Открытое Акционерное Общество «Москапстрой» Общество с Ограниченной Ответственностью «МЕГАПАРК» Разработка проектно-сметно...
Открытое Акционерное Общество «Москапстрой» Общество с Ограниченной Ответственностью «МЕГАПАРК» Экз. № ____ Разработка про...
Содержание: 1. Альбом №1 «Зонирование парка» (15листов), стр. 5-18 2. Альбом №2 «Видовые точки» (22 листа), стр. 19-40 3. ...
Альбом №1 - ЗОНИРОВАНИЕ ПАРКА
Альбом №2 "Видовые точки"
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «А»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «А»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Б»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Б»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «В»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «В»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Г»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Г»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Д»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Д»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Е»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Е»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Ж»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Ж»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «И»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «И»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «К»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «К»
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Л»
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Л»
Альбом №3. Видовые точки в ночное и зимнее время
-- -:---- -- ..... ... Вид 1. Сущ. положение: Верхний Черневский пруд, остров
Вид 2. Существующее положение. Берег Верхнего Черневского пруда
Вид 3. Существующее положение. Берег Верхнего Черневского пруда
Вид 4. Существующее положение. Черневский пруд
Вид 5. Существующее положение. Территория возле метро "Улица адмирала Горчакова"
Вид 6. Существующее положение. Территория возле ФОК, Южнобутовская улица
Вид 7. Существующее положение. Аллея между станциями метро "Бунинская аллея" и "Улица Горчакова"
Южно-бутовский ландшафтный парк и детский ландшафтный парк образуют единую парковую территорию, расположенную в районе Южн...
Часть парка является объектом культурного наследия (произведение садово-паркового искусства) регионального значения «Усадь...
Правительство Москвы Департамент жилищно-коммунального хозяйства и благоустройства города Москвы Схема этапов реализации п...
Правительство Москвы Департамент жилищно-коммунального хозяйства и благоустройства города Москвы Схема этапов реализации п...
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (1) • Большие неиспользуемые пространства • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, п...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (1) • Функциональное зонирование территории парка • Организация мест тихого и активного о...
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (2) • Большие неиспользуемые пространства • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, п...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (2) • Функциональное зонирование территории парка • Организация мест тихого и активного о...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ЗЕЛЕНЫЙ ТЕАТР
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. БОЛЬШОЙ ЧЕРНЕВСКИЙ ПРУД ЗОНА ОТДЫХА
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (3) • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояни...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (3) • Устройство мест отдыха • Установка новых МАФ • Установка освещения • Озеленение при...
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (4) • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояни...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (4) • Устройство мест отдыха • Озеленение прилегающей территории
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (5) • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояни...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (5) • Устройство мест отдыха • Установка новых МАФ • Установка освещения • Озеленение при...
СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (6) • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуара • Отсутствие благоустроенных ...
ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (6) • Функциональное зонирование территории парка • Организация мест тихого отдыха • Комп...
ПРОЕКТИРУЕМЫЕ МАЛЫЕ ФОРМЫ
ОПИСАНИЕ СВЕТИЛЬНИКА Освещение улиц, дорог, площадей, пар- ков, бульваров, коттеджных поселков, автостоянок, дворовых терр...
• Комплектуется встроенным блоком питания • Цвет светильника по умолчанию: серый Установка и обслуживание: • Светильник ре...
