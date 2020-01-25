Romans 15:8-33 men who minister 25 jan 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Men Who Minister Romans 15:8-33 Sermon by Rodney Tan Sunday 26/1/2020 Melaka Gospel Chapel
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Introduction • Key word = “ministry” (6x) • Paul uses 3 different Greek words: • (i) servant or service or deacon (diakono...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Rom 15:8-10 NIV84 • (8) For I tell you that Christ has become a servant of the Jews on behalf of God's truth, to confirm t...
Rom 15:11-13 • (11) And again, "Praise the Lord, all you Gentiles, and sing praises to him, all you peoples." • (12) And a...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • The best example of ministry – Jesus Christ (v8) • Luke 22:27 For wh...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Matthew 10:5-6 These twelve Jesus sent out with the following instru...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • After Jesus’ resurrection, He commanded the Apostles to begin their ...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • When Jesus came & died, He confirmed the promises that God made to A...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Q: Was it selfish of God to emphasize the Jews? • A: No, because thr...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Beautiful progression in the promises that Paul said (Rom 15:9-12) :...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • “trust” (15:12) = “hope” • At one time, Gentiles were “without hope”...
1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Fact : Because the Jewish Christians were faithful to take the Gospe...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Rom 15:14-17 • (14) I myself am convinced, my brothers, that you yourselves are full of goodness, complete in knowledge an...
Rom 15:17-19 • (17) Therefore I glory in Christ Jesus in my service to God. • (18) I will not venture to speak of anything...
Rom 15:20-22 • (20) It has always been my ambition to preach the gospel where Christ was not known, so that I would not be...
Rom 15:23-24 • (23) But now that there is no more place for me to work in these regions, and since I have been longing for...
2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • Quote: We need to understand the special ministry of Paul to apprec...
i) It was received by grace (vv14-15) • Paul = Saul of Tarsus – the crusading rabbi • Does not understand God’s grace • Pe...
ii) It was centred in the Gospel (v16) • Two different words for “minister” – emphasis on “priestly ministry” • Paul viewe...
ii) It was centred in the Gospel (v16) • Note the involvement of the Trinity in the ministry of the Word: • Minister of Je...
iii) It was done for God’s glory (v17) • Rom 15:17 Therefore I glory in Christ Jesus in my service to God. • “glory” = “bo...
iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • Holy Spirit empowered Paul to : • minister the Gospel • perform signs & wonders...
iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) Hebrews 2:1-4 • (1) We must pay more careful attention, therefore, to what we hav...
iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • Note : Miracles by themselves can never save the lost. • e.g. When Paul healed ...
iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • Application: • We may not be able to perform miracles today • Why? It’s a speci...
v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • God had a special plan for Paul to follow (v20): • Not to preach where any o...
v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • 2 Corinthians 11:26-27 • I have been constantly on the move. I have been • i...
v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • While it is not wrong to enter into another man’s labour : • John 4:38 I sen...
v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • Many other opportunities in other parts of the Roman empire prevented Paul f...
v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • Paul’s desire for many years – to visit Rome, then Spain (v24) • No record t...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Rom 15:25-27 • (25) Now, however, I am on my way to Jerusalem in the service of the saints there. • (26) For Macedonia and...
Rom 15:28-30 • (28) So after I have completed this task and have made sure that they have received this fruit, I will go t...
Rom 15:31-33 • (31) Pray that I may be rescued from the unbelievers in Judea and that my service in Jerusalem may be accep...
3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Paul & his team had received a special offering (v26) • From : Gentile ...
3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Paul considered himself a “debtor” to the whole world (Rom 1:14) • Rom ...
3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application: We Christians ought to feel an obligation to Israel & to p...
3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Quote: When the Spirit flows through a church, giving is no problem. • ...
3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Paul was anxious that this offering be received by the Jewish believers...
3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • “strive together” (join me in my struggle) (v30) • Describes an “athlet...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles ...
Application 1) Dignity & responsibility of our priestly service for God • Important that priests offer to God only the bes...
Application • 6) Christians ought to feel an obligation to Israel & to pay that debt by: • Praying for Israel • Sharing th...
