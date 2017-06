A password shouldn’t be on a post-it note.

In plain view.

On the console.

The password to a locked door is called a key.

So if a reporter wants to get the point across that certain people shouldn't have access to a particular key, would it be wise for said reporter to show that key to the world?

This talk will show how not to run this story, why we should care and maybe make you rethink your physical security a bit.