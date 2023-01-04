Stem cell treatment- IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals Protocol.pdf

Traditional nonsurgical Osteoarthritis therapies have limited utility and the treatment effect on

the disease is very low. Most of the therapies are aimed at controlling the symptoms but have

minimal or no effect on disease progression or repair. On the other hand, surgeries such as Total

knee replacement and partial knee replacement are unwarranted until the disease progresses to

moderate or end-stage.

Stem cell therapy by the Interventional Pain specialist has shown some promising results and has

shown disease modification to prevent knee joint destruction. Stem cell therapy for knee arthritis

has shown a reduction of pain and stiffness, improvement in physical function, and

maintains cartilage quality with minimal side effects. The cost of the procedure and affordability

are a matter of concern and may not be suitable for the masses.

With the DGCI approval of stem cell treatment for Knee osteoarthritis, IPSC is introducing stem

cells into clinical practice. The success of any new treatment depends on strict adherence to

the clinical protocols and research recommendations. In view of the above, IPSC is introducing

its treatment protocol for stem cell therapy.