Romans 15:8-33 men who minister 25 jan 2020
Romans 15:8-33 men who minister 25 jan 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Romans 15:8-33 men who minister 25 jan 2020

43 views

Published on

Complete sermon text on Powerpoint for Romans 15:8-33

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Romans 15:8-33 men who minister 25 jan 2020

  1. 1. Men Who Minister Romans 15:8-33 Sermon by Rodney Tan Sunday 26/1/2020 Melaka Gospel Chapel
  2. 2. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  3. 3. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  4. 4. Introduction • Key word = “ministry” (6x) • Paul uses 3 different Greek words: • (i) servant or service or deacon (diakonos) (vv 8, 25, 31) • (ii) service in public office/temple (leitourgos) (vv 16, 27) • (iii) to perform sacred rites, to minister in a priestly service (hierourgeo) (v16) • Paul explained 3 different ministries: • (1) Jesus Christ’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • (2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • (3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33)
  5. 5. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  6. 6. Rom 15:8-10 NIV84 • (8) For I tell you that Christ has become a servant of the Jews on behalf of God's truth, to confirm the promises made to the patriarchs • (9) so that the Gentiles may glorify God for his mercy, as it is written: "Therefore I will praise you among the Gentiles; I will sing hymns to your name." • (10) Again, it says, "Rejoice, O Gentiles, with his people."
  7. 7. Rom 15:11-13 • (11) And again, "Praise the Lord, all you Gentiles, and sing praises to him, all you peoples." • (12) And again, Isaiah says, "The Root of Jesse will spring up, one who will arise to rule over the nations; the Gentiles will hope in him." • (13) May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.
  8. 8. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • The best example of ministry – Jesus Christ (v8) • Luke 22:27 For who is greater, the one who is at the table or the one who serves? Is it not the one who is at the table? But I am among you as one who serves. • Jesus ministers first of all to Jews • Then through Israel, Jesus ministers to the Gentiles • Principle : “To the Jews first” • Early ministry of Christ • Early ministry of the Church • John the Baptist – to prepare Israel for their Messiah • Jesus sends out the Apostles on their first evangelistic mission
  9. 9. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Matthew 10:5-6 These twelve Jesus sent out with the following instructions: "Do not go among the Gentiles or enter any town of the Samaritans. (6) Go rather to the lost sheep of Israel. • Jesus did not ignore individual Gentiles: • The healing of the Centurion’s servant (Matt 8:5-13) • The demon cast out of the Canaanite’s daughter (Matt 15:21-28) • His major emphasis however was on Israel.
  10. 10. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • After Jesus’ resurrection, He commanded the Apostles to begin their ministry there (Luke 24:44-49) • (Acts 1-7) : ministry only to Jews or Jewish proselytes • (Acts 8:1-40) : ministry to Samaritans • (Acts 10:1-48) : ministry to Gentiles • (Acts 13:1-3) : Paul’s ministry throughout the Roman Empire
  11. 11. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • When Jesus came & died, He confirmed the promises that God made to Abraham & the other “fathers” of the Jewish nation (v8) • (Luke 1:33) and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever; his kingdom will never end.“ (Angel Gabriel to Mary) • (Luke 1:54-55) He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful to Abraham and his descendants forever, even as he said to our fathers.“ (Mary’s Song of Praise) • (Luke 1:72-73) to show mercy to our fathers and to remember his holy covenant, the oath he swore to our father Abraham: (Zechariah’s Prophecy) • Promises : • Some have been fulfilled • Many await fulfillment when Jesus returns to establish His kingdom.
  12. 12. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Q: Was it selfish of God to emphasize the Jews? • A: No, because through the Jews, God sent the Good News of salvation to Gentiles • The first Christians were Jewish believers! • (John 4:22) You Samaritans worship what you do not know; we worship what we do know, for salvation is from the Jews. • OT : God chose Israel to be a minister to the Gentiles • But Israel copied the idolatrous ways of the Gentiles – had to be punished • NT : God chose Jewish believers to carry the Gospel to Gentiles • And the Jewish Christians obeyed God!
