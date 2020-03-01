Exact price list 29 03-2020 proof testing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
High Technology Water Solution Industries PRICE LIST EXACT PIPES & MOULDS PVT. LTD. GROUP EXACT INDIA EXACT SOLAR INDIA R ...
INDEX
At Exact Group Exact Group
8 High Technology Piping Industries EXACT PIPES & MOULDS PVT. LTD. MFG. OF HDPE PIPES & FITTING | PLB DUCT | UPVC PIPES & ...
HDPE PIPES GRADE - 63/80/100 STANDARD DIMENSION RATIO (SDR) PRICE PER METER AS PER IS 4984 : 2016 sx Length KG/PN-2 KG/PN-...
SIZES Length KG/PN-2.5 KG/PN-4 KG/PN-6 KG/PN-8 KG/PN-10 KG/PN-12.5 IN MM SDR-STD- SDR-41 SDR-33 SDR-26 SDR-21 SDR-17 SDR-1...
Thread End Ball Valve PRICE LIST EXACT PIPES & MOULDS PVT. LTD. F-22, Krishna Apra Plaza, Alpha 1, Commercial Belt, Greate...
Size MM/Inch Qty (Box) 2 Kg 4 Kg 8 Kg 25mm/1'' 50 290 333.5 407 40mm/1.5'' 50 470 540.5 659 50mm/2'' 30 610 701.5 856 65mm...
PN-4 PRICE LIST Male Threade Adopter - MTA Female Threade Adopter - MTA Elbow 90' Male/Female Threade Off-Take TEE 90' Mal...
Technical Speciﬁcations 1-Engine 15 HP 4 Stock 2-L 1560 mm W 800 H 700 3-Weight 170 Kgs 4-Trench Deep 150/300/450/600 PRIC...
SLIP ON FLANGE COLLAR BLAND FLANGED END CAP TEE LONG TAKETEE SORT NAKE HDPE BUTWELDING FITTINGS HDPE BUTWELDING FITTINGS P...
Cross Sort Nake PN-4 PRICE LIST HDPE BUTWELDING FITTINGS Cross Long Nake Cross Long Nake Cross Long Nake Size MM/Inch Qty ...
GALVANISED PIPES MAKE -JINDAL BLACK & GALVANISED PIPE IS 1239:2004 PT-I, HSN: 7306 PRICE LIST SIZE CLASS O.D. (G.I.) G.I- ...
GALVANISED FITTING MAKE - UNIK BLACK & GALVANISED HSN: 7307 PRICE LIST
GALVANISED FITTING MAKE - UNIK GALVANISED HSN: 7307 PRICE LIST
GALVANISED FITTING MAKE - UNIK GALVANISED HSN: 7307 PRICE LIST
Mtr
High End Solar Technology Industries EXACT SOLAR INDIA MODULE CLEANING SYSTEMS| O & M SERVICE | EXTERNAL LIGHTING SOLAR MO...
SNO- PROJECT DETAILS LOCATION YEAR CAPACITY-MW 1 MAHOBA-UP HARPALPUR 2016 50 2 LALITPUR-UP PATHA 2017 30 3 BENGLORE-KR NAG...
We are an emerging Solar Energy Services Company. Exact is India’s premium solar module cleaning system provider. Our moti...
— Dirt and dust — Smog and ash — Moss and fungus — Saps, pollens and debris from trees — Bird and animal droppings — Ocean...
SCOPE OF WORK — Solar Company team will give module details and P & I Layout drawing and design and module datasheet with ...
PRODUCT DETAILS investment investment investment investment investment investment investment investment investment investm...
OUR CUSTOMERS Many More...
PIPES & MOULDS PVT. LTD. EXACT GROUPEXACT GROUP Production Unit : Q-17 Site V UPSIDC Indstrieal Area Kasna, Near Epip Gate...
Exact price list 29 03-2020 proof testing

EXACT PIPES AND MOULD PVT LTD PRICE LIST AND PRODUCT DETAILS

Exact price list 29 03-2020 proof testing