  Открытое Акционерное Общество «Москапстрой» Общество с Ограниченной Ответственностью «МЕГАПАРК» Экз. № ____ Разработка проектно-сметной документации для комплексного благоустройства рекреационных зон на территории района Южное Бутово Заказчик: ГБУ «Автомобильные дороги» Разработка буклетов, демонстрационных материалов и 3D визуализаций. Генеральный директор Никифоров А.Н. Главный архитектор проекта Суховерхова Е.Ю. 2016
  2. 2. Открытое Акционерное Общество «Москапстрой» Общество с Ограниченной Ответственностью «МЕГАПАРК» Экз. № ____ Разработка проектно-сметной документации для комплексного благоустройства рекреационных зон на территории района Южное Бутово Заказчик: ГБУ «Автомобильные дороги» Разработка буклетов, демонстрационных материалов и 3D визуализаций. Генеральный директор Никифоров А.Н. Главный архитектор проекта Суховерхова Е.Ю. 2016
  3. 3. Содержание: 1. Альбом №1 «Зонирование парка» (15листов), стр. 5-18 2. Альбом №2 «Видовые точки» (22 листа), стр. 19-40 3. Альбом №3 «Видовые точки в ночное и зимнее время», по требованию заказчика (27 листов), стр. 41-67 4. Альбом «ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЯ» «Комплексное благоустройство рекреационных зон на территории района Южное Бутово» (26 листов), стр. 68-93 Примечание: Альбомы размещены в порядке их выполнения.
  4. 4. Альбом №1 - ЗОНИРОВАНИЕ ПАРКА
  5. 5. Альбом №2 "Видовые точки"
  6. 6. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «А»
  7. 7. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «А»
  8. 8. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Б»
  9. 9. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Б»
  10. 10. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «В»
  11. 11. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «В»
  12. 12. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Г»
  13. 13. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Г»
  14. 14. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Д»
  15. 15. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Д»
  16. 16. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Е»
  17. 17. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Е»
  18. 18. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Ж»
  19. 19. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Ж»
  20. 20. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «И»
  21. 21. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «И»
  22. 22. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «К»
  23. 23. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «К»
  24. 24. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Л»
  25. 25. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА «Л»
  26. 26. Альбом №3. Видовые точки в ночное и зимнее время
  27. 27. -- -:---- -- ..... ... Вид 1. Сущ. положение: Верхний Черневский пруд, остров
  28. 28. Вид 2. Существующее положение. Берег Верхнего Черневского пруда
  29. 29. Вид 3. Существующее положение. Берег Верхнего Черневского пруда
  30. 30. Вид 4. Существующее положение. Черневский пруд
  31. 31. Вид 5. Существующее положение. Территория возле метро "Улица адмирала Горчакова"
  32. 32. Вид 6. Существующее положение. Территория возле ФОК, Южнобутовская улица
  33. 33. Вид 7. Существующее положение. Аллея между станциями метро "Бунинская аллея" и "Улица Горчакова"
  34. 34. Южно-бутовский ландшафтный парк и детский ландшафтный парк образуют единую парковую территорию, расположенную в районе Южное Бутово Юго-Западного административного округа города Москвы. Объекты находятся на балансе ГБУ Автомобильные дороги ЮЗАО и ГАУК г. Москвы «Усадьба Воронцово». Площадь территории составляет 142,5 га. общая протяженность около 7 км, площадь водной поверхности - 19,5 га. СХЕМА РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЯ ПАРКА «ЮЖНОЕ БУТОВО» ЮЗАО
