Proyecto yacuy salta.

PROYECTO YACUY CÁTEDRA B+S+B & ASOCIADOS 2017
ARQ. OSCAR BORRACHIA ARQ. JORGE SALLABERRY ARQ. JORGE BARROSO ARQ. FERNANDO PINI ARQ. PABLO ITZCOVICH TIAPFI.BLOGSPOT.COM ...
INTEGRANTES
ALVAREZ, RODRIGO GABRIEL / MAT.: 3701-1081 ECHEGARAY, PATRICIO ANGEL / MAT.: 3801-4000 FERNANDEZ, ROBERTO DAMIAN / MAT.: 4...
DANIEL NICOLAS PATRICIO JUAN JAZMIN DAMIAN LUCAS RODRIGO INTEGRANTES
INDICE
INDICE 11 / MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA 13 / INTRODUCCION - Tipos de Desnutrición Infantil - Desnutrición en el Mundo - Desnutrici...
INDICE 57 / DETALLES CONSTRUCTIVOS - Despiece General - Despiece Muros y Cimientos - Despiece – Comparación Render / Obra ...
INDICE 93 / GESTION - Universidad – Nota Sec. Académica - ONG – Pata Pila - Aval Pata Pila - Difusión en Redes Sociales - ...
11MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA
A raíz del ejercicio propuesto por la cátedra, participar en el concurso “TiL: Por la Dignidad Social de los Pueblos”, se ...
13INTRODUCCION
PROYECTO PARA EL DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE DE UN SITIO DEGRADADO DE UNA CIUDAD O PUEBLO CON CARENCIAS SOCIO AMBIENTALE...
La DESNUTRICION INFANTIL es una enfermedad. Una de las principales causas es la falta de recursos económicos en países sub...
INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL Hay tres tipos de desnutrición proteico-calórica: seca, mojada y un tipo inter...
INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL Desnutrición MOJADA (el individuo es hinchado debido a la retención de fluidos...
13 MILLONES 19 MILLONES 178 MILLONES Cada año, la desnutrición es responsable de entre 3,5 y 5 millones de muertes de niño...
La desnutrición crónica afecta al 8% de los niños y niñas menores de 5 años en la Republica Argentina. De niños y niñas me...
Estadísticas vigentes como la que surge de la ENNYS (Encuesta Nacional de Nutrición y Salud) y Encuestas Nacionales de Lac...
Porcentajes de pobreza a Nivel Provincial y tabla comparativa de Niveles de Pobreza Nacional según distintos Institutos y ...
INTRODUCCION SALTA – DENSIDAD POBLACIONAL Fuente: Departamento de Economía CAC en base a INDEC
23 12 ONG
22 ONG
22 “Educación nutricional, educación para la salud, lactancia, jardines maternales, artes y oficios, programa de educación...
ONG PATA PILA QUIENES SOMOS – NUESTRO EQUIPO - Un grupo de profesionales y voluntarios que fuimos interpelados por la real...
NUTRICIÓN AREA NUTRICION “Prevención de la desnutrición infantil y promoción humana” PROGRAMA NUTRICION Trabajamos con una...
28 12 VARIABLES
29 12 IMPLANTACION VARIABLES
IMPLANTACION ARGENTINA – SALTA – COMUNIDAD YACUY YACUY es una comunidad Guaraní, ubicada al norte de la ciudad de Tartagal...
IMPLANTACION ARGENTINA – SALTA – COMUNIDAD YACUY La COMUNIDAD GUARANÍ YACUY, se encuentra ubicada sobre la RN34, a unos 15...
OPORTUNIDADES - Ruta Nacional 34 como oportunidad de conexión. - Pueblo originario. Quedaron muchas familias con orígenes ...
DEBILIDADES - Los asentamientos ubicados en las zonas de emergencia representan una enorme amenaza para la vida de los hab...
OPORTUNIDADES AMENAZAS FORTALEZAS - Muy bajos niveles de delincuencia. - Solidaridad de los habitantes de Yacuy. - Tierras...
En consecuencia al análisis se da como respuesta una propuesta de crear y proyectar un modulo repetible sustentable siento...
- FOMENTAR LA ACTIVIDAD COMERCIAL Crea espacios comerciales paralelamente a las vías principales. - REVALORIZAR EL PARAJE ...
37 12 ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL VARIABLES
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – ESPACIO BASICO – PLANTA DE REPLANTEO El Módulo esta pensado para funcionar como una estructu...
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – VISTAS
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE MARCACION DE CORTES
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 01
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 02
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 01
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 04
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE TRANSVERSAL – SECCION 05
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE TRANSVERSAL – SECCION 06
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE TRANSVERSAL – SECCION 07
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE INSTALACIONES SANITARIAS
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS – AREAS DE INFLUENCIA
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS - FUNDACIONES
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS – SOBRE PLANTA BAJA
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS - SOBRETECHO
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – RENDERS
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – RENDERS
ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – RENDERS
57DETALLES CONSTRUCTIVOS
DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE GENERAL En este punto, queremos mostrar los detalles los detalles constructivos que realizamos...
DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE MUROS Y CIMIENTOS REFERENCIAS 01 – Dado de Hormigón de 0,30x0,30x0,50 Mts. 02 – Contrapiso de ...
DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE MUROS – COMPARACION RENDER / OBRA
DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE TECHO Y SOBRE TECHO REFERENCIAS 01 – Muro de mampostería de la Ladrillo Hueco de 0,12x018x0,33...
DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DETALLES EN OBRA
63MATERIALIDAD
QUEBRACHO BLANCO - Maderas traídas de los montes de los alrededores. - Bajo costo de traslado. - Bajo gasto energético. PI...
MATERIALES HUMEDOS - Contrapiso de hormigón con piedras del lugar. - Ladrillo hueco de 12cm en núcleo húmedo y de 8cm en p...
66 12 COMPROMISO CON EL ENTORNO
CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENTORNO Teniendo en cuenta que la zona a intervenir tiene un clima subtropical, con grandes zonas de y...
COMP. CON EL ENTORNO CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENTORNO El poblado, implantado donde esta, tiene por característica, la facilidad...
69 12 ESTRUCTURA MORFOLOGICA
EST. MORFOLOGICA INTRODUCCION La forma del Modulo, parte de tomar una medida comercial standard como es la placa de fenóli...
Se trata de tres áreas con FUNCIONES ADAPTABLES a su uso. De esta forma se logra flexibilizar el espacio con un área en co...
La distribución del MODULO, crea una conexión con el núcleo húmedo a través de un patio, o un espacio externo, lo cual es ...
- La cubierta de chapa esta separada del cielorraso para generar una ventilación y así mantener fresco el módulo en épocas...
74ESTRUCTURA RESISTENTE 12
EST. RESISTENTE IMÁGENES DE OBRA La estructura resistente del Modulo, esta resuelta a través de puntales de Quebracho Rojo...
