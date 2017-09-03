UNITAT DIDÀCTICA 3 FORCES, ESFORÇOS I ESTRUCTURES
Forces, esforços i estructures
Per poder exercir una força cal, com a mínim, dos elements • L’element que la provoca • L’element receptor de l’acció Una ...
FORÇA • Acció capaç de modificar l’estat de moviment o repòs d’un cos – Posar en moviment un cos aturat – Accelerar un cos...
TIPUS DE FORÇA • Forces de contacte – El cos que exerceix la força està en contacte directe amb el cos sobre el qual s’apl...
definició de Força Una Força és una acció capaç de produir una deformació en un cos o modificar-ne l’estat de repòs o de m...
Les forces es representen mitjançat VECTORS • Magnitud = intensitat de la força (es longitud del vector) • Sentit = indica...
1. Les forces PRODUIR-HI DEFORMACIONS UNAFORÇAÉSUNA ACCIÓDE: PRODUIRO MODIFICARL'ESTATDE MOVIMENT/REPÒS
ESFORÇOS • Quan apliquem una força a un cos, aquest cos està sotmès a un esforç. Un Esforç és la força a la qual està sotm...
Quins esforços veus?
TIPUSD'ESFORÇ CISALLAMENTTRACCIÓ COMPRESSIÓ TORSIÓFLEXIÓ
Esforç de tracció TRACCIÓ: dues forces oposades (de sentit contrari) actuen sobre el cos i tendeixen a estirar-lo o allarg...
Esforç de compressió Vinclament. Un cos esvelt, tendeix a doblegar-se. COMPRESSIÓ: dues forces oposades (de sentit contrar...
Esforç de flexió FLEXIÓ: quan les forces o càrregues que actuen sobre el cos i tendeixen a corbar-lo o doblegar-lo RESISTÈ...
Esforç de torsió TORSIÓ: quan les forces que actuen sobre el cos tendeixen a girar-lo o retorçar-lo RESISTÈNCIA A LA TORSI...
Esforç de cisallament o tallant Si tallem amb unes tisores, el que fem és concentrar dues forces oposades en una mateixa p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Força

29 views

Published on

Continguts: Força i esforços mecànics

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Força

  1. 1. UNITAT DIDÀCTICA 3 FORCES, ESFORÇOS I ESTRUCTURES
  2. 2. Forces, esforços i estructures
  3. 3. Per poder exercir una força cal, com a mínim, dos elements • L’element que la provoca • L’element receptor de l’acció Una força és sempre una interacció entre diferents cossos
  4. 4. FORÇA • Acció capaç de modificar l’estat de moviment o repòs d’un cos – Posar en moviment un cos aturat – Accelerar un cos en moviment – Frenar un cos en moviment – Aturar un cos en moviment – Canviar la direcció d’un cos en moviment • Acció capaç de produir deformacions a un cos – Estirar, doblegar, flexionar, retorçar …
  5. 5. TIPUS DE FORÇA • Forces de contacte – El cos que exerceix la força està en contacte directe amb el cos sobre el qual s’aplica la força • Forces a distància – El cos que exerceix la força no està en contacte directa amb el cos sobre el que s’aplica la força
  6. 6. definició de Força Una Força és una acció capaç de produir una deformació en un cos o modificar-ne l’estat de repòs o de moviment F
  7. 7. Les forces es representen mitjançat VECTORS • Magnitud = intensitat de la força (es longitud del vector) • Sentit = indica cap a on actua la força (punta de la fletxa) • Punt d’aplicació = Lloc on actua la força • Direcció = recta sobre la que es desplaça el vector força A és més petita que B B actua en sentit contrari a A B és més petita que A i actua en una direcció diferent
  8. 8. 1. Les forces PRODUIR-HI DEFORMACIONS UNAFORÇAÉSUNA ACCIÓDE: PRODUIRO MODIFICARL'ESTATDE MOVIMENT/REPÒS
  9. 9. ESFORÇOS • Quan apliquem una força a un cos, aquest cos està sotmès a un esforç. Un Esforç és la força a la qual està sotmesa una peça en una secció determinada i que tendeix a deformar-la, estirant-la, aixafant-la, corbant-la, torçant-la o tallant-la.
  10. 10. Quins esforços veus?
  11. 11. TIPUSD'ESFORÇ CISALLAMENTTRACCIÓ COMPRESSIÓ TORSIÓFLEXIÓ
  12. 12. Esforç de tracció TRACCIÓ: dues forces oposades (de sentit contrari) actuen sobre el cos i tendeixen a estirar-lo o allargar-lo RESISTÈNCIA A LA TRACCIÓ. Depèn de: •Material •Secció (àrea perpendicular a l’esforç) Els cossos poden ser: No han de ser: Flexibles gaire elàstics
  13. 13. Esforç de compressió Vinclament. Un cos esvelt, tendeix a doblegar-se. COMPRESSIÓ: dues forces oposades (de sentit contrari) actuen sobre el cos i tendeixen a aixafar-lo o escurçar-lo RESISTÈNCIA A LA COMPRESSIÓ. Convé que el cos sigui: •Rígid •Ample •No gaire llarg
  14. 14. Esforç de flexió FLEXIÓ: quan les forces o càrregues que actuen sobre el cos i tendeixen a corbar-lo o doblegar-lo RESISTÈNCIA A LA FLEXIÓ. Depèn de: •Material •Longitud •Forma de la secció
  15. 15. Esforç de torsió TORSIÓ: quan les forces que actuen sobre el cos tendeixen a girar-lo o retorçar-lo RESISTÈNCIA A LA TORSIÓ. Convé que el cos sigui: •Rígid •Ample •No gaire llarg
  16. 16. Esforç de cisallament o tallant Si tallem amb unes tisores, el que fem és concentrar dues forces oposades en una mateixa part d’aquest element CISALLAMENT: quan les forces que actuen sobre el cos tendeixen a tallar-lo

×