  35. 35. Часть парка является объектом культурного наследия (произведение садово-паркового искусства) регионального значения «Усадьба Чернево (парк с каскадными прудами)» по адресу: ул. Черневская. Принят под охрану распоряжением Мосгорисполкома от 19 октября 1987 г. № 2813-Р. Площадь ОКН 21,3 га СХЕМА ПРЕДМЕТА ОХРАНЫ ОБЪЕКТА КУЛЬТУРНОГО НАСЛЕДИЯ НА ТЕРРИТОРИИ ПАРКА «ЮЖНОЕ БУТОВО»
  36. 36. Правительство Москвы Департамент жилищно-коммунального хозяйства и благоустройства города Москвы Схема этапов реализации проекта 2017год ВИДЫ РАБОТ 1. Демонтажные работы  Проезды, тротуары, плитка - 10 930 м2  Бортовой камень - 79 511 п.м. 2. Устройство различных покрытий  Асфальт - 33 122 м2  Плитка - 100 152 м2  Гранитный отсев - 11 725 м2  Мастерфайбер - 6004 м2 3. Вырубка деревьев и кустарников 4. Озеленение:  Посадка деревьев - 1 244 шт.  Посадка кустарников - 12 075 шт.  Устройство газона - 110 000 м2 5. Устройство детских площадок - 9 860 м2 6. Благоустройство прудов 7. Устройство наружного освещения - 2 461 шт. 8. Установка ограждения - 362 п.м. Комплексное благоустройство рекреационных зон на территории района Южное Бутово
  37. 37. Правительство Москвы Департамент жилищно-коммунального хозяйства и благоустройства города Москвы Схема этапов реализации проекта 2018год ВИДЫ РАБОТ 1. Устройство различных покрытий  Асфальт – 20 072 м2  Плитка - 55 240 м2  Гранитный отсев - 10 450 м2  Бортовой камень - 37 049 м.п. 2. Озеленение:  Посадка деревьев - 900 шт.  Устройство газона - 109 454 м2  Устройство цветников - 13 487 м2 3. Устройство детских площадок - 6 230 м2 4. Устройство архитектурно-художественной подсветки - 252 шт. 5. Установка МАФ - 826 шт. 6. Установка уличных часов - 2 шт. 7. Устройство систем видеонаблюдения и систем речевого оповещения  камеры - 290 шт.  коммутаторы - 91 ед. 8. Установка WI-FI - 10 точек Комплексное благоустройство рекреационных зон на территории района Южное Бутово
  38. 38. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (1) • Большие неиспользуемые пространства • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуаров • Отсутствие мест отдыха • Отсутствие МАФ • Неорганизованный выгул собак
  39. 39. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (1) • Функциональное зонирование территории парка • Организация мест тихого и активного отдыха • Комплексное озеленение территории: высадка деревьев, кустарников и цветов • Комплексное благоустройство: устройство плиточного покрытия, МАФ и освещения
  40. 40. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (2) • Большие неиспользуемые пространства • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуаров • Отсутствие мест отдыха • Отсутствие МАФ
  41. 41. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (2) • Функциональное зонирование территории парка • Организация мест тихого и активного отдыха • Комплексное озеленение территории: высадка деревьев, кустарников и цветов • Комплексное благоустройство: устройство плиточного покрытия, МАФ и освещения • Организация места для проведения массовых мероприятий • Организация мест для временных сооружений • Устройство причала
  42. 42. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ЗЕЛЕНЫЙ ТЕАТР
  43. 43. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. БОЛЬШОЙ ЧЕРНЕВСКИЙ ПРУД ЗОНА ОТДЫХА
  44. 44. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (3) • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуаров • Нехватка мест отдыха, низкое их качество • Отсутствие МАФ
  45. 45. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (3) • Устройство мест отдыха • Установка новых МАФ • Установка освещения • Озеленение прилегающей территории • Берегоукрепление
  46. 46. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (4) • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуаров • Отсутствие мест отдыха • Отсутствие МАФ
