по физической подготовке и спорту 116-й штурмовой авиабазы Ермак Ни- кита Сергеевич. Все присутствующие на меро- приятии получили массу положительных эмо- ций и надолго зарядились позитивом! Маленькие герои большой войны Ряд классных часов в СШ № 9 г. Лиды был по- священ Дню юного героя-антифашиста. Учащи- еся вспомнили маленьких героев большой вой- ны, детство которых было сломано тя-жёлыми испытаниями. Слова «Я помню, я горжусь!» на фоне воспоминаний о подвигах пио-неров-ге- роев наполнились для ребят особенно глубоким смыслом. Ярче всех! Приятный сюрприз перед праздником 8 марта преподнести участники образцового ан-самбля «Веселая карусель» СШ № 9. Под руководством талантливых и творческих педагогов Кондра- тенко Р. Н. и Богатко О. Н. копилка школьных наград пополнилась двумя дипломами первой и второй степени по результатам участия в област- ном этапе республиканского конкурса детско- го творчества «Здравствуй, мир!» Поздравляем победителей и желаем дальней-ших творческих успехов и достижений! За безопасный интернет! В СШ 9 прошли минутки безопасности, по- священные Всемирному дню безопасного интер- нета. Учащиеся всегда с радостью выполняют задания с помощью гаджетов, умеют вхо-дить в интернет, увлекаются компьютерными играми. Но всегда ли это безопасно? Ребята по-вторили правила безопасного путешествия по сети, уз- нали о профессиях, связанных с интер-нетом, закрепили знания и умения пользования ком- пьютером в игровой форме, а также составили буклет о безопасности в сети.
  3. 3. Новости БРПО и БРСМ 3 ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 Военно-патриотическая декада В рамках тематической декады, посвященной 32-летию выво- да советских войск из Афганистана, 20 февраля 2021 года в ГУО «Средняя школа №9 г. Лиды» члены пионерской дружины имени И.П. Веденина встретились с представителем Лидской районной общественной организации «Белорусский союз ветеранов войны в Афганистане» Нестером Михаилом Геннадьевичем. Пионеры услышали из первых уст о событиях, сложившихся в 1979-1989-х гг. Михаил Геннадьевич рассказал о боевых операциях, важности долга перед Родиной. По окончании мероприятия учащиеся зажгли маленькие огонь- ки, как дань памяти погибшим воинам-интернационалистам... Юид В областной Госавтоинспек- ции запустили акцию «Вдвой- не безопасно», которая ак- центирует внимание на двух наиболее актуальных вопросах нынешнего времени – безо- пасность здоровья и передви- жений в темное время суток. Правоохранители решили об- судить эти важные моменты с учащимися и сегодня с этой це- лью ГУО «Средняя школа N9 г. Лиды» посетил Кушель Сергей Николаевич, сотрудник ИДПС ОГАИ. Ребята в рамках этой информационно-профилакти- ческой компании узнали много полезной информации. Право- охранители хотят напомнить о важности соблюдения ПДД и одновременно эпидемиоло- гических норм. Гость побывал также на ряде информчасов, посетил урок ОБЖ и везде учащихся начальной школы помимо актуальной и аргу- ментированной беседы ожидал интересный диалог. Октября- та задавали гостю волнующие вопросы, разгадывали загадки, играли в игры, получили в по- дарок буклеты, а также листов- ки и памятки от ЮИД. Масленица В нашей школе прошел замечательный праздник «На- встречу весне-2021». Масленица — это один из самых долгожданных и про- должительных праздников. Люди издавна верили, что если на Масленицу погулять широко и раздольно, тогда и год будет удачным и не придется жить в беде и печали. Готовить угощения на Масленицу в Девятой умеют! И в этом все смогли убедиться! Главный символ Масленицы – это, конечно же, блины. Круглые, румяные, горячие с пылу с жару, блины симво- лизируют солнце. Удались блины - удался праздник! Удастся год!!! « Уча- щиеся и педагоги нашей школы с большим удовольствием слушали народные масленичные песни, участвовали в ве- селых конкурсах, пели частушки, состязались на ловкость и быстроту в различных конкурсах. Изюминкой празд- ника стала выставка-конкурс блинов, где и учащиеся, и родители, и педагоги смогли проявить своё творчество. А закончилось мероприятие праздничным застольем в школьной столовой. К весне готовы!
