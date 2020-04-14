Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Set to Exceed $1.82 Trillion By 2026 |CAGR: 21.0% Forecast to 2020
Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market

Published in: Business
Eso market

  2. 2. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 2 - “Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Location Outlook (Onshore, Offshore); By Application Outlook (Automotive, Energy, Network & Communications, Industrial Automation, Medical Technology, Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors, Construction, Aerospace); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market size was estimated to be at 402.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2026 The major factors which are driving this market is the access to low cost highly skilled resources which can work towards complex tasks of not only designing and testing but also on validation, simulation and execution. Companies are moving from business process outsourcing to knowledge process outsourcing and major industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and telecom are providing huge opportunities to the consulting companies. The traction of offshore outsourcing can be seen owing to the low cost and added capabilities from the service providers. There are pureplay ESO service providers which are not only providing basic services but also, they are jointly investing with the companies to expand their businesses in growing markets and geographies. Companies are also focusing on ESO services to expand their market reach along with faster turnaround times from these providers. These are some of the major advantages for the companies to outsource their services. The engineering services outsourcing market has been evolved from outsourcing of simple low-cost engineering services to capacity augmentation. These days companies are focusing more on reduced timelines, increased productivity and quality of outsourcing services. Countries such as India, China are the biggest market for ESO providers. Growing number of engineering professionals every year coupled with low cost of service have pushed the market for ESO in this region. Browse Detailed Research Report On Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering-services- outsourcing-market Companies in North America and Europe are considered to spend more on these services however, Asia Pacific is the largest market for the ESO service providers. Countries such as India and China have pushed the market for ESO and are estimated to continue the trend over the forecast period. ESO applications in the automotive, telecom, consumer electronics and aerospace segments is considered to have large market share in 2018.
  3. 3. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 3 - There has been an increase in adoption in the offshore services as compared to onsite service due to low costs and highly skilled professionals on the offshore locations. The offshore outsourcing type would grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to its counterpart. The major restrains this market is facing is the intellectual property theft specifically during the offshore outsourcing. This is the major problem faced by many companies, which eventually generates a loss for these companies. However due to strict laws and changing regulations, this challenge is expected to overcome during the forecast period. Major players which are profiled in the study include HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, P+Z Engineering GmbH, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Wipro Limited, EDAG Engineering GmbH, ASAP Holdings GmbH, FEV Group, Cybage software, Kistler Instruments AG, Infosys Ltd, among others. Request for sample: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering- services-outsourcing-market/request-for-sample Table of Contents 1. Overview and Scope 1.1. Research Methodology 1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions 1.3. List of Data Sources 2. Executive Summary 3. Market Snapshot
  4. 4. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 4 - 4. Engineering services outsourcing Industry Outlook 4.1. Outsourcing Classification 4.2. ESO Value Chain Analysis 4.3. ESO Services Evolution 4.4. ESO market dynamics 4.4.1. Engineering services outsourcing – Market Forces 4.4.1.1. Engineering services outsourcing Market driver analysis 4.4.1.2. Engineering services outsourcing Market restraint/challenges analysis 4.4.2. Industry analysis - Porter's five force 4.4.2.1. 4.4.2.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier 4.4.2.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer 4.4.2.1.3. Threat of substitute 4.4.2.1.4. Threat of new entrant 4.4.2.1.5. Degree of competition 4.4.3. Engineering services outsourcing market PEST analysis, 2018 5. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Automotive Application Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 5.1. Changing Role & Participation of Automotive ESO Providers 5.1.1. Autonomous driving 5.1.2. Connected cars 5.1.3. Lightweight construction 5.1.4. Electric mobility 5.2. Automotive ESO Market 5.2.1. Designing 5.2.2. Prototyping 5.2.3. System Integration 5.2.4. Testing 6. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Energy Application Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 6.1. Energy ESO market- Evolution, current scenario, and prospects 6.2. Energy ESO market 6.2.1. R&D and Designing 6.2.2. Set-up (Structuring and Layout) 6.2.3. Implementation 7. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Medical Technology Application Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 7.1. Medical Technology ESO market- Evolution, current scenario, and prospects 7.2. Medical Application ESO Market 7.2.1. Product Lifecycle Management 7.2.2. Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics 7.2.3. Unique Device Identification 8. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 8.1. Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services ESO market- Current scenario, and prospects 8.2. Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services ESO Market 8.2.1. Product Engineering Designing 8.2.2. Development of Prototypes 8.2.3. Production Support
