Stakeholders Of Projects Project Management
Stakeholder? A Person with an Interest or Concern in Something.
Project Stakeholder? An Individual, Group, or Organization who may affect, be affected by, or perceive itself to be affect...
Project Stakeholder ▪ Internal Stakeholders These are the people involved in a project from within.They include: ▪ A spons...
Project Stakeholder ▪ External Stakeholders These stakeholders are not directly involved but are engaged from outside and ...
Project Stakeholder Project Stake holders Sponsor Customer and users Sellers Functional managers Other Stake holders Suppl...
Sponsor ▪ May be internal or external ▪ Provide support and supplies for the project ▪ Liable for assisting success.
Customers and Users ▪ Customers are People or organizations who will approve and manage the project’s product, service, or...
Seller ▪ Sellers, also known as vendors. ▪ Are external companies that enter into a contractual agreement to provide servi...
Business Partners ▪ They are external organizations that have a special relationship or partnership with the enterprise.
Organizational Groups ▪ They are internal stakeholders. ▪ They are influenced by the actions of the project team. For exam...
Functional Managers ▪ They are key individuals who play the role of management within an administrative or functional area...
Others Stakeholders They are additional stakeholders which include ▪ financial institutions. ▪ government regulators. ▪ Su...
Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ Stakeholders have different levels of duties and authority when contributing on a pro...
Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ Some stakeholders may also detract from the success of the project, either actively o...
Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ Stakeholder identification is a continuous process during the entire project life cyc...
Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ One of the most important responsibilities of a project manager is to manage stakehol...
Project v/s Production
Project Life Cycle
Feasibility Study. ▪ an assessment of the practicality of a proposed plan or method.
Feasibility Study. ▪Is It technically feasible? ▪Is it feasible within the estimated cost? ▪ It will be profitable?
Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Market Analysis ▪ TechnicalAnalysis ▪ FinancialAnalysis ▪ Economic & EcologicalAnalysis
Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ What is the market? ▪ Who are the competitors? ▪ Who is the target audience? ▪ Wha...
Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Can be done by two methods 1. FieldsAnalysis 2. Desk Research
Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Field Analysis 1. Personal Interview 2. Telephone Interview 3. Postal Surveys 4. P...
Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Desk Analysis. Internal Sources Sales figure Accounting records Customer reviews S...
Technical Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ To ensure that the project is technically feasible in the sense that all the in...
Technical Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Location and site ▪ Plant size ▪ Layout ▪ Machinery & Equipment ▪ Environment i...
Financial Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ What are all the cost of the project? ▪ How does the company raise the resource...
Economic Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Identify effects of a proposed project to the society. ▪ Historical Info of Simi...
EcologicalAnalysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ What is the likely damage caused by the project to the environment? ▪ What is t...
Project ManagementTriangle.
Project ManagementTriangle.
Project ManagementTriangle.
  1. 1. Stakeholders Of Projects Project Management
  2. 2. Stakeholder? A Person with an Interest or Concern in Something.
  3. 3. Project Stakeholder? An Individual, Group, or Organization who may affect, be affected by, or perceive itself to be affected by a decision, activity, or outcome of a project.
  4. 4. Project Stakeholder ▪ Internal Stakeholders These are the people involved in a project from within.They include: ▪ A sponsor ▪ An internal customer or client (if the project started due to an internal need of the organization) ▪ A project team ▪ A program or portfolio manager ▪ Management ▪ Another team’s manager of the company
  5. 5. Project Stakeholder ▪ External Stakeholders These stakeholders are not directly involved but are engaged from outside and are affected by the project outcome. ▪ An external customer or client (if project started due to a contract from external party) ▪ An end user ▪ Subcontractors ▪ A supplier ▪ The government ▪ Local communities ▪ Media
  6. 6. Project Stakeholder Project Stake holders Sponsor Customer and users Sellers Functional managers Other Stake holders Suppliers Business Partners Organisat ional Group
  7. 7. Sponsor ▪ May be internal or external ▪ Provide support and supplies for the project ▪ Liable for assisting success.
  8. 8. Customers and Users ▪ Customers are People or organizations who will approve and manage the project’s product, service, or result. ▪ Users use the product..