  4. 4. 4 СППС ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 «День без конфликтов» 19 марта 2021 года учащиеся 1-11 классов приняли активное участие в одноименной акции. Утро началось «на позити- ве», этому способствовала ви- деопрезентация «Добавь себе позитивного настроения», ко- торая транслировалась на про- тяжении всего дня в холле пер- вого этажа. Педагог социальный Квач Людмила Александровна и пе- дагог-психолог Ананьева Та- тьяна Львовна совместно с уча- щимися 7-9 классов провели интерактивное занятие, в ходе которого обсудили тему кон- фликтов и путей их разреше- ния. В рамках дня без конфлик- тов прошла акция «Сказать так просто, получить так приятно», в ней приняли участие учащие- ся 1-4 и 5-7 классов. Также в течение дня учащи- еся могли получить индивиду- альные консультации у специ- алистов СППС, на которых можно было обсудить волную- щие вопросы по данной теме. В завершении дня специали- стами СППС совместно с уча- щимися 8 «А» класса была ор- ганизована сюжетно-ролевая игра с элементами дискуссии «Сделай свой выбор», направ- ленная на решение проблемных ситуаций. Данное мероприятие представляло собой необычное театрализованное представле- ние: здесь не было сцены, де- кораций и кулис, авторами и актёрами выступали сами под- ростки. Данная форма работы оказалась эффективной и инте- ресной. Учащиеся смогли опре- делить свои жизненные ценно- сти, ответить на ряд важных вопросов и попробовать себя в роли обвинителя, обвиняемого и защитника. «Артисты» были настолько искренние и эмоци- ональные, что заразили своими эмоциями ведущих и классного руководителя, никто не остался равнодушным. Целью данного мероприятия была достигнута: в ходе игры все поняли, что об- винять гораздо проще, чем за- щищать человека. Р.S. До новых встреч на ак- циях и тематических неделях в «Девятой». Будет увлекательно и познавательно.
  5. 5. СППС 5 ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 Акция «Радуга настроения» В ходе проведения компа- нии были получены сле- дующие результаты: 32% опрошенных пришли в школу открытыми к поучению новых знаний, к общению, спо- койными, рациональными, лю- бознательными. «Но учитесь воспринимать все новое дози- ровано». 24% опрошенных прибыва- ют в напряженном настроении, чувствуют себя неудачливыми, стремятся к одиночеству. По- будьте в одиночестве, а чуть позже обратитесь за поддерж- кой к близкому человеку. 17% респондентов готовы к творческой деятельности, беспокойные и несобранные, однако «не стоит забывать об учебе». 7% со стороны выглядят спо- койными и невозмутимыми, однако внутри у них кипит на- сыщенная жизнь. Они готовы анализировать все происхо- дящее, «дайте выход накопив- шимся эмоциям». 6% испытывают тревожное, беспокойное настроение, воз- можно это просто усталость. «А может вы задумались о бу- дущем?» 6% веселое, радостное на- строение. Такое состояние – самое подходящее для того, чтобы организовать вечеринку или встретиться с друзьями. «Ты непременно окажешься ду- шой компании». У 4% на душе гармония. Они спокойны, умиротворены, рас- слаблены и погружены в себя, прибывают в гармонии со всем миром. 4% полны жизненных сил, энергии, уверены в себе. Сво- ей энергией вдохновляете всех. Готовы работать сверхурочно, а после работы пойти в клуб. «Но избегайте эмоционального напряжения». Мероприятие про- шло в нашей школе 23 марта. В акции приняли участие 79 человек. Уча- щимся предлагалось вы- брать цвет своего на- строения. А также с 22 марта по 26 марта в школе была проведена «Радужная неделя»: каждому дню соответствовал определённый цвет, а педагоги и учащиеся очень тщательно продумывали свой дресс-код в этот период.
