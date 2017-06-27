What is an Algorithm ?
The word algorithm came from the name of a Persian author,” Abu Ja Far Muhammad bin Musa al Khwarizmi ”
Algorithm refers to a method that can be used by a computer for the solution of a problem.
What is an Algorithm ? An Algorithm is a finite set of instructions that , if followed , accomplishes a particular task.
Conditions that an Algorithm must satisfy:  Input  Output  Definiteness  Finiteness  Effectiveness
Input: Zero or more quantities are externally supplied. Out put: At least one quantity should be produced. Definiteness: E...
Finiteness: If we trace out the instructions of an algorithm, then for all cases the algorithm must terminate after a fini...
Thanks for watching .! Please SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel (Pavan prasad .G)
  8. 8. Thanks for watching .! Please SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel (Pavan prasad .G)

×