76 12 RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL
Luego de nuestras visitas a la comunidad YACUY realizadas a partir del mes de febrero del 2017, se realizaron varios cuest...
La realidad toma un tinte distinto cuando uno llega a la COMUNIDAD YACUY, el lugar, tan alejado de nuestros espacios de co...
Recorriendo los lugares de YACUY, visitamos el centro donde ven a los chicos con desnutrición y tienen lugares de atención...
RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL YACUY – PATA PILA – NUESTRA EXPERIENCIA Viajar a YACUY, para todos los integrantes del grupo, fue u...
RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL YACUY – PATA PILA – NUESTRA EXPERIENCIA
82 12 SUSTENTABILIDAD
SUSTENTABILIDAD Para este punto, si bien en un principio, en la etapa de anteproyecto habíamos elegido tecnologías sustent...
84 12 INNOVACION
Su innovación no esta dada solo por los puntos anteriores, sino que también puede ocurrir la posibilidad de que dos (o mas...
INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA VIVIENDA
INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA AULA
INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA TALLER DE CAPACITACION
INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA COMEDOR
INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA COMERCIO
91 12 DISEÑO PROYECTUAL
DISEÑO PROYECTUAL En el diseño proyectual se tuvo en cuenta, no solo la distribución de los espacios, antes vista en los í...
93 12 GESTION
Universidad de Morón, 04 de Agosto de 2016. A quien corresponda: Por la presente se certifica que los portadores de la mis...
CONFORMADA - Un grupo de profesionales y voluntarios que fuimos interpelados por la realidad del noreste argentino y decid...
GESTION ONG – PATA PILA – AVAL
Una de las herramientas utilizadas para el medio de la difusión fue radios y redes sociales; estas fueron nuestras primera...
GESTION DIFUSION AUDIOVISUAL
Una vez mas gracias a nuestra difusión se pudo conseguir que el proyecto impulsado por nosotros, alumnos de la UNIVERSIDAD...
GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
En uno de nuestros viajes concretamos una reunión junto al intendente SERGIO LEAVY Y LA SRA. ELBA RODAS, secretaria de des...
GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
Como alumnos desarrollando la tesis y siendo representante de la UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN ante el acto desarrollado en la Comu...
Como primera etapa para comenzar la obra se realizaron eventos de recaudación en la provincia de Buenos Aires. A demás de ...
En la provincia de Salta, exactamente en la COMUNIDAD YACUY, junto a los organizadores y voluntarios de PATA PILA, organiz...
Luego de firmar el acuerdo con la intendencia, conocimos a esta gran empresa quienes nos alcanzaban los materiales donados...
Por otro lado una parte de materiales, como por ejemplo las aberturas, fueron donados por la ONG PATA PILA, siendo estos r...
GESTION COMPUTO DE MADERIALES
GESTION COMPUTO DE MADERIALES
GESTION DIAGRAMA DE GANTT
A la hora de realizar el diseño de este modulo, se sentaron premisas básicas sobre su estructura, materiales a utilizar y ...
La planificación del inicio de obra requirió de varias reuniones de los ocho integrantes con antelación, ya que nos veíamo...
Como finalización y cierre de etapa tuvimos la posibilidad de hacer notas periodísticas. El diario EL TRIBUNO, comercializ...
EMPRESAS Del norte servicios s.a Del norte materiales APOYO Y DIFUSION Televisión Canal 12 ,Tartagal Diario El Tribuno, Sa...
12 FIN
Proyecto yacuy salta.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto yacuy salta.

23 views

Published on

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Proyecto yacuy salta.

  1. 1. PROYECTO YACUY CÁTEDRA B+S+B & ASOCIADOS 2017
  2. 2. ARQ. OSCAR BORRACHIA ARQ. JORGE SALLABERRY ARQ. JORGE BARROSO ARQ. FERNANDO PINI ARQ. PABLO ITZCOVICH TIAPFI.BLOGSPOT.COM AÑO DE CURSADA: 2016 TUTOR: ARQ. FERNANDO PINI CATEDRA
  3. 3. INTEGRANTES
  4. 4. ALVAREZ, RODRIGO GABRIEL / MAT.: 3701-1081 ECHEGARAY, PATRICIO ANGEL / MAT.: 3801-4000 FERNANDEZ, ROBERTO DAMIAN / MAT.: 4101-1038 GARBONI, JORGE DANIEL / MAT.: 3901-2072 MAZZALUPO, NICOLAS / MAT.: 4001-2065 MONTIEL, JAZMIN NADIA / MAT.: 4201-0957 MORANO, JUAN MANUEL / MAT.: 3901-3536 VILCHES, LUCAS GASTON / MAT.: 3901-3929 INTEGRANTES
  5. 5. DANIEL NICOLAS PATRICIO JUAN JAZMIN DAMIAN LUCAS RODRIGO INTEGRANTES
  6. 6. INDICE
  7. 7. INDICE 11 / MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA 13 / INTRODUCCION - Tipos de Desnutrición Infantil - Desnutrición en el Mundo - Desnutrición en la Argentina - Principales locaciones con casos de Desnutrición Infantil - Pobreza en Argentina - Densidad Poblacional en Salta 23 / ONG - Pata Pila 28 / VARIABLES 29 / IMPLANTACION - Comunidad Guaraní Yacuy - Análisis Interno - Análisis Externo - Diagnostico de Posicionamiento - Visión de Futuro - Propuesta 37 / ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL - Modulo – Espacio Básico - Modulo – Planta de Cortes - Vista Frontal A-A - Vista Lateral B-B - Vista Trasera C-C - Vista Lateral D-D - Corte Longitudinal – Sección 01 - Corte Longitudinal – Sección 02 - Corte Longitudinal – Sección 03 - Corte Longitudinal – Sección 04 - Corte Transversal – Sección 05 - Corte Transversal – Sección 06 - Corte Transversal – Sección 07 - Modulo – Planta de Instalaciones Sanitarias - Modulo – Planta de Instalaciones Eléctricas - Modulo – Planta de Estructuras – Areas de Influencia - Modulo – Planta de Estructuras – Fundaciones - Modulo – Planta de Estructuras – Sobre Planta Baja - Modulo – Planta De Estructuras – Sobretecho - Renders
  8. 8. INDICE 57 / DETALLES CONSTRUCTIVOS - Despiece General - Despiece Muros y Cimientos - Despiece – Comparación Render / Obra - Despiece Techo y Sobre Techo - Detalles en Obra 63 / MATERIALIDAD - Reciclado - Donado – Materiales del Lugar 66 / COMPROMISO CON EL ENTORNO - Características del Entorno 69 / ESTRUCTURA MORFOLOGICA - Introducción - Funciones - Distribución del Espacio - Cubierta 74 / ESTRUCTURA RESISTENTE - Imágenes de Obra 76 / RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL - Bitácora de Viaje - Nuestra Experiencia 82 / SUSTENTABILIDAD 84 / INNOVACION - Distribución de los Espacios - Tipología Vivienda - Tipología Aula - Tipología Taller de Capacitación - Tipología Comedor - Tipología Comercio 91 / DISEÑO PROYECTUAL
