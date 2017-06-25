당신의 미래를 바꿔줄 직업교육 여기서 찾으세요!
청년에게 최적의 직업교육을 연결합니다. About “사람들의 생각과 모습이 다양하듯 그 사람에게 필요한 교육도 다양합니다.”
Problem ? 수업 스타일 ? 교육비용 ? 교육시간 ? 교육장소 학원선택이 너무 어렵습니다. 수업 스타일, 비용, 장소 등 고려해야 할 것이 너무나 많습니다. 다녀보기 전 까지 그 학원이 나와 맞는 학원인지 알 수도...
컴퓨터학원 A x 컴퓨터학원 B x 컴퓨터학원 C x 방문상담 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5...
우리가 이 문제를 해결하려 합니다.
Business Model 학원 수강희망자중개 플랫폼 직업교육 소개 커리큘럼 정보 제공 학생연결 정보전달 참가신청 수수료 뭐배울까?는 기본적으로 학원과 수강 희망자를 매칭하는 o2o서비스입니다. 수강 희망자의 편의를 고...
교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 교육센터 탐색 기존의 정보는 다양한 유형 형태에 따라, 각종 매체를 통해서만 확인이 가능했습니다. 뭐배울까...
교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 직업교육 비교분석 교육정보를 비교하기 위해, 새 창을 넘나들며 비교하고 있지만 세부적으로 비교하기란 쉽지 ...
교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 청강과 관련정보를 취합제공 커리큘럼6개월 이상 코스를 신청할 때는 강의 내용이 맞지 않거나 강사의 교수법이...
75% 50% 25% 80% 훈련내용 상위권의 훈련점수를 받았습니다 훈련수준 중급의 훈련수준 입니다. 시설장비 시설 환경은 좋지 않습니다. 훈련성취도 높은 훈련성취도의 평가를 받고 있습니다. 교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 ...
수강 희망자가 접근하는 데이터 기반으로 관심 정보를 취합하여 접근성 확대 교육 정보 접근성 확대비용손실 개선 잘못된 학원 선택으로 발생하는 비용적 손실을 개선합니다. 시간적 손실 개선 검색의 편의를 제공하여 수강희망자가...
Milestone 17.07월 18.01월 18.03월 웹사이트 오픈 기업과 공모전 및 취업지원 서비스 오픈 강사 / 학원 평가및 구인구직
뭐배울까 소개
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

뭐배울까 소개

24 views

Published on

여러 사이트를 서핑하며 교육정보를 비교하기에는 너무 불편하고, 지인추천을 받거나, 방문상담까지 해보지만 본인에게 딱 맞는 학원을 찾기란 너무 어려운 일입니다.
청년에게 최적의 직업교육을 연결합니다.

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

뭐배울까 소개

  1. 1. 당신의 미래를 바꿔줄 직업교육 여기서 찾으세요!
  2. 2. 청년에게 최적의 직업교육을 연결합니다. About “사람들의 생각과 모습이 다양하듯 그 사람에게 필요한 교육도 다양합니다.”
  3. 3. Problem ? 수업 스타일 ? 교육비용 ? 교육시간 ? 교육장소 학원선택이 너무 어렵습니다. 수업 스타일, 비용, 장소 등 고려해야 할 것이 너무나 많습니다. 다녀보기 전 까지 그 학원이 나와 맞는 학원인지 알 수도 없습니다.
  4. 4. 컴퓨터학원 A x 컴퓨터학원 B x 컴퓨터학원 C x 방문상담 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 0 3 1 . 5 4 7 1 . 5 6 7 8 학원사이트 전단지 지인추천 Problem 여러 사이트를 서핑하며 교육정보를 비교하기에는 너무 불편하고, 지인추천을 받거나, 방문상담까지 해보지만 본인에게 딱 맞는 학원을 찾기란 너무 어려운 일입니다.
  5. 5. 우리가 이 문제를 해결하려 합니다.
  6. 6. Business Model 학원 수강희망자중개 플랫폼 직업교육 소개 커리큘럼 정보 제공 학생연결 정보전달 참가신청 수수료 뭐배울까?는 기본적으로 학원과 수강 희망자를 매칭하는 o2o서비스입니다. 수강 희망자의 편의를 고려하여 자신에게 맞는 학원을 쉽게 찾도록 해줍니다.
  7. 7. 교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 교육센터 탐색 기존의 정보는 다양한 유형 형태에 따라, 각종 매체를 통해서만 확인이 가능했습니다. 뭐배울까?는 매채에 있는 정보를 취합하여 제공합니다.
  8. 8. 교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 직업교육 비교분석 교육정보를 비교하기 위해, 새 창을 넘나들며 비교하고 있지만 세부적으로 비교하기란 쉽지 않습니다. 뭐배울까?는 학원의 정보를 우선적으로 확인하고 선택된 학원을 대상으로 교육일정, 프로그램, 비용 등 비교할 수 있도록 하였습니다.
  9. 9. 교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 청강과 관련정보를 취합제공 커리큘럼6개월 이상 코스를 신청할 때는 강의 내용이 맞지 않거나 강사의 교수법이 맞지 않아 그만 두는 사례가 많습니다. 1일 청강권을 배부하여 청년에게 맞춤 교육을 안내합니다. 1일 무료 청강권
  10. 10. 75% 50% 25% 80% 훈련내용 상위권의 훈련점수를 받았습니다 훈련수준 중급의 훈련수준 입니다. 시설장비 시설 환경은 좋지 않습니다. 훈련성취도 높은 훈련성취도의 평가를 받고 있습니다. 교육 비교분석 최적의 교육 탐색 교육센터 탐색 교육정보 제공 별점 평가와 후기 무료 청강권 학원 교육 환경 파악 교육기관의 각종 평가와 점수
  11. 11. 수강 희망자가 접근하는 데이터 기반으로 관심 정보를 취합하여 접근성 확대 교육 정보 접근성 확대비용손실 개선 잘못된 학원 선택으로 발생하는 비용적 손실을 개선합니다. 시간적 손실 개선 검색의 편의를 제공하여 수강희망자가 원하는 정보 를 효율적으로 비교합니다. 빅데이터 청년의 구매결정 데이터를 기반으로 장단점을 파악하여 회원사로 있는 학원에 뉴스레터로 제공합니다. Social Value
  12. 12. Milestone 17.07월 18.01월 18.03월 웹사이트 오픈 기업과 공모전 및 취업지원 서비스 오픈 강사 / 학원 평가및 구인구직

×