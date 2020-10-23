Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mobilna Narzędziownia Mobilne wsparcie Twojej firmy Aplikacja, która pozwoli pracować Ci nawet wtedy, gdy utracisz łącznoś...
Ewidencja sprzętu i zarządzanie majątkiem firmy z aplikacją mobilną Mobilna Narzędziownia jest oprogramowaniem mobilnym, k...
Korzyści ze stosowania Mobilnej Narzędziowni ➔ Wystawianie dokumentów z dala od sieci Wi-Fi. ➔ Sprawne wyznaczanie operacj...
Jakie metody identyfikacji obsługuje Mobilna Narzędziownia? Metoda identyfikacji zależy od Twojego zapotrzebowania i prefe...
Jeśli chcesz lepiej poznać program Narzędziownia i dedykowaną mu aplikację Mobilna Narzędziownia wejdź na: https://www.pws...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mobilna Narzędziownia

17 views

Published on

Mobilna Narzędziownia to aplikacja mobilna do ewidencji sprzętu i majątku firmy, której możesz używać nawet w przypadku braku sieci Wi-Fi.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mobilna Narzędziownia

  1. 1. Mobilna Narzędziownia Mobilne wsparcie Twojej firmy Aplikacja, która pozwoli pracować Ci nawet wtedy, gdy utracisz łączność z siecią Wi-Fi.
  2. 2. Ewidencja sprzętu i zarządzanie majątkiem firmy z aplikacją mobilną Mobilna Narzędziownia jest oprogramowaniem mobilnym, które pozwoli pracować Ci z naszym Systemem Narzędziownia nawet, gdy stracisz połączenie z siecią Wi-Fi. System Narzędziownia z Mobilną Narzędziownią służy do kontroli narzędzi i majątku firmy, które zostały wcześniej oznaczone kodami kreskowymi albo tagami RFID. Jeśli chcesz tylko za pomocą niewielkiego kolektora danych sprawdzić stan narzędzi, zaplanować wydatki albo sprawdzić, który z pracowników używał narzędzi jako ostatni, wystarczy, że zaopatrzysz się w Mobilną Narzędziownię.
  3. 3. Korzyści ze stosowania Mobilnej Narzędziowni ➔ Wystawianie dokumentów z dala od sieci Wi-Fi. ➔ Sprawne wyznaczanie operacji magazynowych. ➔ Szybka synchronizacja danych. ➔ Jednoczesne rozliczenie wielu pracowników z różnych narzędzi, bez względu na miejsce pracy. ➔ Blokada wydania wybranego sprzętu osobom nieuprawnionym. ➔ Kontrola terminów przydatności każdego z narzędzi
  4. 4. Jakie metody identyfikacji obsługuje Mobilna Narzędziownia? Metoda identyfikacji zależy od Twojego zapotrzebowania i preferencji. W Mobilnej Narzędziowni masz wybór!
  5. 5. Jeśli chcesz lepiej poznać program Narzędziownia i dedykowaną mu aplikację Mobilna Narzędziownia wejdź na: https://www.pwsk.pl/mobilna-narzedziownia-aplikacja-android/ https://www.pwsk.pl

×