  9. 9. Seller ▪ Sellers, also known as vendors. ▪ Are external companies that enter into a contractual agreement to provide services or resources necessary for the project.
  10. 10. Business Partners ▪ They are external organizations that have a special relationship or partnership with the enterprise.
  11. 11. Organizational Groups ▪ They are internal stakeholders. ▪ They are influenced by the actions of the project team. For example, human resources, marketing, sales, legal, finance, operations, manufacturing, etc.
  12. 12. Functional Managers ▪ They are key individuals who play the role of management within an administrative or functional area of the business. For example, human resources, finance, accounting, etc.
  13. 13. Others Stakeholders They are additional stakeholders which include ▪ financial institutions. ▪ government regulators. ▪ Subject matter experts & consultants, ▪ Individual or group have a financial interest in the project, contributing inputs to the project.
  14. 14. Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ Stakeholders have different levels of duties and authority when contributing on a project.This level may differ as the project proceeds. It can range from occasional contributions to full project sponsorship.
  15. 15. Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ Some stakeholders may also detract from the success of the project, either actively or passively.These stakeholders need the project manager’s attention during the whole time of project’s life cycle.
  16. 16. Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ Stakeholder identification is a continuous process during the entire project life cycle. Identifying them, understanding their level of effect on a project, and satisfying their demands, needs, and expectations is essential for the success of the project.
  17. 17. Importance Of Project Stakeholder? ▪ One of the most important responsibilities of a project manager is to manage stakeholder expectations, which can be problematic as stakeholders often have very diverse or conflicting objectives.
  18. 18. Project v/s Production
  19. 19. Project Life Cycle
  20. 20. Feasibility Study. ▪ an assessment of the practicality of a proposed plan or method.
  21. 21. Feasibility Study. ▪Is It technically feasible? ▪Is it feasible within the estimated cost? ▪ It will be profitable?
  22. 22. Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Market Analysis ▪ TechnicalAnalysis ▪ FinancialAnalysis ▪ Economic & EcologicalAnalysis
  23. 23. Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ What is the market? ▪ Who are the competitors? ▪ Who is the target audience? ▪ What do customers want? ▪ What do competitors offer? ▪ What is your USP? ▪ What do customers think you offer them?
  24. 24. Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Can be done by two methods 1. FieldsAnalysis 2. Desk Research
  25. 25. Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Field Analysis 1. Personal Interview 2. Telephone Interview 3. Postal Surveys 4. Purchase Survey
  26. 26. Market Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Desk Analysis. Internal Sources Sales figure Accounting records Customer reviews Sales repress.t Report Online Research Search engine Newspaper Database Centre Printed Research Business Directories Business Statistics Industrial Market Research Report.
  27. 27. Technical Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ To ensure that the project is technically feasible in the sense that all the inputs required to set up the project are available. ▪ To facilitate the most optimal formulation of the project in terms of technology, size, location and so on. ▪ Choose best alternative
  28. 28. Technical Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Location and site ▪ Plant size ▪ Layout ▪ Machinery & Equipment ▪ Environment impact assessment ▪ Inputs ▪ Infrastructural facilities ▪ Manpower
  29. 29. Financial Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ What are all the cost of the project? ▪ How does the company raise the resources for funding the project? ▪ What are the arrangement of working capital finance. ▪ What are projected sales, expenses and profits. ▪ What are the estimated cash flow and fund flow? ▪ What are projected financials.
  30. 30. Economic Analysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ Identify effects of a proposed project to the society. ▪ Historical Info of Similar Project ▪ FutureTaxation and inflation estimates. ▪ In economic analysis, shadow prices(estimated) are used while in financial analysis the market prices are used.
  31. 31. EcologicalAnalysis in Feasibility Study. ▪ What is the likely damage caused by the project to the environment? ▪ What is the cost of restoration measures required to ensure that the damage to the environment is contained within acceptable limits? ▪ What are the likely environmental impacts from undertaking project ? ▪ What is the cost of reducing the negative impact
  32. 32. Project ManagementTriangle.
  33. 33. Project ManagementTriangle.
