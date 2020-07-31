Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Romans 14-15:7 Sermon By Rodney Tan Melaka Gospel Chapel Sunday 18/1/2020
Outline • Introduction • 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • 3) Please One Another (15:1-7...
Rom 14:1-5 (NIV84) • (1) Accept him whose faith is weak, without passing judgment on disputable matters. • (2) One man's f...
Rom 14:5-8 • (5) One man considers one day more sacred than another; another man considers every day alike. Each one shoul...
Rom 14:9-12 • (9) For this very reason, Christ died and returned to life so that he might be the Lord of both the dead and...
Rom 14:13-16 • (13) Therefore let us stop passing judgment on one another. Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumb...
Rom 14:17-20 • (17) For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in ...
Rom 14:21-23 • (21) It is better not to eat meat or drink wine or to do anything else that will cause your brother to fall...
Rom 15:1-4 • (1) We who are strong ought to bear with the failings of the weak and not to please ourselves. • (2) Each of ...
Rom 15:5-7 • (5) May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you a spirit of unity among yourselves as you foll...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • 3) Please One Another (15:1-7...
Introduction • Disunity & disagreement has always been a major problem with God’s people. • Christians have disagreed sinc...
New Testament Example • Paul and Barnabas had a legitimate difference of opinion over whether or not to include John Mark ...
Contemporary Example • Several years ago I was involved in a crisis in a local church. The church leaders believed that th...
Disagreements in the OT & NT • OT – many records civils wars and family fights among the people of Israel • NT – almost ev...
Why Do People Disagree? • 1) Backgrounds of the believers in churches • Jews – saved out of a strict legalistic background...
Why Do People Disagree? • 2) Believers in Rome divided over special diets & special days: • Some believers – sin to eat me...
Simple Solution • If each Christian had kept his conviction to himself – no problem. • But they criticize & judge one anot...
Today • We have the same problem as the OT or NT • Many “grey areas” of life – not clearly right or wrong to believers • I...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • 3) Please One Another (15:1-7...
1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • First word – “accept him” (14:1) same as “accept one another” (15:7) • Two groups of bel...
1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • Many people think Christians who follow strict rules are the most mature • Not necessari...
1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • Accept / receive / welcome one another (Paul’s 1st warning) • Why? • Paul gave 4 reasons...
i) God has received us (14:1-3) • Not our responsibility to decide the Christian requirements for fellowship in church – L...
• Every church has weak & strong believers • The Strong : • Understand spiritual truth & practice it • Must not despise th...
ii) God helps His own (14:4) • The weak Christian judged the strong Christian • Paul condemned this. Why? • Wrong for the ...
iii) Jesus Christ is Lord (14:5-9) • Word “Lord” = 8x • No Christian has the right to “play God” in another Christian’s li...
• Some local church practices are traditional but not necessarily scriptural e.g. • Christian radio (vs Devil is the Princ...
iv) Jesus Christ is Judge (14:10-22) • (v10) You, then, why do you judge your brother? Or why do you look down on your bro...
iv) Jesus Christ is Judge (14:10-22) • Sin will never be brought up against us • But sin will keep us from serving Christ ...
2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • Q: If Christians were to leave each other alone, are we letting the weak remain weak? • ...
i) Christians affect each other (14:13-15) • We can affect each other: We can cause others to – • Stumble • Grieve • Be De...
i) Christians affect each other (14:13-15) • “There is nothing unclean of itself” (Rom 14:14) • No food / days / people ar...
ii) Christians must have priorities (14:16-18) • Like the Pharisees, we Christians enjoy majoring on the minor (Matt 23:23...
ii) Christians must have priorities (14:16-18) • Not EXTERNALS but the INTERNALS must be first in our lives (v17): • Right...
iii) Christians must help each other grow (14:19-21) • Strong & weak Christians need to grow • The strong to grow in LOVE ...
iii) Christians must help each other grow (14:19-21) • As the weak mature in faith, they can help other believers to grow....
iv) Christians must not force their opinions on others (14:22-23) • Basic truths : • all Christians must accept the founda...
iv) Christians must not force their opinions on others (14:22-23) • Conscience is strengthened by knowledge. • Knowledge b...