  9. 9. INDICE 93 / GESTION - Universidad – Nota Sec. Académica - ONG – Pata Pila - Aval Pata Pila - Difusión en Redes Sociales - Difusión Audiovisual - Nota de Interés Provincial - Acuerdo de Cooperación - Gestión en Buenos Aires - Gestión en Salta - Donaciones de Empresas - Computo de Materiales - Diagrama de Gantt - Recursos - Logística - Difusión de Finalización de Obra - Colaboradores / Agradecimientos
  10. 10. 11MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA
  11. 11. A raíz del ejercicio propuesto por la cátedra, participar en el concurso “TiL: Por la Dignidad Social de los Pueblos”, se pudo desarrollar, a través de un profundo análisis sobre la problemática de la desnutrición infantil en la Provincia de Salta, un proyecto sobre la importancia de la renovación urbana en una comunidad degradada, para solucionar esta deficiencia junto con otras tantas que aquejan en el lugar. A lo largo de este trabajo se irán explicando los pasos que se fueron tomando, desde la creación de un Módulo multipropósito autosustentable y autoconstruible, hasta las gestiones correspondientes para poder llevarlo a cabo in situ. M. DESCRIPTIVA
  12. 12. 13INTRODUCCION
  13. 13. PROYECTO PARA EL DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE DE UN SITIO DEGRADADO DE UNA CIUDAD O PUEBLO CON CARENCIAS SOCIO AMBIENTALES. COMUNIDAD GUARANI YACUY – DEPARTAMENTO GENERAL JOSE DE SAN MARTIN – SALTA – ARGENTINA INTRODUCCION
  14. 14. La DESNUTRICION INFANTIL es una enfermedad. Una de las principales causas es la falta de recursos económicos en países subdesarrollados o en vías de desarrollo. Según datos del Programa Mundial de Alimentos de las Naciones Unidas, solamente en América Latina y el Caribe, unos 9 millones de niños y niñas menores de 5 años (el 16% de los niños de esta edad) sufren de desnutrición crónica y se estima que al menos otros 9 millones de niños están en riesgo de desnutrirse. La misma fuente afirma que cada 90 segundos muere un niño por causas relacionadas con el hambre en la zona. CAUSAS - Bajo poder adquisitivo. - Falta de educación. - Falta de educación sexual. - Falta de “Valorización”. - Problemas de salud. - Problemas de absorción y/o asimilación. ENFERMEDADES - Neumonía. - Anemia. - Bocio. - Tuberculosis. - Meningitis. INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL
  15. 15. INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL Hay tres tipos de desnutrición proteico-calórica: seca, mojada y un tipo intermedio. Desnutrición SECA (el individuo es flaco y deshidratado). El tipo seco llamado de “marasmo” resultado del hambre casi total. El niño que sufre de marasmo come poco, a menudo porque la madre no puede amamantar, y es extremadamente flaco debido a la pérdida de grasa corporal y músculo. Casi invariablemente, estos niños desarrollan alguna clase de infección. INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL
  16. 16. INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL Desnutrición MOJADA (el individuo es hinchado debido a la retención de fluidos). El tipo mojado se llama kwashiorkor (se pronuncia Cuasiorcor), una palabra africana que significa “primer niño – segundo niño”. Proviene de la observación que el primero niño desarrolla kwashiorkor cuando un segundo niño nace y substituye el anterior como tomador de la leche de la madre. El primer niño, destetado, comienza a ser alimentado con las gachas de avena, de la avena que tienen calidad alimenticia baja en comparación a la leche de la madre. INTRODUCCION TIPOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL
  17. 17. 13 MILLONES 19 MILLONES 178 MILLONES Cada año, la desnutrición es responsable de entre 3,5 y 5 millones de muertes de niños menores de cinco años. (OMS 2009) De niños nacen cada año con restricción del crecimiento intrauterino. De niños tienen retraso en el crecimiento (32% del total de niños). De niños sufren de desnutrición grave. INTRODUCCION DESNUTRICION EN EL MUNDO
  18. 18. La desnutrición crónica afecta al 8% de los niños y niñas menores de 5 años en la Republica Argentina. De niños y niñas menores de 5 años son afectados por la desnutrición crónica en el Noroeste Argentino De los niños y niñas indigentes no cubren sus necesidades básicas de ingesta de energía. De los niños y niñas pobres menores de 2 años no cubren sus necesidades básicas de ingesta de energía. INTRODUCCION DESNUTRICION EN LA ARGENTINA 10,5% 40% 33%
  19. 19. Estadísticas vigentes como la que surge de la ENNYS (Encuesta Nacional de Nutrición y Salud) y Encuestas Nacionales de Lactancia Materna) se concentran en las zonas de extrema pobreza en el NOA y NEA, incluidos los asentamientos de pueblos originarios. - En la REGIÓN DE CUYO predominan los niños con bajo peso así como también los altos niveles de obesidad. - En el NOA predominan los casos de bajo peso y hay una gran cantidad de niños con desnutrición crónica. - En el NEA la situación es similar a la región anterior. - En la REGIÓN PAMPEANA se mantienen altos niveles de desnutrición crónica y la obesidad es un factor predominante en el Gran Buenos Aires. - La REGIÓN PATAGÓNICA cuenta con el mayor nivel de obesidad en el país. INTRODUCCION PRINCIPALES LOCACIONES CON CASOS DE DESNUTRICION INFANTIL Los datos son del INDEC, el Observatorio de Pobreza del Centro de Investigaciones Participativas en Políticas Económicas y Sociales (CIPPES), Instituto Pensamiento y Políticas Públicas (IPYPP), la mendocina Evaluecon y Observatorio de la Deuda Social Argentina (Universidad Católica Argentina).
  20. 20. Porcentajes de pobreza a Nivel Provincial y tabla comparativa de Niveles de Pobreza Nacional según distintos Institutos y Consultoras (UCA, CIPPES, IPYPP, EVALUECON) y el INDEC. Los datos son del INDEC, el Observatorio de Pobreza del Centro de Investigaciones Participativas en Políticas Económicas y Sociales (CIPPES), Instituto Pensamiento y Políticas Públicas (IPYPP), la mendocina Evaluecon y Observatorio de la Deuda Social Argentina (Universidad Católica Argentina). INTRODUCCION POBREZA EN ARGENTINA 56,10% SALTA 53,16% CHACO 52,00% FORMOSA 51,10% S. DEL ESTERO Los mayores porcentajes de pobreza, según los índices del INDEC se encuentran en el Norte Argentino, siendo este lamentable índice, encabezado por la Provincia de Salta.