  5. 5. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 5 - 9. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Industrial Automation Application Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 9.1. Industrial Automation ESO market - Current Scenario, and Prospects 9.2. Industrial Automation ESO Market 9.2.1. Product Development 9.2.2. Process Automation 9.2.3. Factory Automation 9.2.4. Supply Chain Management 10. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Network & Communications Application Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 10.1. Network and Communications ESO market - Evolution, current scenario, and prospects 10.2. Network and Communications - ESO Market 10.2.1.Network Design Services 10.2.2.GIS Integration & Geospatial Data Analysis 10.2.3.Network Inventory Management 11. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor & Construction Application Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 11.1. Key Findings 11.2. Aerospace 11.3. Construction 11.4. Consumer Electronics 11.5. Semiconductors 12. Engineering services outsourcing Market: Location Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2019-2026 12.1. Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Location Type Analysis 12.1.1.On Shore ESO Market 12.1.2.Off Shore ESO Market 13. Engineering services outsourcing Market Size and Forecast by Regions,2019-2026 13.1. Key findings 13.2. North America 13.2.1.U.S. 13.2.2.Canada 13.3. Europe 13.3.1.Germany 13.3.2.UK 13.3.3.France 13.4. Asia Pacific 13.4.1.China 13.4.2.India 13.4.3.Japan 13.5. South America 13.5.1.Brazil 13.5.2.Mexico 13.6. Middle East & Africa 14. Company Profiles 14.1. HTE Engineering, LLC 14.1.1.Company overview 14.1.2.Product benchmarking 14.1.3.Key Highlights 14.2. L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Private Limited 14.2.1.Company overview
  6. 6. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 6 - 14.2.2.Product benchmarking 14.2.3.Key Highlights 14.3. Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd. 14.3.1.Company overview 14.3.2.Product benchmarking 14.3.3.Key Highlights 14.4. Goldi Green Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 14.4.1.Company overview 14.4.2.Product benchmarking 14.4.3.Key Highlights 14.5. Starkstrom Aktiengesellschaft (SAG) Group 14.5.1.Company overview 14.5.2.Product benchmarking 14.5.3.Key Highlights 14.6. STEAG Energy Services GmbH 14.6.1.Company overview 14.6.2.Product benchmarking 14.6.3.Recent developments & Key Highlights 14.7. Cyient Limited 14.7.1.Company overview 14.7.2.Product benchmarking 14.7.3.Recent developments & Key Highlights 14.8. PM Group 14.8.1.Company overview 14.8.2.Product benchmarking 14.8.3.Key Highlights 14.9. Nordex SE 14.9.1.Company overview 14.9.2.Product benchmarking 14.9.3.Recent developments & Key Highlights 14.10. PlanET Biogas Global GmbH 14.10.1. Company overview 14.10.2. Product benchmarking 14.10.3. Recent developments & Key Highlights 14.11. List of other prominent players 14.11.1. AVL List GmbH 14.11.1.1. Company Overview 14.11.1.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.1.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.2. Bertrandt 14.11.2.1. Company Overview 14.11.2.2. Financial Performance 14.11.2.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.3. EDAG Engineering GmbH 14.11.3.1. Company Overview 14.11.3.2. Financial Performance 14.11.3.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.4. IAV GmbH 14.11.4.1. Company Overview 14.11.4.2. Financial Performance
  7. 7. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 7 - 14.11.4.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.5. HORIBA, Ltd. 14.11.5.1. Company Overview 14.11.5.2. Financial Performance 14.11.5.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.6. Altran Technologies S.A. 14.11.6.1. Company Overview 14.11.6.2. Financial Performance 14.11.6.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.7. FEV Group 14.11.7.1. Company Overview 14.11.7.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.7.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.8. MBtech Group GmbH 14.11.8.1. Company Overview 14.11.8.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.8.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.9. Alten GmbH 14.11.9.1. Company Overview 14.11.9.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.9.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.10. Kistler Instrumente AG 14.11.10.1. Company Overview 14.11.10.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.10.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.11. Altair Engineering, Inc. 14.11.11.1. Company Overview 14.11.11.2. Financial Performance 14.11.11.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.12. Gigatronik 14.11.12.1. Company Overview 14.11.12.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.13. P3 Automotive GmbH 14.11.13.1. Company Overview 14.11.13.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.13.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.14. ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH 14.11.14.1. Company Overview 14.11.14.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.14.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.15. RLE International Inc. 14.11.15.1. Company Overview 14.11.15.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.15.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.16. P+Z Engineering GmbH 14.11.16.1. Company Overview 14.11.16.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.16.3. Strategic Initiatives