3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Strong saints main problem : selfishness • True Christian love is not selfish – • shares ...
3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Q: Does a strong Christian need to think he is making a great sacrifice by giving up some...
3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • We may get impatient with younger/immature Christians • But God’s Word can give us “patie...
3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • RESULT? • Glory to God (15:7) • Disunity & disagreement don’t glorify God – • they rob Go...
Closing • Jesus prayed for the unity of the Church to the glory of God. (John 17:20-26) • Action: Let us all • Accept one ...
Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020
Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020
Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020
Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020
Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020
Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020

43 views

Published on

Complete sermon text on Powerpoint on ROmans 14:11-15:7

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Romans 14v11 15v7 when christians disagree 18 jan 2020

  1. 1. Romans 14-15:7 Sermon By Rodney Tan Melaka Gospel Chapel Sunday 18/1/2020
  2. 2. Outline • Introduction • 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Closing
  3. 3. Rom 14:1-5 (NIV84) • (1) Accept him whose faith is weak, without passing judgment on disputable matters. • (2) One man's faith allows him to eat everything, but another man, whose faith is weak, eats only vegetables. • (3) The man who eats everything must not look down on him who does not, and the man who does not eat everything must not condemn the man who does, for God has accepted him. • (4) Who are you to judge someone else's servant? To his own master he stands or falls. And he will stand, for the Lord is able to make him stand.
  4. 4. Rom 14:5-8 • (5) One man considers one day more sacred than another; another man considers every day alike. Each one should be fully convinced in his own mind. • (6) He who regards one day as special, does so to the Lord. He who eats meat, eats to the Lord, for he gives thanks to God; and he who abstains, does so to the Lord and gives thanks to God. • (7) For none of us lives to himself alone and none of us dies to himself alone. • (8) If we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
  5. 5. Rom 14:9-12 • (9) For this very reason, Christ died and returned to life so that he might be the Lord of both the dead and the living. • (10) You, then, why do you judge your brother? Or why do you look down on your brother? For we will all stand before God's judgment seat. • (11) It is written: "'As surely as I live,' says the Lord, "every knee will bow before me; every tongue will confess to God.'" • (12) So then, each of us will give an account of himself to God.
  6. 6. Rom 14:13-16 • (13) Therefore let us stop passing judgment on one another. Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling block or obstacle in your brother's way. • (14) As one who is in the Lord Jesus, I am fully convinced that no food is unclean in itself. But if anyone regards something as unclean, then for him it is unclean. • (15) If your brother is distressed because of what you eat, you are no longer acting in love. Do not by your eating destroy your brother for whom Christ died. • (16) Do not allow what you consider good to be spoken of as evil.
  7. 7. Rom 14:17-20 • (17) For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit, • (18) because anyone who serves Christ in this way is pleasing to God and approved by men. • (19) Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification. • (20) Do not destroy the work of God for the sake of food. All food is clean, but it is wrong for a man to eat anything that causes someone else to stumble.
  8. 8. Rom 14:21-23 • (21) It is better not to eat meat or drink wine or to do anything else that will cause your brother to fall. • (22) So whatever you believe about these things keep between yourself and God. Blessed is the man who does not condemn himself by what he approves. • (23) But the man who has doubts is condemned if he eats, because his eating is not from faith; and everything that does not come from faith is sin.
  9. 9. Rom 15:1-4 • (1) We who are strong ought to bear with the failings of the weak and not to please ourselves. • (2) Each of us should please his neighbor for his good, to build him up. • (3) For even Christ did not please himself but, as it is written: "The insults of those who insult you have fallen on me." • (4) For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through endurance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.
  10. 10. Rom 15:5-7 • (5) May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you a spirit of unity among yourselves as you follow Christ Jesus, • (6) so that with one heart and mouth you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. • (7) Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.
  11. 11. Outline • Introduction • 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Application
  12. 12. Introduction • Disunity & disagreement has always been a major problem with God’s people. • Christians have disagreed since the beginning of Christendom. • They’ve disagreed about : • doctrines • politics • social and • personal questions etc. • defacing artwork in the 1500s • disagreements waged on Facebook and Twitter today • Christians continue to struggle-how to disagree well with one another.