  21. 21. INTRODUCCION SALTA – DENSIDAD POBLACIONAL Fuente: Departamento de Economía CAC en base a INDEC
  22. 22. 23 12 ONG
  23. 23. 22 ONG
  24. 24. 22 “Educación nutricional, educación para la salud, lactancia, jardines maternales, artes y oficios, programa de educación agraria para padres analfabetos, agua corriente, cloacas. Todo eso es combatir la desnutrición, no darle un bife al pibe nomas” Abel Albino ONG
  25. 25. ONG PATA PILA QUIENES SOMOS – NUESTRO EQUIPO - Un grupo de profesionales y voluntarios que fuimos interpelados por la realidad del noreste argentino y decidimos poner nuestras capacidades y dones al servicio del otro. - Familias de comunidades que vivimos en el norte de Salta. - Hermanos Menores Franciscanos de la Provincia San Francisco Solano. - Servidores del “Santuario Virgen de la Peña” de la provincia de Salta. - Comunidad de la “Casa de Jóvenes Hermano Francisco” de Lomas de Mariló, Moreno, Buenos Aires. - Fraternidad Misionera de San Rafael. QUE Y PORQUE HACEMOS LO QUE HACEMOS – NUESTRA MISION Vivimos y trabajamos junto a familias que están en situación de pobreza en el norte de Salta. Trabajamos en prevención de desnutrición infantil y promoción humana, porque entendemos al/a niño/a desnutrido/a como la fragilidad más limitante, visible y emergente de un contexto de mayor vulnerabilidad. Hoy estamos dando nuestros primeros pasos a través de la implementación de programas que apuntan a prevenir la desnutrición infantil. Pero, como entendemos que detrás de cada niño/a desnutrido existe un contexto de mayor necesidad que merece nuestra atención, también buscamos promocionar la cultura del trabajo. Es por eso que queremos impulsar programas donde podamos aprender de la cultura de las comunidades, conocer sus saberes, fortalecer las prácticas de sus oficios. Buscamos potenciar la vida que se esconde detrás de esta realidad. NUESTRO DESEO – NUESTRA VISION Queremos salir al encuentro de las familias más vulnerables y ser un espacio de escucha atenta para recibir con respeto sus necesidades. Buscamos ayudarlas a despertar y desplegar sus propias capacidades para que sean las mismas comunidades las promotoras del cambio. Soñamos con acompañarlas en un proceso de transformación hacia un futuro más pleno. Queremos ser opción, posibilidad donde hoy no existe. Queremos ser también opción para tanta gente que desea ayudar y que desea sumarse. Somos un proyecto de puertas abiertas y queremos estar atentos a toda propuesta y dispuestos a ir construyendo juntos. NUESTROS EJES DE TRABAJO ONG PATA PILA
  26. 26. NUTRICIÓN AREA NUTRICION “Prevención de la desnutrición infantil y promoción humana” PROGRAMA NUTRICION Trabajamos con una metodología interdisciplinaria de acompañamiento a familias de niños malnutridos, desnutridos o en riesgo de desnutrición. Se propone un abordaje integral de la problemática social infantil, trabajando junto a la madre y a un equipo conformado por nutricionista, estimuladora temprana, educador de la salud, trabajadora social, pediatra, psicopedagoga, profesora de oficios y maestras jardineras. OBJETIVOS - Promover la recuperación de niños en situación de riesgo nutricional, brindando capacitación, atención profesional y acompañamiento a las familias, para favorecer su buen desarrollo y crecimiento. - Favorecer el desarrollo de cada madre ayudándolas a desplegarse y potenciar sus capacidades. PROGRAMA MÓVIL Trabajamos en conjunto con los enfermeros y agentes sanitarios locales de los puestos de salud de cada comunidad, realizando talleres de capacitación y controles nutricionales de niños/as y embarazadas, a cargo de una nutricionista. Realizando un seguimiento de los casos más críticos y a su vez visitando con la trabajadora social las casas de cada familia para acercar una respuesta más acertada. Asimismo trabajamos con los comedores y sus cocineros escolares ofreciendo asesoramiento y capacitación. OBJETIVOS - Reducir la cantidad de niños con mal nutrición infantil de las comunidades visitadas, fortaleciendo el crecimiento y desarrollo de cada niño que asista al programa. - Acompañar la nutrición de las madres en el período de embarazo. - Capacitar a los enfermeros y agentes sanitarios locales en la metodología de recuperación de niños desnutridos, para que puedan detectar los casos de desnutrición, hacer derivaciones pertinentes, asesorar a los padres y realizar un seguimiento. - Capacitar a las madres de las comunidades brindando herramientas de promoción y desarrollo personal. - Capacitar y asesorar a los cocineros/as de los comedores escolares locales. ONG PATA PILA
  27. 27. 28 12 VARIABLES
  28. 28. 29 12 IMPLANTACION VARIABLES
  29. 29. IMPLANTACION ARGENTINA – SALTA – COMUNIDAD YACUY YACUY es una comunidad Guaraní, ubicada al norte de la ciudad de Tartagal y cerca de la frontera con Bolivia. Tiene como características propias el hecho de ser un lugar con fuertes carencias sociales, a la vez que contradictoriamente, por su ubicación y su características naturales, entre otras cosas, tiene mucha potencialidad para el desarrollo.
  30. 30. IMPLANTACION ARGENTINA – SALTA – COMUNIDAD YACUY La COMUNIDAD GUARANÍ YACUY, se encuentra ubicada sobre la RN34, a unos 15 KM de la ciudad de Tartagal, y a unos 30 KM de la frontera con Bolivia. Es una comunidad de origen Guaraní, de costumbres no tan cerradas como otras comunidades originarias, como pueden ser los Wichi, también de la misma zona. El poblado tiene un origen remontable a las primeras décadas del S.XX cuando la explotación petrolera llego al Norte Argentino. Una vez abandonados los sitios de perforación, el poblado se mantuvo, de ahí su trama urbana, distinta a otros pueblos de monte, junto a la infraestructura, hoy en desuso, de tendido eléctrico, agua y amanzanamientos. Hoy en día, la comunidad se encuentra en estado de deterioro avanzado. Actualmente, se estableció la FUNDACIÓN PATA PILA, que esta trabajando en el lugar aportando alimentos no perecederos a partir de donaciones, además de enseñanza, y asistencia social.
