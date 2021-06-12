Python basic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PYTHON CREATED BY RADHIKA ADROJA
  2. 2. What Is Python ?  Python is a popular programming Language. python is dynamic,high-level ,interpreated programming language .  It was created by Guido Van Rossum and released in 1991.  It is simple and easy to learn and provides lost of high-level data structures.  It is used for : 1) web development (server-side), 2)software development, 3)mathematics, 4)system scripting.
  3. 3. Why Python?  Python works on different platforms (Windows, Mac, Linux, Raspberry Pi, etc).  Python has a simple syntax similar to the English language.  Python allows a developer to write programs with fewer lines than some other programming languages.  Python runs on an interpreter system, means that the code can be executed as soon as it is written. It helps to provide a prototype very quickly.  Python can be treated in a procedural way, an object-oriented way or a functional way.
  4. 4. Application Of python Python is used in various software domains some application areas are given below:  Web and Internet Development  Games  Scientific and computational applications  Language development  Image processing and graphic design applications  Enterprise and business applications development  Operating systems  GUI based desktop applications
  5. 5. Advantages of Python  Interpreted: Python is an interpreted language. It does not require prior compilation of code and executes instructions directly.  Free and open source: It is an open source project which is publicly available to reuse. It can be downloaded free of cost.  Portable: Python programs can run on cross platforms without affecting its performance.  Extensible: It is very flexible and extensible with any module.  Object-oriented: Python allows to implement the Object Oriented concepts to build application solution.  Built-in data structure: Tuple, List, and Dictionary are useful integrated data structures provided by the language.
  6. 6. Different Between Python 2 and Python 3 Python 2  Released in 2000  Function print: print “hello”  User input: raw_input() function use.  implicit string type is ASCII  Xrange() function is used for iterations.  Ex. print “hello world” Python 3  Released in 2003  Function print: print(“hello”)  User input: input() function use.  Implicit string type is Unicode.  Range() function is used for iterations.  Ex. Print(“hello world”)
  7. 7. Python comments  Comments can be used to explain Python code.  Comments can be used to make the code more readable.  Comments can be used to prevent execution when testing code.  Comments start with # .  Ex. #this is example Print(“hello world”)