  6. 6. 6 Детская песочница ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 «ЭКОНОМИКА. ЛИЧНОСТЬ. БУДУЩЕЕ» У чащиеся нашей школы в рамках проекта «Эконо- мика. Личность. Буду- щее» побывали на старейшем заводе города. ОАО «Лидсель- маш» — знаменитое белорус- ское предприятие по произ- водству сельскохозяйственной техники для механизации ос- новных работ в картофелевод- стве и овощеводстве, на кото- ром трудятся специалисты 140 профессий. Ребята с интересом ознакомились с территорией завода и производством. Узна- ли, как делают зерносушиль- ные комплексы и стальные ра- диаторы отопления. Увидели вблизи новую сельскохозяй- ственную технику, которую за- вод поставляет в Россию, Укра- ину, Казахстан и многие другие страны. Учащиеся остались под большим впечатлением от экскурсии по предприятию и прониклись уважением к лю- дям труда. «НАШИ ПОБЕДИТЕЛИ» Поздравляем победите- лей районного этапа олимпиады: Родевич Валерию, учащуюся 4 «А» класса, с дипломом III сте- пени по математике и Вере- нич Ксению, учащуюся 4 «Б» класса, с дипломом III степе- ни по белорусскому языку. Благодарим учителей Ива- нову Ольгу Викторовну и Зо- лотову Ирину Казимировну, подготовивших победите- лей. Желаем дальнейших успехов в олимпиадном движении!
  7. 7. Детская песочница 7 ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 «ЦВЕТЫ ДЛЯ МАМЫ» Н а улице ещё лежит снег, а на календаре уже вес- на! И это прекрасное время года открывает женский праздник 8 Марта-день, кото- рый дети любят и ждут, чтобы поздравить своих любимых мам, бабушек, сестёр. Особых поздравлений удостоились наши любимые мамочки, ведь для каждого человека мама - са- мый близкий и родной человек на земле. В канун Международ- ного женского дня в к классах были проведены мероприятия «История праздника 8 Марта», « Никого роднее в целом мире нет», «Мама - самый лучший друг». Учащиеся подготовили выставку «Портрет любимой мамочки», «Цветы для мамы». Ребята проявили творчество и изготовилисвоимирукамикра- сивые открытки в подарок для наших мам и бабушек. Весело прошли шуточные конкурсы и соревнования с участием дево- чек. Праздник привнёс в жизнь учащихся атмосферу весенней радости и счастья. «МИНУТКИ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ» П ервого марта традиционно отмечается Всемир- ный день гражданской обороны. В связи с этим учащиеся начальных классов ГУО «Средняя школа N9 г. Лиды» встретились с сотрудником МЧС. На минутках безопасности, посвященных этой дате, дети познакомились с задачами служб гражданской обороны, узнали об их деятельности по защите населе- ния и окружающей среды, повторили правила пожар- ной безопасности и правила обращения с огнетушите- лями. Ребята участвовали в викторинах и конкурсах, получили замечательные призы и море впечатлений, а главное - закрепили правила безопасности и порядок действий в экстремальных ситуациях, узнали больше о профессии спасатель. Такие информационные мероприятия всегда актуальны и интересны!
  8. 8. 8 Правила безопасности ЭХО-9SCHOOL №2 Апрель 2021 Учредитель - Государственное учреждение образования «Средняя школа №9 г. Лиды» ЭХ9SCHOOL Адрес: 231282 Гродненская обл., г. Лида, ул. Лётная, 6 Телефон (приемная): 8 (0154) 652994 Сайт: 9lida.schools.by E-mail: southschool@tut.by Перепечатка и распространение материалов допускаются только с разрешения администрации с обязательной ссылкой на издание «ЭХО-9school». Главный редактор: Семенова Ю.И. Редколлегия: Кижук Г.И. Кузнецова А. Вальчук О.Н. Ананьева Т.Л.