  13. 13. New Testament Example • Paul and Barnabas had a legitimate difference of opinion over whether or not to include John Mark on their second missionary journey (Acts 15:37-41). Paul considered Mark unreliable since he had deserted the team on the first journey. Barnabas wanted to give the young man another chance. The result of the disagreement was that Paul and Barnabas concluded that they couldn’t work together. Paul chose Silas and headed for Asia. Barnabas took Mark and they sailed for Cyprus. Who was wrong? No one! They simply had a major difference of opinion. • Source: https://transformedblog.westernseminary.edu/2013/12/11/5-guidelines-when- christians-disagree/
  14. 14. Contemporary Example • Several years ago I was involved in a crisis in a local church. The church leaders believed that the church had outlived its usefulness. It had become isolated by a light rail project and attendance had been in decline for many years. The leaders recommended that the church dissolve itself, sell the property, and use the proceeds of the sale to continue the support of its missionaries. This recommendation was voted down by the membership. The leaders, having no further agenda, resigned their positions and left the church. The membership elected new leaders and continued the work. • Today the church is reaching a multi-ethnic community and has an active ministry. • Source: https://transformedblog.westernseminary.edu/2013/12/11/5-guidelines-when- christians-disagree/
  15. 15. Disagreements in the OT & NT • OT – many records civils wars and family fights among the people of Israel • NT – almost every local church mentioned had disagreements: • Corinthians divided over human leaders (1 Cor 1:10-13) • Some even suing each other ( 1 Cor 6:1-8) • Galatians – “biting & devouring” one another (Gal 5:15) • Ephesus– reminded of importance of Christian unity (Eph 4:1-3) • Colossae – problem of Christian unity (Col 2:1-2) • Philippi – 2 women quarrelling & splitting the church (Phil 4:1-3)
  16. 16. Why Do People Disagree? • 1) Backgrounds of the believers in churches • Jews – saved out of a strict legalistic background - had to forget past practices • Gentiles – never had to worry about diets & days • 1st church council – debated the issue of the relationship of the Christian to the Law (Acts 15:1-41)
  17. 17. Why Do People Disagree? • 2) Believers in Rome divided over special diets & special days: • Some believers – sin to eat meat – so they ate only vegetables • Other believers – sin not to observe Jewish holy days
  18. 18. Simple Solution • If each Christian had kept his conviction to himself – no problem. • But they criticize & judge one another openly. • One group was sure the other group was not spiritual at all.
  19. 19. Today • We have the same problem as the OT or NT • Many “grey areas” of life – not clearly right or wrong to believers • If Bible condemns it – action/attitude is wrong. • If Bible commands it – activity is right. • But in unclear areas, we need some : • guidance • principles • Paul says: • believers can disagree on non-essentials • church can still be united • 3 important things to do
  20. 20. Outline • Introduction • 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Application
  21. 21. 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • First word – “accept him” (14:1) same as “accept one another” (15:7) • Two groups of believers : “Strong in faith” & “weak in faith” • Strong in faith = • understand their “spiritual freedom in Christ” • not restricted to diets & holy days • Weak in faith = • immature believers • feels they must follow legalistic dos & don’ts • worried about what they eat & when they must worship
  22. 22. 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • Many people think Christians who follow strict rules are the most mature • Not necessarily true • In the Roman church : • Weak Christians - • held on to the Law • did not enjoy their freedom in Christ • condemn the strong Christians • Strong Christians – • despised the weak Christians
  23. 23. 1) Accept One Another (14:1-12) • Accept / receive / welcome one another (Paul’s 1st warning) • Why? • Paul gave 4 reasons: • i) God has received us (14:1-3) • ii) God helps His own (14:4) • iii) Jesus Christ is Lord (14:5-9) • iv) Jesus Christ is Judge (14:10-22)
  24. 24. i) God has received us (14:1-3) • Not our responsibility to decide the Christian requirements for fellowship in church – Lord can do this • Man made restrictions based on personal prejudices / convictions • Going against the Word of God • God has received us, we must receive one another & not : • Argue with them • Judge them • Despise them
