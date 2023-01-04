Stem cell treatment- IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals Protocol.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Traditional nonsurgical Osteoarthritis therapies have limited utility and the treatment effect on
the disease is very low. Most of the therapies are aimed at controlling the symptoms but have
minimal or no effect on disease progression or repair. On the other hand, surgeries such as Total
knee replacement and partial knee replacement are unwarranted until the disease progresses to
moderate or end-stage.
Stem cell therapy by the Interventional Pain specialist has shown some promising results and has
shown disease modification to prevent knee joint destruction. Stem cell therapy for knee arthritis
has shown a reduction of pain and stiffness, improvement in physical function, and
maintains cartilage quality with minimal side effects. The cost of the procedure and affordability
are a matter of concern and may not be suitable for the masses.
With the DGCI approval of stem cell treatment for Knee osteoarthritis, IPSC is introducing stem
cells into clinical practice. The success of any new treatment depends on strict adherence to
the clinical protocols and research recommendations. In view of the above, IPSC is introducing
its treatment protocol for stem cell therapy.