  31. 31. OPORTUNIDADES - Ruta Nacional 34 como oportunidad de conexión. - Pueblo originario. Quedaron muchas familias con orígenes y tradiciones guaraníes quienes lo mantienen. - Capacitación Terciaria, cursos que se dictan en establecimientos. - Iniciativa de producción agrícola, muchos habitantes tienden a cultivar para su abastecimiento y es utilizada como herramienta de trabajo. - Iniciativa de producción ganadera, Muchas familias tienen animales como gallinas, patos siendo utilizados para la comercialización. - Producción de artesanías, desde la fundación se enseña hacer manualidades como canastas de mimbre o mascaras. - Radicación de la fundación Pata Pila, compromiso social por los distintas entidades incluyendo a la universidad de Morón. - Cosecha de arboles nativos. Presta a obtener en un bajo costo cantidad de madera para la construcción. AMENAZAS - Riesgos a la salud provocados por la desnutrición infantil y en adultos. - La comunidad no padece de infraestructura, calles de tierra unificada a veredas - Emigración de los lugareños en busca de oportunidades laborales y de educación. - Condiciones sanitarias insuficientes o nulas, lo cual provoca otro tipo de enfermedades no ligadas a la desnutrición. IMPLANTACION PROBLEMÁTICA – YACUY – ANALISIS INTERNO
  32. 32. DEBILIDADES - Los asentamientos ubicados en las zonas de emergencia representan una enorme amenaza para la vida de los habitantes. - Incumplimiento de educación primaria y secundaria. - Falta de desarrollo de educación terciaria y universitaria. - Desocupación en la zona. - Déficit de viviendas dignas. - Déficit de escuelas secundarias y terciaria. - Déficit de equipamientos - Dependencia económica fuerte de la agricultura. - Falta de alimentos. - Carencias de médicos en el sitio. - Bajo recursos económicos FORTALEZAS - Posee una amplia posibilidad de ocupación del territorio y grandes espacios donde desarrollar las propuestas a definir. - Muy bajos niveles de delincuencia. - Solidaridad de los habitantes de Yacuy. - Tierras Fértiles. - Amplias iniciativas de los habitantes en querer crecer IMPLANTACION PROBLEMÁTICA – YACUY – ANALISIS EXTERNO
  33. 33. OPORTUNIDADES AMENAZAS FORTALEZAS - Muy bajos niveles de delincuencia. - Solidaridad de los habitantes de Yacuy. - Tierras Fértiles. - Capacitación Terciaria. - Cosecha de arboles nativos. - Radicación de la fundación Pata Pila. - Déficit de equipamientos. - Déficit de viviendas dignas. - Condiciones sanitarias insuficientes. DEBILIDADES - Bajo recursos económicos. - Cosecha de arboles nativos. - Carencia en los sistemas constructivos. - Riesgos en la salud. - Emigración de los lugareños en busca de oportunidades. En torno a lo analizado, se entiende como problemática general la falta de recursos siendo económico y de infraestructura hasta lo que llamamos vivienda digna. Esto provoca grandes enfermedades a los ciudadanos. IMPLANTACION PROBLEMÁTICA – YACUY – DIAGNOSTICO DE POSICIONAMIENTO
  34. 34. En consecuencia al análisis se da como respuesta una propuesta de crear y proyectar un modulo repetible sustentable siento este multifuncional, adecuándose a las necesidades como ser un espacio de comercio, comedor, centro de auxilios, aulas etc. Siendo este un proyecto a lanzar por el estado mejorando la calidad de vida de la comunidad. Con la idea de diseñar un modulo conservando el área natural y sus tradiciones. YACUY – Fomenta la ACTIVIDAD COMERCIAL YACUY – REVALORIZA YACUY – AUTOSUSTENTABLE YACUY – Integra y conecta, crea IGUALDAD YACUY – RECREATIVO y PARTICIPATIVO YACUY – Genera equipamientos de SALUD y EDUCACION YACUY – Participa POLITICAMENTE IMPLANTACION VISION DE FUTURO – YACUY
  35. 35. - FOMENTAR LA ACTIVIDAD COMERCIAL Crea espacios comerciales paralelamente a las vías principales. - REVALORIZAR EL PARAJE A través de las diferentes propuestas de nuevos equipamientos, y de viviendas, dar una nueva imagen al paraje. - FUELLE ECOLÓGICO / AUTOSUSTENTABLE Nuevos módulos de viviendas, reemplazaran a las existentes. estarán proyectados para autoabastecerse en todas las necesidades básicas, y así ubicarse en cualquier sitio. - INTEGRAR, CONECTAR, CREAR UNA IGUALDAD A través del comercio sobre la ruta 34 crear una comunicación fluida con las principales ciudades, dando igualdad en todos los aspectos al ciudadano. - ESPACIOS RECREATIVOS Y RECORRIDOS PARTICIPATIVOS Aprovechar espacios naturales generando espacios verdes públicos, y equipamientos educativos con talleres promocionando un oficio, a su vez contener al enfermo de desnutrición con consultorios. - GENERAR EQUIPAMIENTOS DE SALUD Y EDUCATIVOS Proyectar edificios de escuelas secundarias básicas y superior, además brindando información sobre mala alimentación. por otro lado generar centros de salud para atención medica, y controles nutricionales. - PARTICIPACIÓN DE JURISDICCIONES POLÍTICAS Generar un centro de atención y control del estado, quien se encargue de regir la infraestructura de la futura ciudad, y brindar apoyo en todo plan proyectado. IMPLANTACION VISION DE FUTURO – YACUY – PROPUESTA
  36. 36. 37 12 ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL VARIABLES
  37. 37. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – ESPACIO BASICO – PLANTA DE REPLANTEO El Módulo esta pensado para funcionar como una estructura tipo “cascara”, con la cualidad de adaptarse a distintos tipos de usos, depende cual sea su necesidad. Entre las tipologías pensadas desde un principio, y teniendo en cuenta las necesidades de la comunidad, y el proyecto urbano que se había planteado para la catedra, se entendió que el Modulo debía funcionar como una vivienda, como un local comercial, como un aula, como un taller de oficios, como un consultorio medico, entre otras funcionalidades que se fueran descubriendo. Para llegar a esta “conclusión” que es el Modulo en sí, se investigo desde un principio las costumbres de habitabilidad de la zona, entendiendo que por el tipo de clima y por el tipo de interacción entre los habitantes, los locales húmedos (baño y cocina) debían estar separados de los lugares para habitar, como el comedor, el estar y las habitaciones, como las entendemos nosotros. A su vez, se le da una importancia particular a los espacios semicubiertos, como espacio de interacción. A continuación, se mostraran los distintos tipos de tipologías, asi como también los planos, vistas y cortes correspondientes.