  25. 25. • Every church has weak & strong believers • The Strong : • Understand spiritual truth & practice it • Must not despise the weak • Call them “immature” • The Weak : • Has not grown into that level of maturity & freedom • Must not condemn the strong • Call them “unspiritual” • God : • Received both weak & strong • They should therefore accept/receive/welcome one another
  26. 26. ii) God helps His own (14:4) • The weak Christian judged the strong Christian • Paul condemned this. Why? • Wrong for the weak Christian to take the place of God in the life of the strong Christian • Relationship between God & the Christian: • God is the Master & Judge • Christian is the Servant (busy working for God – no time to judge others) • Wrong for anyone to interfere with this relationship • Success in Christian life does not depend on the opinions/attitudes of other Christians
  27. 27. iii) Jesus Christ is Lord (14:5-9) • Word “Lord” = 8x • No Christian has the right to “play God” in another Christian’s life • We can pray, advise and admonish • We cannot take the place of God • Everything that we do is “unto the Lord”: • Every day as sacred versus some days as sacred (holy day) • Eat meat versus abstain from meat • Key: To be “fully persuaded” (assured) – in his own mind (14:5) • Every person is really doing what he does for the Lord’s sake • Not based on prejudice/bias or feeling
  28. 28. • Some local church practices are traditional but not necessarily scriptural e.g. • Christian radio (vs Devil is the Prince of the Air) • Bible translations (KJV only) • Result: • Church is divided & weakened • Christians will not allow Jesus Christ to be Lord • Paul emphasized the believer’s union with Christ • “So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” (14:8) • Our first responsibility is to the Lord (not to fellow Christians). • Stronger fellowship in churches • if we go to the Lord in prayer rather than criticizing others.
  29. 29. iv) Jesus Christ is Judge (14:10-22) • (v10) You, then, why do you judge your brother? Or why do you look down on your brother? For all will stand before God's judgment seat Both strong & weak Christians will be judged by God at the Judgement Seat of Christ (bema). • Our works will be judged by the Lord : • nothing to do with our sins • Christ has paid for them • not held against us anymore (Rom 8:1) • Q: How do we prepare for the Judgement Seat of Christ? • A: By making Jesus Lord of our lives & faithfully obeying him • Key: Instead of judging others, better judge our own lives • Then we are ready to meet Him (Luke 12:41-48; Heb 13:17; 1 John 2:28)
  30. 30. iv) Jesus Christ is Judge (14:10-22) • Sin will never be brought up against us • But sin will keep us from serving Christ as we should – loss of reward • E.g. Lot vs Abraham • They did not have to give an account for anyone else but themselves. • Principle of lordship : Make Jesus Christ the Lord of our life, and let Him be the Lord in the lives of other Christians as well. • Quote: Let’s disagree without being disagreeable! • Don’t be surprised - God will bless people I disagree with! • When Jesus Christ is Lord, we allow Him to deal with his own servants as He wishes.
  31. 31. 2) Edify One Another (14:13-23) • Q: If Christians were to leave each other alone, are we letting the weak remain weak? • Our first relationship : “Master-Servant”. • Our next relationship : “Brother-Brother” . • Brotherly love: if we love one another, we will look to edify each other up in faith. • Paul shared a few facts to help his readers help their fellow brethren: • i) Christians affect each other (14:13-15) • ii) Christians must have priorities (14:16-18) • iii) Christians must help each other grow (14:19-21) • iv) Christians must not force their opinions on others (14:22-23)
  32. 32. i) Christians affect each other (14:13-15) • We can affect each other: We can cause others to – • Stumble • Grieve • Be Destroyed • Q: How the strong can affect the weak Christian? • E.g. 1 Cor 8-9 : Issue of should Christians eat meat offered to idols in temples • A: Knowledge should be balanced by love • Formula: Knowledge + Love = Helps the weak grow strong
  33. 33. i) Christians affect each other (14:13-15) • “There is nothing unclean of itself” (Rom 14:14) • No food / days / people are unclean. • What something does to a person determines its quality. • Issue : Not “If I do this, how does this affect me?” • Issue : “If I do this, how will it affect my brother?” • Will it make him stumble? • Will it grieve him? • Will it destroy him by encouraging him to sin? • Q: Is it really worth it to harm a brother just so I can enjoy some food? • A: NO!
