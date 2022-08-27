Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

google project manager buzz words.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
TVS Motors.pptx
TVS Motors.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 5
1 of 5

google project manager buzz words.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Business

project manager

project manager

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Art, Inc.: The Essential Guide for Building Your Career as an Artist Lisa Congdon
Free
Capital in the Twenty-First Century Thomas Piketty
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Catching Hell: The Insider Story of Seafood from Ocean to Plate Allen Ricca
Free
Succeed the Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Must Know Paul Gunn
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization Peter Zeihan
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
Free

google project manager buzz words.pdf

  1. 1. Using buzzwords in your job search You now know how to start searching for project management jobs! Job searching can be a time of self-reﬂection, growth, and excitement. Add a career path change into the mix, and it can also seem intimidating. We are about to give you some tips to help you in your job search eﬀorts, including introducing you to some common buzzwords and skills that commonly appear in job descriptions. Using buzzwords and skills in your job search In the last video, you learned about buzzwords—words or phrases that are popular for a period of time or in a particular industry. In today’s job market, buzzwords like data-driven, team player, and self-starter are common. You may see terms like these show up throughout your searches. Similarly, many job descriptions list the speciﬁc skills they require candidates to have. These skills can become some of the terms that you use in your job search. Examples of these skills include: ● Coordination, or getting people and teams to work together. You may see responsibilities in job descriptions such as “coordination of eﬀorts to achieve project deliverable” or “coordinate internal resources to ensure successful project
  2. 2. completion.” Being a project manager is essentially managing the coordination of resources to achieve your end goal. Coordination is one of the top skills a project manager should have, so searching for this term can lead you to appropriate positions. ● Organization, or the ability to stay focused on diﬀerent tasks. You may come across phrases like “solid organizational skills, including attention to detail and multitasking skills” or something as simple as “highly organized.” Organization is key to being a great project manager. We will discuss many ways to sharpen this skill in the upcoming lessons. ● Leadership, or being able to lead a group of people. You may see phrases like “strong leadership qualities” or “ability to lead” in job descriptions. A project manager needs to display leadership in a number of ways, including eﬀective planning, eﬃcient task coordination, inspiring team members, and key decision-making. You are working on many of the skills needed to become a great leader in this program! Take a look at the skills required for this position. The job description lists each of the terms that we talked about or a variation of these terms. Excellent time management, prioritization, and organizational skills Demonstrated ability to lead others Outstanding communication skills Successful track record in coordinating the work of internal and external teams to develop new products You may also come across positions in your search that do not include the title “Project Manager” or any of the job titles we previously discussed, but you shouldn’t rule these positions
  3. 3. out. In many cases, the job description will include project management experience and expectations, but the position may be called something else entirely. Look at some of the job responsibilities required for a position titled “Operations Associate.” This position is a type of project manager. You will ﬁnd that most project management-related job descriptions call for the ability to plan, organize, monitor, and execute tasks—all skills you will be able to do once you complete this certiﬁcation. Plan and organize team objectives and priorities Develop and execute reporting and process design Monitor daily operations and enhance processes to maximize eﬃciency Coordinate training plans Common project management buzzwords Including buzzwords and skills in your job search can help you ﬁnd jobs that are ideal for you and your skill set. Once you have found a position you want to apply for, listing buzzwords and skills that are relevant to the position can also help recruiters and hiring managers identify you as a qualiﬁed and knowledgeable candidate. Some common project management-related buzzwords and skills you could include on your resume are: ● Analytical
  4. 4. ● Assertive ● Assessing outcomes ● Assessing progress ● Attention to detail ● Conﬂict resolution ● Collaborative ● Coordination ● Communication ● Development ● Evaluation ● Executing plans ● Financial analysis ● Impact assessment ● Leadership engagement ● Managing meetings ● Managing client expectations ● Managing conﬂicts ● Managing relationships with stakeholders ● Managing vendors ● Meeting deadlines ● Monitoring ● Multitasking ● Planning ● Prioritizing ● Problem-solving ● Process development ● Process improvement ● Project coordination ● Project implementation ● Project initialization ● Project planning ● Project reporting ● Quality control ● Risk assessment ● Risk management ● Solution development ● Strategic planning ● Strong interpersonal skills ● Strong verbal communication
  5. 5. ● Strong written communication Key takeaway Job searching for your ﬁrst (or next) project management position can be easier if you enter the right search terms. Search for the skills you’re learning throughout this project management certiﬁcate program or skills you’ve acquired in your current or previous positions. These terms will help you determine if you have found a potential match. As you start your project management career, don’t let the requirement for project management experience stop you from applying for project management-adjacent roles. Once you have completed this certiﬁcation course, you'll see how many skills you already have that can be translated and correlated to a project management role.

×