What is Environment ?(Our Soul- Our Life – Our Environment Is Our Nature)
Environment –It is a word derived from the French word “Environner”
What is Environment ? Environment is nothing but our surroundings, meaning that it is a combination of all the living and ...
This environment can also be defined as “External surroundings and conditions which directly or indirectly affects the liv...
Environment is sum total of air, water and land, the interrelationship among themselves with human beings and other living...
environment is the heart of our life . so save trees save life

What is environment