  34. 34. ii) Christians must have priorities (14:16-18) • Like the Pharisees, we Christians enjoy majoring on the minor (Matt 23:23-24) • Churches have been divided or split up by minor issues : • Location of piano • Serving meals on Sunday • Height and size of a doorway (Brethen church) • Rom 14:17 For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit, • 1Cor 8:8 But food does not bring us near to God; we are no worse if we do not eat, and no better if we do.
  35. 35. ii) Christians must have priorities (14:16-18) • Not EXTERNALS but the INTERNALS must be first in our lives (v17): • Righteousness • Peace • Joy • Q: Where do they come from? • A: Holy Spirit of God at work in our lives (Rom 5:1-2) • If we yield to the Holy Spirit & major in our godly life, we will not have fights over minor matters • Spiritual priorities are important to harmony in the church.
  36. 36. iii) Christians must help each other grow (14:19-21) • Strong & weak Christians need to grow • The strong to grow in LOVE • The weak to grow in KNOWLEDGE • Key: We must help the weak to grow – • Wrong to remain immature with a weak conscience • Need to protect & encourage the weak brother to grow • Key: The strong need • to practice love and patience • to be careful not to cause the weak to stumble
  37. 37. iii) Christians must help each other grow (14:19-21) • As the weak mature in faith, they can help other believers to grow. • The weak must learn from the strong & the strong love the weak. • Result: Peace & maturity to the glory of God (v21).
  38. 38. iv) Christians must not force their opinions on others (14:22-23) • Basic truths : • all Christians must accept the foundation of our faith • Areas of honest disagreement must not be a test of faith. • If we have a sincere conviction from God about a matter, keep it to ourselves & do not try to force someone to accept it. • No Christians can “borrow” another Christian’s convictions and be honest in his Christian life! He is sinning. • Even if his convictions are immature, he must never violate his conscience – will damage his spiritual life.
  39. 39. iv) Christians must not force their opinions on others (14:22-23) • Conscience is strengthened by knowledge. • Knowledge balanced by love – builds up • Truth – all food are clean (14:14; 20) – • will not make a Christian grow spiritually • This truth taught in love, • A young Christian will grow & develop strong conscience. • Quote: We can hold different convictions about many matters, but we must hold it in love.
  40. 40. 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Strong saints main problem : selfishness • True Christian love is not selfish – • shares with others & make others happy. • willing to carry the younger Christians • help them in their spiritual development. • Quote: “We do not endure them, we encourage them.” • E.g. Jesus Christ – paid a tremendous price to minister to us. • Paul quoted Psalm 69:9 “for zeal for your house consumes me, and the insults of those who insult you fall on me (Christ)”.
  41. 41. 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • Q: Does a strong Christian need to think he is making a great sacrifice by giving up some food and drink? • A: Then let him measure his sacrifice by the sacrifice of Christ. • Spiritual development of a strong Christian is shown by his discernment. • Willing to give up his rights that others will be helped. • Not a burden but a blessing. • Paul shared two sources of spiritual power to help us live to please others: • the Word of God (15:4) & • prayer (15:5-6)
  42. 42. 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • We may get impatient with younger/immature Christians • But God’s Word can give us “patience & encouragement” that we need. • Paul closed this section praying for his readers – they might experience spiritual unity that He alone can give. • Therefore, local church must major on the Word of God & prayer • First danger to church unity is the Apostles were too busy to minister God’s Word and pray (Acts 6:1-7) • When others were found to share their burdens, the Apostles returned to their original ministry • church experience harmony & growth.
  43. 43. 3) Please One Another (15:1-7) • RESULT? • Glory to God (15:7) • Disunity & disagreement don’t glorify God – • they rob God of His glory • Abraham’s words to Lot are applicable today: • Genesis 13:8 So Abram said to Lot, "Let's not have any quarreling between you and me, or between your herdsmen and mine, for we are brothers. • Neighbours are watching – do we want the neighbours see that we are different than them because we worship the true God?
  44. 44. Closing • Jesus prayed for the unity of the Church to the glory of God. (John 17:20-26) • Action: Let us all • Accept one another • Edify one another • Please one another • Result: All to the glory of God

×