  38. 38. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – VISTAS
  39. 39. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE MARCACION DE CORTES
  40. 40. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 01
  41. 41. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 02
  42. 42. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 01
  43. 43. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE LONGITUDINAL – SECCION 04
  44. 44. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE TRANSVERSAL – SECCION 05
  45. 45. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE TRANSVERSAL – SECCION 06
  46. 46. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – CORTE TRANSVERSAL – SECCION 07
  47. 47. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE INSTALACIONES SANITARIAS
  48. 48. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS
  49. 49. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS – AREAS DE INFLUENCIA
  50. 50. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS - FUNDACIONES
  51. 51. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS – SOBRE PLANTA BAJA
  52. 52. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – PLANTA DE ESTRUCTURAS - SOBRETECHO
  53. 53. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – RENDERS
  54. 54. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – RENDERS
  55. 55. ESTRUCTURA FUNCIONAL MODULO – RENDERS
  56. 56. 57DETALLES CONSTRUCTIVOS
  57. 57. DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE GENERAL En este punto, queremos mostrar los detalles los detalles constructivos que realizamos previos a la construcción del Módulo. Si bien en un primer momento, los realizamos todos en formato AutoCAD, como aprendimos a hacerlo durante los años de cursada, al final, decidimos, por el contrario, mostrarlo en tres dimensiones, vía renders, con sus respectivas diferencias. Lo elegimos de ese modo, ya que en el momento de mostrar el proyecto a gente ajena a la practica de la arquitectura, era mucho mas sencillo para ellos el hecho de entender algo en tres dimensiones, con sus texturas y formas, que un detalle de líneas, que tiende a ser hierático. Además, agregamos, a medida que la obra iba avanzando, una pequeña comparación entre las imágenes en tres dimensiones y fotos, desde (casi) el mismo ángulo, para de esta forma, mostrar a la cátedra, y a nosotros mismos, las diferencias que fueron surgiendo, entre el ideal del dibujo en una computadora, en la comodidad de una casa y la realidad de construir en la comunidad, con todas las limitaciones que nos fuimos encontrando.
  58. 58. DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE MUROS Y CIMIENTOS REFERENCIAS 01 – Dado de Hormigón de 0,30x0,30x0,50 Mts. 02 – Contrapiso de cascote con malla SIMA de 0,13 Mts. 03 – Zócalo de 0,37 Mts de mampostería de Ladrillo Hueco de 0,12x0,18x0,33 Mts. 04 – Puntal Estructural de Quebracho Rojo de 3x3 Pulgadas. 05 – Placa de Fenólico de 18 MM de 1,22x2,44 Mts. 06 – Montantes y Soleras de Quebracho Rojo de 2x2 Pulgadas 07 – Tablón de Quebracho Blanco de 1x8 Pulgadas 08 – Tapa junta de Quebracho Blanco de 1x3 Pulgadas (Terminado con barniz para Ext.) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08
  59. 59. DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE MUROS – COMPARACION RENDER / OBRA
  60. 60. DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DESPIECE TECHO Y SOBRE TECHO REFERENCIAS 01 – Muro de mampostería de la Ladrillo Hueco de 0,12x018x0,33 Mts. 02 – Placa de Fenólico de 18 MM de 1,22x2,44 Mts. 03 – Viga de Quebracho Rojo de 3x3 Pulgadas. 04 – Clavadera de Quebracho Rojo de 1x1 Pulgadas. 05 – Chapa Acanalada Galvanizada. 01 02 03 04 05
  61. 61. DET. CONSTRUCTIVOS DETALLES EN OBRA
  62. 62. 63MATERIALIDAD
  63. 63. QUEBRACHO BLANCO - Maderas traídas de los montes de los alrededores. - Bajo costo de traslado. - Bajo gasto energético. PINO - Carpinterías recicladas donadas por la iglesia. MATERIALIDAD RECICLADO
  64. 64. MATERIALES HUMEDOS - Contrapiso de hormigón con piedras del lugar. - Ladrillo hueco de 12cm en núcleo húmedo y de 8cm en perímetro. QUEBRACHO COLORADO - Maderas traídas de los montes de los alrededores. - Usos habituales en construcción: basamentos y cimientos, parantes, columnas. CHAPA ONDULADA PARA SOBRE TECHO LANA DE VIDRIO PARA INTERIOR DE MUROS MATERIALIDAD DONACIONES Y MATERIALES LOCALES
  65. 65. 66 12 COMPROMISO CON EL ENTORNO
  66. 66. CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENTORNO Teniendo en cuenta que la zona a intervenir tiene un clima subtropical, con grandes zonas de yungas. Se tuvo en cuenta estas características para la elección de la materialidad. Es por ello que se opto por la madera, ya que es económica para conseguirla por la gran cantidad que hay en el lugar. Por otro lado, es una zona donde se debe preservar la estética cálida que brinda a los habitantes. COMP. CON EL ENTORNO CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENTORNO
  67. 67. COMP. CON EL ENTORNO CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENTORNO El poblado, implantado donde esta, tiene por característica, la facilidad para la obtención de madera para todo tipo de actividad, tanto para la construcción, que ellos no utilizan, como para las artesanías, para la que si hacen uso, por citar algunos ejemplos. La mayoría de las viviendas, están construidas en adobe y paja, otras tantas, son las llamadas “taperas” que no son mas que unos palos y un plástico, y solo muy pocas, tal vez tres o cuatro, son de material. La gran amplitud térmica, no solo a nivel estacionario, sino a nivel del dia, nos ayudaron a elegir la madera como material de construcción, por sobre el adobe, pensando que de esta forma también, podríamos aportar a la enseñanza para que en un futuro la gente pudiese las viviendas en adobe, no aptas para climas tan húmedos, por otras en madera, mucho mas eficientes.