  13. 13. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Beautiful progression in the promises that Paul said (Rom 15:9-12) : • Jews glorify God among the Gentiles (15:9) – quoted from Psalms 18:49 • Gentiles rejoice with the Jews (15:10) – quoted from Deut 32:43 • All the Jews & Gentiles together praise God (15:11) – quoted from Psalms 117:1 • Christ shall reign over Jews & Gentiles (15:12) – quoted from Isaiah 11:10 • “root of Jesse”(v12) = Jesus Christ • (15:8) Covers period of the Gospels (Acts 1-7) • (15:9) Describes the ministry of Paul among Gentiles (Acts 10) • (15:10) Jerusalem church council when Gentiles were given equal status “with His people” (Acts 15:1-41) • Today – Jews & Gentiles in the church are praising God together
  14. 14. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • “trust” (15:12) = “hope” • At one time, Gentiles were “without hope” • But now in Christ, they have “hope” • Ephesians 2:12-13 remember that at that time you were separate from Christ, excluded from citizenship in Israel and foreigners to the covenants of the promise, without hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far away have been brought near through the blood of Christ. • Not only hope, but believers have “joy & peace & power” (15:13) • The Holy Spirit shares these blessings with believers (v13)
  15. 15. 1) Jesus’ Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • Fact : Because the Jewish Christians were faithful to take the Gospel to the Gentiles, nations today have the priviledge to trust Christ as their Saviour.
  16. 16. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  17. 17. Rom 15:14-17 • (14) I myself am convinced, my brothers, that you yourselves are full of goodness, complete in knowledge and competent to instruct one another. • (15) I have written you quite boldly on some points, as if to remind you of them again, because of the grace God gave me • (16) to be a minister of Christ Jesus to the Gentiles with the priestly duty of proclaiming the gospel of God, so that the Gentiles might become an offering acceptable to God, sanctified by the Holy Spirit.
  18. 18. Rom 15:17-19 • (17) Therefore I glory in Christ Jesus in my service to God. • (18) I will not venture to speak of anything except what Christ has accomplished through me in leading the Gentiles to obey God by what I have said and done— • (19) by the power of signs and miracles, through the power of the Spirit. So from Jerusalem all the way around to Illyricum, I have fully proclaimed the gospel of Christ.
  19. 19. Rom 15:20-22 • (20) It has always been my ambition to preach the gospel where Christ was not known, so that I would not be building on someone else's foundation. • (21) Rather, as it is written: "Those who were not told about him will see, and those who have not heard will understand." • (22) This is why I have often been hindered from coming to you.
  20. 20. Rom 15:23-24 • (23) But now that there is no more place for me to work in these regions, and since I have been longing for many years to see you, • (24) I plan to do so when I go to Spain. I hope to visit you while passing through and to have you assist me on my journey there, after I have enjoyed your company for a while.
  21. 21. 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • Quote: We need to understand the special ministry of Paul to appreciate the message of God’s grace • Paul explained his ministry: • i) It was received by Grace (vv14-15) • ii) It was centred in the Gospel (v16) • iii) It was done for God’s glory (v17) • iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24)
  22. 22. i) It was received by grace (vv14-15) • Paul = Saul of Tarsus – the crusading rabbi • Does not understand God’s grace • Persecuted the church • Wanted to destroy it • He met Jesus Christ on the road to Damascus (Acts 9:1-43) • Experienced God’s grace • He was saved • God called him • Made him an apostle (1 Cor 15:8-11) • Romans 1:5 Through him and for his name's sake, we received grace and apostleship to call people from among all the Gentiles to the obedience that comes from faith.
  23. 23. ii) It was centred in the Gospel (v16) • Two different words for “minister” – emphasis on “priestly ministry” • Paul viewed himself : “priest at the altar” or doing “priestly duty” • Paul offers to God the Gentiles he won to Christ • The Gentiles were “spiritual sacrifice” to the glory of God (1 Peter 2:5) • Paul’s preaching of the Gospel • Application: • Dignity & responsibility of our priestly service for God • Important that priests offer to God only the best (Malachi 1:6-14)
  24. 24. ii) It was centred in the Gospel (v16) • Note the involvement of the Trinity in the ministry of the Word: • Minister of Jesus Christ • Preached the Gospel of God • Served in the power of the Holy Spirit • Privilege & responsibility • a servant of God • winning the lost to Christ • Application: • Soul-winning is a priestly ministry – a sacred obligation • Serve God with dedication & devotion like a priest in the temple
  25. 25. iii) It was done for God’s glory (v17) • Rom 15:17 Therefore I glory in Christ Jesus in my service to God. • “glory” = “boast, take pride in” (2:17, 23; 5:2-3, 11; 3:27; 4:2) • Paul was not boasting about his ministry • But boasting about what God had done. • Paul’s service & suffering – not to make a name for himself • But to bring glory to Jesus Christ (higher purpose in mind) • Col 1:18 And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy.