  47. 47. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (4) • Устройство мест отдыха • Озеленение прилегающей территории
  48. 48. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (5) • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона, протопы • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуаров • Нехватка мест отдыха, низкое их качество • Отсутствие МАФ
  49. 49. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (5) • Устройство мест отдыха • Установка новых МАФ • Установка освещения • Озеленение прилегающей территории • Берегоукрепление
  50. 50. СУЩЕСТВУЮЩЕЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (6) • Неудовлетворительное состояние покрытия тротуара • Отсутствие благоустроенных мест отдыха • Отсутствие МАФ • Неудовлетворительное состояние газона
  51. 51. ПРОЕКТНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ. ВИДОВАЯ ТОЧКА (6) • Функциональное зонирование территории парка • Организация мест тихого отдыха • Комплексное озеленение территории: высадка деревьев, кустарников и цветов • Комплексное благоустройство: устройство плиточного покрытия, МАФ и освещения
  52. 52. ПРОЕКТИРУЕМЫЕ МАЛЫЕ ФОРМЫ
  53. 53. ОПИСАНИЕ СВЕТИЛЬНИКА Освещение улиц, дорог, площадей, пар- ков, бульваров, коттеджных поселков, автостоянок, дворовых территорий, пло- щадей перед торговымицентрами ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА • Литой корпус: алюминиевый с по- рошковым покрытием, устойчивый к агрессивнойсреде • Ударопрочное защитное стекло: си- ликатное закалённое, сохраняет ко- эффициент пропускания с течением времени • Нержавеющие крепежи • Замена блока питания без использо- вания специальныхинструментов • Технология Evolute: возможность бы- стройзаменыблокапитанияи LED-платы • Для дополнительной защиты оптиче- ского блока предусмотрен второй кон- туруплотнения • Виброустойчивый ЧЕРТЕЖ КСС НАРУЖНОЕ ОСВЕЩЕНИЕ Светильник консольный/торшерный GALAD УрбанLED Напряжение 220В(120– 277В) Номинальнаячастота 50Гц Коэффициентмощности неменее0,95 Классзащитыотпоражения электрическимтоком I,II Климатическоеисполнение У1 Габаритныеразмеры(LxBxH) 755x420x123мм Максимальноесечениекабеля 4,0мм2 GALADУрбан LED-50-ШБ2GALADУрбан LED-62-ШБ1 250400 GALADУрбан LED-122-ШБ3 GALADУрбан LED-32-ШБ4 400 80 50 80 60 160 100 160 100 240 150 240 120 320 200 320 180 240 H L B Наименование Артикул Типисточника света Мощнос ть источн ика света,Вт Светов ой поток,лм ТипКСС Степень защиты светильн ика Масса,кг (неболее) Обозначе ние по ГОСТ17677- 82 GALADУрбанLED-32-ШБ4/У60 1002791 Светодиод 32 4650 Широкаябоковая IP66 11 ДКУ GALADУрбанLED-50-ШБ2/У60 1002792 Светодиод 50 6500 Широкаябоковая IP66 11 ДКУ GALADУрбанLED-62-ШБ1/У60 1002793 Светодиод 62 10400 Широкаябоковая IP66 11 ДКУ GALADУрбанLED-79-ШБ2/У76 1002794 Светодиод 80 11450 Широкаябоковая IP66 11 ДКУ GALADУрбанLED-95-ШБ1/У76 1002795 Светодиод 95 12350 Широкаябоковая IP66 11 ДКУ GALADУрбанLED-122-ШБ3/У76 1002796 Светодиод 122 15900 Широкаябоковая IP66 11 ДКУСерийноепроизводствос1мая2015года Базовоеназвание Мощностьисточникасвета,Вт (световойпоток,лм) ТипКСС Типкрепления GALADУрбанLED 16(2250) ШБ1– широкаябоковая У60– креплениенаконсоль/торшер 48-60 мм 24(3150) ШБ2– широкаябоковая У76– креплениенаконсоль/торшер 76мм 32(4650) ШБ3– широкаябоковая 42(6100) ШБ4– широкаябоковая 50(6500) 52(7500) 62(8900) 79(11450) 95(12350) 108(12600) 122(15900) 164(19250) • Комплектуется встроенным блокомпитания • Возможность управления светильником по протоколам 1-10 В, DALI, sinapse EVO • Цвет светильника поумолчанию: серый Установка и обслуживание: • Светильник имеет универсальный регулируемый узел крепления и устанавливается на Г-образные кронштейны или торшерную опору диаметром 48-60 мм или 76 мм • Предусмотрен дополнительный кабельный ввод для ввода кабеля управления • Для обслуживания светильника предусмотрены защелки на оптическом блоке и разъемы на LED-плате и блоке питания
×