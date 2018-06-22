Spivbesida 03072018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 липня 2018 року о 09 год. 00 хв.   у Вищій кваліфікаційній комісії суддів України  (вул. Механізаторів, 9, м. Київ)
2    Крейбух Олена Геннадіївна  Лисенко Вікторія Іванівна  Любчич Любов Василівна  Макарик Володимир Ярославович  Матущак ...
  1. 1. 1    3 липня 2018 року о 09 год. 00 хв.   у Вищій кваліфікаційній комісії суддів України  (вул. Механізаторів, 9, м. Київ)   відбудеться розгляд питання   про проведення співбесіди за результатами дослідження досьє   у межах кваліфікаційного оцінювання таких суддів: Антонік Сергій Георгійович  Багрій Василь Миколайович  Бершов Геннадій Євгенович  Бишевська Наталя Анатоліївна  Білоусова Ярослава Олексіївна  Богацька (Морщагіна) Наталія  Станіславівна  Богаченко Сергій Іванович  Бойко Андрій Володимирович  Большакова Олена Олегівна  Будішевська Людмила Олексіївна  Бучинська Галина Богданівна  Врона Олена Віталіївна  Галушко Наталія Анатоліївна  Геза Таісія Дмитрівна  Гребенюк Наталія Володимирівна  Грень Наталія Михайлівна  Григоров Андрій Миколайович  Димерлій Олександр  Олександрович  Добродняк Ірина Юріївна  Довгополов Олександр Михайлович  Дучал Наталя Миколаївна  Єщенко Олександр Володимирович  Запорожан Дмитро Валерійович  Зварич Оксана Володимирівна  Зубченко Інна Володимирівна  Зуєва Лариса Євгенівна  Іваненко Тетяна Володимирівна  Колоколов Сергій Ігоревич  Коршун Анатолій Олександрович  Костів Михайло Васильович 
  2. 2. 2    Крейбух Олена Геннадіївна  Лисенко Вікторія Іванівна  Любчич Любов Василівна  Макарик Володимир Ярославович  Матущак Олег Іванович  Мащук Віталій Юрійович  Мельниченко Ірина Федорівна  Плотніцький Борис Дмитрович  Подобайло Зоя Григорівна  Потапчук Вячеслав Олександрович  Прокопчук Тамара Степанівна  Пуль Олена Анатоліївна  П'янова Яна Валеріївна  Руденко Вікторія Василівна  Сівакова Вікторія Вікторівна  Смирнова Юлія Миколаївна  Спаї Віолетта Вікторівна  Старунський Дмитро Миколайович  Стасюк Сергій Васильович  Тацій Лариса Василівна 