  26. 26. iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • Holy Spirit empowered Paul to : • minister the Gospel • perform signs & wonders • “Signs” = signify that the ministers came from God & was revealed to others • “Wonders” = the ministers aroused the wonder of the people • Q: What’s the purpose of signs & wonders? • To open the way for the preaching of the Gospel. • To authenticate the messenger & the message
  27. 27. iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) Hebrews 2:1-4 • (1) We must pay more careful attention, therefore, to what we have heard, so that we do not drift away. • (2) For if the message spoken by angels was binding, and every violation and disobedience received its just punishment, • (3) how shall we escape if we ignore such a great salvation? This salvation, which was first announced by the Lord, was confirmed to us by those who heard him. • (4) God also testified to it by signs, wonders and various miracles, and gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to his will.
  28. 28. iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • Note : Miracles by themselves can never save the lost. • e.g. When Paul healed the crippled man at Lystra (Acts 14:1-28) • Pagan response : • people called Paul & Barnabas gods (Hermes & Zeus) • tried to worship them (offer sacrifices) • When Paul tried to share the gospel, they did not respond so enthusiastically (carried on worshipping them). • They stoned Paul & left him for dead outside the city walls! • Holy Spirit empowered Paul to share the Word • Purpose was to “make the Gentiles obedient” (15:18)
  29. 29. iv) It was done by God’s power (vv18-19) • Application: • We may not be able to perform miracles today • Why? It’s a special apostolic gift • But “what I have said & done”(v19) (by word & action) • we can share God’s love with the non-Christians • Changes in conduct and character are just as much “miracles” as the healing of the sick
  30. 30. v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • God had a special plan for Paul to follow (v20): • Not to preach where any other apostles had ministered • Evidence : Peter had not founded the churches in Rome • This would not prevent Paul from going to Rome • (v19) “So from Jerusalem all the way around to Illyricum” • About 1,400 miles (2,253km) • Consider the slowness & dangers of travel (2 Cor 11:26-27) • We can appreciate the tremendous achievement of Paul’s missionary journey
  31. 31. v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • 2 Corinthians 11:26-27 • I have been constantly on the move. I have been • in danger from rivers, • in danger from bandits, • in danger from my own countrymen, • in danger from Gentiles; • in danger in the city, • in danger in the country, • in danger at sea; and • in danger from false brothers. • I have labored and toiled and have often gone without sleep; • I have known hunger and thirst and have often gone without food; • I have been cold and naked.
  32. 32. v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • While it is not wrong to enter into another man’s labour : • John 4:38 I sent you to reap what you have not worked for. Others have done the hard work, and you have reaped the benefits of their labor.“ • It is also good to have : • a pioneer ministry & • take the Gospel to new places • Paul quoted an OT verse as God’s approval for this kind of ministry (v21) • Isaiah 52:15 so will he sprinkle many nations, and kings will shut their mouths because of him. For what they were not told, they will see, and what they have not heard, they will understand.
  33. 33. v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • Many other opportunities in other parts of the Roman empire prevented Paul from visiting Rome earlier (v22) • He was not stopped by satanic forces or physical obstacles • But he had to complete his work right where he was. • He was so faithful in his evangelistic work that he was able to say that he had no more place to minister in those parts (v23) • Does not mean that Paul had preached to every person in that area • He left behind witnessing churches & Christians who would carry on the work • Principle: Paul finished one job before he started another one. • Application: Good example for our evangelistic ministry today
  34. 34. v) It was according to God’s plan (vv20-24) • Paul’s desire for many years – to visit Rome, then Spain (v24) • No record that he ever did • Tradition says he did go to Spain (& Britain) after he was released • But church tradition is not always to be trusted!
  35. 35. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  36. 36. Rom 15:25-27 • (25) Now, however, I am on my way to Jerusalem in the service of the saints there. • (26) For Macedonia and Achaia were pleased to make a contribution for the poor among the saints in Jerusalem. • (27) They were pleased to do it, and indeed they owe it to them. For if the Gentiles have shared in the Jews' spiritual blessings, they owe it to the Jews to share with them their material blessings.