  8. 8. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 8 - 14.11.17. M Plan GmbH 14.11.17.1. Company Overview 14.11.17.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.17.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.18. ASAP Holding GmbH 14.11.18.1. Company Overview 14.11.18.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.18.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.19. ITK Engineering GmbH 14.11.19.1. Company Overview 14.11.19.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.19.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.20. Aricent Group 14.11.20.1. Company Overview 14.11.20.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.20.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.21. Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd. 14.11.21.1. Company Overview 14.11.21.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.21.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.22. EPAM Systems Inc. 14.11.22.1. Company Overview 14.11.22.2. Financial Performance 14.11.22.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.22.4. Strategic Initiative 14.11.23. GlobalLogic Inc. 14.11.23.1. Company Overview 14.11.23.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.23.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.24. HCL Technologies 14.11.24.1. Company Overview 14.11.24.2. Financial Performance 14.11.24.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.24.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.25. Infosys Ltd. 14.11.25.1. Company Overview 14.11.25.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.25.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.26. Cyient (Infotech Enterprises Ltd.) 14.11.26.1. Company Overview 14.11.26.2. Financial Performance 14.11.26.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.26.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.27. KPIT Technologies Limited (KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd.) 14.11.27.1. Company Overview 14.11.27.2. Financial Performance 14.11.27.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.27.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.28. Luxoft 14.11.28.1. Company Overview 14.11.28.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.28.3. Strategic Initiatives
  9. 9. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 9 - 14.11.29. Mindfire Solutions 14.11.29.1. Company Overview 14.11.29.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.29.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.30. MindTree Ltd. 14.11.30.1. Company Overview 14.11.30.2. Financial performance 14.11.30.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.30.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.31. QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd. 14.11.31.1. Company Overview 14.11.31.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.31.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.32. Sonata Software 14.11.32.1. Company Overview 14.11.32.2. Financial Performance 14.11.32.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.32.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.33. Tata Elxsi 14.11.33.1. Company Overview 14.11.33.2. Financial Performance 14.11.33.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.33.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.34. Tata Consultancy Services 14.11.34.1. Company Overview 14.11.34.2. Financial Performance 14.11.34.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.34.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.35. Tech Mahindra 14.11.35.1. Company Overview 14.11.35.2. Financial Performance 14.11.35.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.35.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.36. Pactera Technology International Ltd. (Vanceinfo Technologies Inc.) 14.11.36.1. Company Overview 14.11.36.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.36.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.37. Wipro Ltd. 14.11.37.1. Company Overview 14.11.37.2. Financial Performance 14.11.37.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.37.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.38. Venture Corporation Limited 14.11.38.1. Company Overview 14.11.38.2. Financial Performance 14.11.38.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.39. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. 14.11.39.1. Company Overview 14.11.39.2. Financial Performance 14.11.39.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.39.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.40. Celestica, Inc.
  10. 10. ESO Market Size to Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2026 - 10 - 14.11.40.1. Company Overview 14.11.40.2. Financial Performance 14.11.40.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.40.4. Strategic Developments 14.11.41. Compal Electronics, Inc. 14.11.41.1. Company Overview 14.11.41.2. Financial Performance 14.11.41.3. Product Benchmarking 14.11.41.4. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.42. Creation Technologies LP 14.11.42.1. Company Overview 14.11.42.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.42.3. Strategic Initiatives 14.11.43. Plexus Corporation 14.11.43.1. Company Overview 14.11.43.2. Product Benchmarking 14.11.43.3. Strategic Initiatives Access Press Release on Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press-releases/engineering-services-outsourcing- market About Polaris Market Research Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: https://ict-market-research.blogspot.com/