  68. 68. 69 12 ESTRUCTURA MORFOLOGICA
  69. 69. EST. MORFOLOGICA INTRODUCCION La forma del Modulo, parte de tomar una medida comercial standard como es la placa de fenólico (2,44x1,22 mts). A partir de ese punto, se comienza a generar una grilla horizontal y vertical, para de esta forma lograr un mejor consumo de los materiales con la consecuente reducción de desperdicio. De la misma forma, se considero que, utilizando una tecnología de emplacado, se reducirían tiempos de ejecución de obra. Una vez aceptada esta premisa como punto de partida, se avanzo a generar prismas que alberguen las diferentes funciones, optando, en esta instancia, por formas cubicas, ya que se pueden estandarizar y acelerar los procesos de construcción. Aprovechando los conocimientos del lugar, que se obtuvieron mediante charlas con la ONG, se decidió dividir el Modulo en dos volúmenes independientes, uno húmedo, que contiene la cocina y el baño, y otro que actúa como multifuncional, pudiendo albergar distintas actividades. Para responder a las inclemencias climáticas, donde en verano puede hacer hasta 50°C, se procedió generar un techo a los prismas, y un sobretecho separado algo mas de 50 cm del cerramiento del cubo, logrando de esta forma una corriente natural que lograría bajar la temperatura dentro del Modulo, sin producir gastos energéticos. 2,44
  70. 70. Se trata de tres áreas con FUNCIONES ADAPTABLES a su uso. De esta forma se logra flexibilizar el espacio con un área en común. En esta zona del norte se acostumbra a tener el núcleo húmedo por fuera de la vivienda, por lo tanto se lo unió por un semicubierto. La primer área roja consta de un ESPACIO MODIFICABLE con un área de 34 m². El segundo, en color azul, es el núcleo húmedo por fuera del primer espacio ADECUADA A LAS COSTUMBRES DEL LUGAR. Por ultimo, en color verde, un espacio SEMICUBIERTO de ventilación y entrada de iluminación natural. EST. MORFOLOGICA FUNCIONES
  71. 71. La distribución del MODULO, crea una conexión con el núcleo húmedo a través de un patio, o un espacio externo, lo cual es consistente con las costumbres del lugar, donde la cocina y el baño, en los casos donde los hay, se encuentran separados de las áreas de habitar. De la misma manera, este tipo de separación de la distribución permite la variabilidad de la función del MODULO, logrando que se pueda utilizar de distintas maneras, como centro sanitario, aula, comercio, etc. EST. MORFOLOGICA DISTRIBUCION DEL ESPACIO
  72. 72. - La cubierta de chapa esta separada del cielorraso para generar una ventilación y así mantener fresco el módulo en épocas de altas temperaturas, creando una ventilación cruzada. - Se tomaron volúmenes puros para su rápido y eficaz montaje por los propios habitantes de la zona. - Su cubierta fue inclinada para evitar estancamiento de agua y poder lograr en un futuro, mediante un tanque, la recolección de la misma. EST. MORFOLOGICA CUBIERTA REFERENCIAS - Espacio Multifuncional - Espacio Semicubierto (Fuelle) - Área Húmeda (Baño – Cocina)
  73. 73. 74ESTRUCTURA RESISTENTE 12
  74. 74. EST. RESISTENTE IMÁGENES DE OBRA La estructura resistente del Modulo, esta resuelta a través de puntales de Quebracho Rojo, de 3x3 pulgadas, con una base a modo de “dado” de Hormigón Pobre. Una vez montados los puntales, se los encadeno utilizando, también, Quebracho Rojo de 3x3”. De la misma forma, y con el mismo material, se resolvieron los montantes y las soleras, así como también las vigas que sostienen el sobretecho de chapa. El uso intensivo de este material, como también del Quebracho Blanco, utilizado en el entablonado y en los tapa juntas, responde a la abundancia de la zona, donde esta madera es común, asi como también a las donaciones que nos fueron realizadas, lo cual modifico nuestro anteproyecto, pensado para resolverse con montantes de pino y placas OSB.
  75. 75. 76 12 RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL
  76. 76. Luego de nuestras visitas a la comunidad YACUY realizadas a partir del mes de febrero del 2017, se realizaron varios cuestionamientos sobre aspectos interpretados de diferentes puntos. Hemos podido hacer correcciones ya conociendo y viviendo cada problemática desarrollada en el paraje. Claramente teniendo las herramientas es ahí donde se comenzó a tomar precaución en las decisiones tomadas y reacomodándolas se consiguió el fin deseado. Una de las cuestiones entendidas y vividas es la forma de vivir de los habitantes de la comunidad. No solo se tiene la costumbre de bañarse con el agua fría siendo invierno o verano, sino que también llevan la costumbre de tener los servicios, como ser baño y cocina, separado de su uso común. He aquí donde también se destaco el uso intenso del «estar afuera»; por las altas condiciones climáticas, se padece las altas temperaturas, donde el espacio común social es «la sombra». Una de las características que debemos destacar es la elección religiosa; abunda el mayor porcentaje de la población eligiendo el evangelismo, respetando su religión concurren cotidianamente a su establecimiento realizando sus ritos. Algo indispensable por destacar es la bondad de los habitantes, magnifico poder destacar esa cualidad de ellos, no solo lo serviciales sino también la preocupación de cada uno por que vos te sientas “en tu casa”. RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL BITACORA DE VIAJE AL SITIO
  77. 77. La realidad toma un tinte distinto cuando uno llega a la COMUNIDAD YACUY, el lugar, tan alejado de nuestros espacios de confort, es algo totalmente diferente a lo que estamos acostumbrados. La gente, las costumbres, las carencias, pero también la amabilidad, las ganas de ayudar y de salir adelante, todas estas cosas, las vivimos de primera mano apenas llegamos. Consideración aparte merece la labor que hace la ONG PATA PILA, ahora expandiéndose en otras comunidades tanto Guaraní como Wichi. Desde el momento que nos pusimos en contacto con ellos, especialmente con Diego Bustamante (su presidente) nos propusimos ayudarlo, primero con el MODULO, y luego, una vez allá, viendo impresionados la labor realizada por ellos, con escasos recursos pero mucha fuerza de voluntad, nos ofrecimos a seguir colaborando, con lo que pudiéramos y desde el lugar que ellos nos otorgaran. RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL YACUY – PATA PILA – NUESTRA EXPERIENCIA
  78. 78. Recorriendo los lugares de YACUY, visitamos el centro donde ven a los chicos con desnutrición y tienen lugares de atención, juegos y talleres. Pero este espacio no les es suficiente debido a que la comunidad de crece día a día, por lo tanto nos pidieron si el modulo de todas las funciones que puede tener, esta vez podría ser un lugar de atención mas. Todos los días se hacen tareas de no solo atenderlos sino recrear un ambiente sano y divertido. Tanto como talleres, capacitación y sala de lectura para los mas chicos. La educación es algo que hoy en día se dificulta mucho debido a la falta de instalaciones, cuentan con una sola escuela en el paraje en estado critico. La desnutrición afecta tanto la salud como la educación de los chicos, en las primeras etapas de la vida un niño o niña debe tener una buena alimentación para el desarrollo de su cuerpo. Un proyecto sobre la importancia de la renovación urbana en una comunidad degradada para solucionar esta deficiencia junto con otras tantas que aquejan en el lugar. RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL YACUY – PATA PILA – NUESTRA EXPERIENCIA
  79. 79. RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL YACUY – PATA PILA – NUESTRA EXPERIENCIA Viajar a YACUY, para todos los integrantes del grupo, fue una experiencia en si misma. La comunidad esta a casi 2000 km de Buenos Aires, y mientras íbamos llegando, también íbamos entendiendo la realidad que vive nuestro país, la realidad que esta detrás de los datos, de los números, que no pueden realmente comprenderse hasta que no se los ve en primera persona. Sabíamos desde un principio que la temática que habíamos elegido y que estábamos abordando iba a ser compleja, no solo en el sentido de la resolución de la tesis, sino también en cuanto implicaba comprender e interiorizarse en algo de lo cual solo habíamos leído.