  37. 37. Rom 15:28-30 • (28) So after I have completed this task and have made sure that they have received this fruit, I will go to Spain and visit you on the way. • (29) I know that when I come to you, I will come in the full measure of the blessing of Christ. • (30) I urge you, brothers, by our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love of the Spirit, to join me in my struggle by praying to God for me.
  38. 38. Rom 15:31-33 • (31) Pray that I may be rescued from the unbelievers in Judea and that my service in Jerusalem may be acceptable to the saints there, • (32) so that by God's will I may come to you with joy and together with you be refreshed. • (33) The God of peace be with you all. Amen.
  39. 39. 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Paul & his team had received a special offering (v26) • From : Gentile churches in Greece (Macedonia & Achaia) (v26) • Target : For the suffering Jewish saints in Jerusalem(v25-26)(2 Cor 8-9) • Purpose: • i) Expression of love of the Gentiles toward their Jewish brethren • ii) Practical help when the poor Jewish believers needed it most • iii) Helped unite Jews & Gentiles in the Church • Paul viewed this offering as “the paying of a debt” (v27) • Gentiles had received “spiritual wealth” from the Jews • Gentiles now return “material wealth” to repay their debt to the Jews
  40. 40. 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Paul considered himself a “debtor” to the whole world (Rom 1:14) • Rom 1:14 (NKJV) I am a debtor both to Greeks and to barbarians, both to wise and to unwise. • He also considered the Gentiles Christians debtors to the Jews (v27). • Why? Jews gave to the Gentiles : • The Word of God • The Son of God
  41. 41. 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application: We Christians ought to feel an obligation to Israel & to pay that debt by: • Praying for Israel • Sharing the gospel • Helping in a material way • Anti-Semitism (hatred towards the Jews) has no place in the life of a dedicated Christian • Offering was not only payment of a debt, but also “fruit” (v28) • Fruit = the natural result of their walk with the Lord • John 15:12 This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.
  42. 42. 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Quote: When the Spirit flows through a church, giving is no problem. • 2 Corinthians 8:1-5 Moreover, brethren, we make known to you the grace of God bestowed on the churches of Macedonia: • (2) that in a great trial of affliction the abundance of their joy and their deep poverty abounded in the riches of their liberality. • (3) For I bear witness that according to their ability, yes, and beyond their ability, they were freely willing, • (4) imploring us with much urgency that we would receive the gift and the fellowship of the ministering to the saints. • (5) And not only as we had hoped, but they first gave themselves to the Lord, and then to us by the will of God.
  43. 43. 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Paul was anxious that this offering be received by the Jewish believers & be acceptable to them. • He wanted a closer bond between the mother church at Jerusalem & the daughter churches in other parts of the empire. • But there are still some Jewish who opposed the message of grace to the Gentiles • These Jews wanted the Gentiles to be like Jews and accept the Jewish law (Judaizers) • These Judaizers followed Paul wherever he went & tried to steal his churches from him (letter to Galatians).
  44. 44. 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • “strive together” (join me in my struggle) (v30) • Describes an “athlete giving his best in the contest” • “wrestling together” • Describes the idea of “strive together” • Q: Does it mean that we must fight with God to get what we want? • Action: A: Our praying must not be a casual experience that has no heart or desire. • Pray with fervour (like a wrestler going into wrestling)
  45. 45. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  46. 46. Outline • Introduction • 1) Jesus’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:8-13) • 2) Paul’s Ministry to the Jews & Gentiles (15:14-24) • 3) The Gentile’s Ministry to the Jews (15:25-33) • Application
  47. 47. Application 1) Dignity & responsibility of our priestly service for God • Important that priests offer to God only the best (Malachi 1:6-14) 2) Soul-winning is a priestly ministry – a sacred duty • Serve God with dedication & devotion like a priest in the temple 3) Share God’s love with non-Christians • By word & action 4) Changes in conduct and character are just as much “miracles” as healing of the sick. 5) Finish one job before starting another one
  48. 48. Application • 6) Christians ought to feel an obligation to Israel & to pay that debt by: • Praying for Israel • Sharing the gospel • Helping in a material way • 7) Our praying must not be a casual experience that has no heart or desire. • Pray with fervour

×