VALPORATE CHRONO[CONTROLLED RELEASE SODIUM VALPROATE AND VALPROIC ACID 200/300/500 MG TABLETS] A BROAD SPECTRUM MOOD STABI...
• SELECT THE CUSTOMERS WHO ARE MORE TREATING EPILEPTIC PATIENTS. • DO THOROUGH RCPA. • CONVEY THE CLEAR DETAILED TALK. • H...
VALPORATE CHRONO [PRICE PACK COMPOSITION] BRAND COMPOSITION PACK PRICE Valporate Chrono 200CR Sodium Valproate IP 133mg+Va...
DIRECT COMPETITORS BRAND COMPANY NAME PRICE ENCORATE CHRONO- MG SUN 106.8 VALTEC CR CIPLA 86.66 EPILEX CHRONO TAB ABBOTT 1...
THANK YOU SIR.. JVSR SARMA.. GUNTUR - ASM
Epilepsy learning...

  1. 1. EPILEPSY JVSR SARMA GUNTUR - ASM
  2. 2. WHAT IS EPILEPSY? AND TYPES OF EPILEPSY… A disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures. DEFINITION:- The occurrence of transient paroxysms of excessive or uncontrolled discharges of neurons, which may be caused by a number of different etiologies, leading to epileptic seizures. ALSO CALLED SEIZURES.
  3. 3. PARTIAL SEIZURES • PARTIAL SEIZURES. • COMPLEX PARTIAL SEIZURES. GENERALISED SEIZURES • MYOCLONIC SEIZURES. • TONIC SEIZURES • TONIC – CLONIC SEIUZURES. • ABSENCE SEIZURES • TYPICAL • ATYPICAL TYPES OF SEIZURES:-
  4. 4. CAUSES FOR EPILEPSY • INHERITED CAUSES:  INHERITED GENETIC  ACQUIRED: 1. TRAUMA 2. NEURO SURGERY 3. METABOLIC INFECTIONS 4. TUMOR 5. TOXIC DISORDERS  CONGENITAL: IN BORN ERROR OF METABOLISM.  WITHDRAWL OF DRUGS: ALCOHOL, OTHER ANTI EPILEPTICS
  5. 5. SYMPTOMS OF PARTICAL SEIZURES ALTERATIONS TO SENSE OF TASTE, SMELL, SIGHT, HEARING, OR TOUCH DIZZINESS TINGLING AND TWITCHING OF LIMBS SYMPTOMS OF GENERALIZED SEIZURES • TONIC SEIZURES :CAUSE MUSCLE STIFFNESS. • ATONIC SEIZURES :LEAD TO LOSS OF MUSCLE CONTROL AND CAN MAKE YOU FALL DOWN SUDDENLY. • CLONIC SEIZURES: ARE CHARACTERIZED BY REPEATED, JERKY MUSCLE MOVEMENTS OF THE FACE, NECK, AND ARMS. • MYOCLONIC SEIZURES: CAUSE SPONTANEOUS QUICK TWITCHING OF THE ARMS AND LEGS. SYMPTOMS OF EPILEPSY
  6. 6. TREATMENT OPTIONS:- • DEPENDS UPON SEVERITY OF THE SYMPTOMS MANY DRUGS ARE USING TO TREAT. • Eg:- VALPROIC ACID, TOPIRAMATE,LEVITERACETAM, ETC..,,,
  7. 7. VALPORATE CHRONO[CONTROLLED RELEASE SODIUM VALPROATE AND VALPROIC ACID 200/300/500 MG TABLETS] A BROAD SPECTRUM MOOD STABILIZER Greater efficacy & faster onset of action when compared to Lithium Safe & better tolerated in Manic Disorder Low dose valproate useful in the treatment of Cyclothymia & milder rapid 2cycling Bipolar Disorders
  8. 8. • SELECT THE CUSTOMERS WHO ARE MORE TREATING EPILEPTIC PATIENTS. • DO THOROUGH RCPA. • CONVEY THE CLEAR DETAILED TALK. • HIGHLIGHT THE BRAND WITH INDICATIONS. • REGULAR VISITS. • ENSURE TO MAKE THE PRODUCT AVAILABILITY AT THE RETAIL CHEMIST. POSITIONING OF BRAND
  9. 9. VALPORATE CHRONO [PRICE PACK COMPOSITION] BRAND COMPOSITION PACK PRICE Valporate Chrono 200CR Sodium Valproate IP 133mg+Valporic Acid USP 58mg 10's 31.63 Valporate Chrono 300CR Sodium Valproate IP 200mg+Valporic Acid USP 87mg 10's 41.80 Valporate Chrono 500CR Sodium Valproate IP 333mg+ Valporic Acid USP 145mg 10's 76.49
  10. 10. DIRECT COMPETITORS BRAND COMPANY NAME PRICE ENCORATE CHRONO- MG SUN 106.8 VALTEC CR CIPLA 86.66 EPILEX CHRONO TAB ABBOTT 106.88 VALPRID CR MICRO 106.8 VALRATE CR TAB IPCA 103.89
  11. 11. THANK YOU SIR.. JVSR SARMA.. GUNTUR - ASM