  80. 80. RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL YACUY – PATA PILA – NUESTRA EXPERIENCIA
  81. 81. 82 12 SUSTENTABILIDAD
  82. 82. SUSTENTABILIDAD Para este punto, si bien en un principio, en la etapa de anteproyecto habíamos elegido tecnologías sustentable, que podrían llamarse activas, como por ejemplo paneles o colectores solares, al no poder conseguir mediante las donaciones ni a través del dinero que pudimos recaudar, ninguna de ellas, optamos por emplear nuestro mismo modulo, como una construcción sustentable. Con esta premisa, decidimos colocar un sobretecho para lograr crear una ventilación que ayude a bajar las altas temperaturas en verano; utilizamos materiales del lugar, en mayor medida madera de quebracho, que es abundante en el lugar, sin ningún tratamiento, salvo el barniz para exterior; también, en lo referente a materiales húmedos, ya que si bien, como se puede ver, utilizamos ladrillo hueco, que a simple vista no aporta sustentabilidad a la construcción, el hecho de poder conseguirlo en una fabrica que se encontraba a menos de un kilometro de la comunidad, nos ayudo a reducir los tiempos de traslado. De la misma forma, consideramos que la incorporación de la pérgola, también en su medida ayuda al componente sustentable, ya que una vez que la vegetación comience a crecer por encima de ella generara, o esperamos que genere, un microclima por dentro del modulo que ayude a controlar la temperatura.
  83. 83. 84 12 INNOVACION
  84. 84. Su innovación no esta dada solo por los puntos anteriores, sino que también puede ocurrir la posibilidad de que dos (o mas) MODULOS, estén agrupados, aumentando sus dimensiones, para poder ser utilizados por mayor cantidad de gente a un mismo momento, como por ejemplo como talleres o aulas. REFERENCIAS - Área multifuncional cubierta (aula / consultorio / sala). Al expandirse puede ampliar su capacidad de personas, o bien transformarse en sectores con mas divisiones según su uso. - Área de conexión Semicubierta. Genera un gran corredor. - Área de Servicios (baño / cocina) Al compartir muros y estando sobre la misma línea, se ahorran metros de caños para las instalaciones. Y a su vez crece en cantidad para el uso publico. INNOVACION DISTRIBUCION DE LOS ESPACIOS
  85. 85. INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA VIVIENDA
  86. 86. INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA AULA
  87. 87. INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA TALLER DE CAPACITACION
  88. 88. INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA COMEDOR
  89. 89. INNOVACION MODULO – TIPOLOGIA COMERCIO
  90. 90. 91 12 DISEÑO PROYECTUAL
  91. 91. DISEÑO PROYECTUAL En el diseño proyectual se tuvo en cuenta, no solo la distribución de los espacios, antes vista en los ítems de innovación y de morfología, sino también los materiales de la zona, y las costumbres de la gente con la habitabilidad, de esta forma, además de sumarle nuestra intención de ofrecer un Módulo, que sea capaz de replicarse, sin la necesidad de tener conocimientos previos y/o avanzados de construcción, tratamos de crear un espacio sencillo, pero identificable con el “vivir” del lugar. Los dos volúmenes, claramente divididos, también están separados por su forma de construcción, mientras que el sector húmedo, se completa con una tecnología tradicional de ladrillos huecos, el espacio multifunción, se complementa a este con una construcción seca, de montantes, ambos siendo dos cubos, se unen entre sí, mediante un espacio semicubierto, con un sobretecho de chapa galvanizada.
  92. 92. 93 12 GESTION
  93. 93. Universidad de Morón, 04 de Agosto de 2016. A quien corresponda: Por la presente se certifica que los portadores de la misma Sres. Alvarez, Rodrigo; Echegaray, Patricio; Fernández, Roberto; Garboni, Daniel; Mazzalupo, Nicolás; Morano Juan Manuel; Vilches, Lucas; y la Srta. Montiel, Jazmín son alumnos de la facultad de Arquitectura, Diseño, Arte y Urbanismo de la Universidad de Morón, y se encuentra desarrollando un proyecto de cátedra solidario, para el desarrollo urbano sustentable de un área degradada en la Comunidad Yacuy de la Provincia de Salta, Argentina, con carencias Socio Ambientales. Agradeciendo desde ya pueda atender las inquietudes de los estudiantes, lo saludo muy Atte. Arqta. Mabel Modanesi Secretaria Académica Tel.: 5627-2000 Int.: 170 / 172 Mail: arquitectura@unimoron.edu.ar / infoarquitectura@unimoron.edu.ar GESTION UNIVERSIDAD – NOTA SECRETARIA ACADEMICA
  94. 94. CONFORMADA - Un grupo de profesionales y voluntarios que fuimos interpelados por la realidad del noreste argentino y decidimos poner nuestras capacidades y dones al servicio del otro. - Familias de comunidades que vivimos en el norte de Salta. - Hermanos Menores Franciscanos de la Provincia San Francisco Solano. - Servidores del “Santuario Virgen de la Peña” de la provincia de Salta. - Comunidad de la “Casa de Jóvenes Hermano Francisco” de Lomas de Mariló, Moreno, Buenos Aires. - Fraternidad Misionera de San Rafael. DIRECTOR DIEGO BUSTAMANTE OBJETIVOS - Promover la recuperación de niños en situación de riesgo nutricional, brindando capacitación, atención profesional y acompañamiento a las familias, para favorecer su buen desarrollo y crecimiento. - Favorecer el desarrollo de cada madre ayudándolas a desplegarse y potenciar sus capacidades. AREA NUTRICION “Prevención de la desnutrición infantil y promoción humana” GESTION ONG – PATA PILA
  95. 95. GESTION ONG – PATA PILA – AVAL
  96. 96. Una de las herramientas utilizadas para el medio de la difusión fue radios y redes sociales; estas fueron nuestras primeras iniciativas con el contacto social. Mediante las redes sociales se viralizó el proyecto con el nombre de COLABORANDO CON YACUY, a través de hashtags, publicaciones en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram. Esta nos permitió que se visibilice nuestro proyecto a todo el país, siendo así el contacto permanente con gente de todas las provincias que se sensibilizaban y de su lado nos ofrecían su colaboración para llegar a obtener donaciones, información y felicitaciones de todos los ciudadanos. En cada publicación y entrevista siempre se busco la mejor forma de relatar la problemática de la comunidad en la provincia optada y como de nuestro lado dábamos una respuesta a ello generando un mejor clima para la satisfacción de sus necesidades básicas. Los habitantes siempre se mostraron sensibilizados ante el proyecto mostrando su colaboración, no siempre siendo de forma directa, sino que en la mayoría de los casos siempre fue un punta pie a conexión con personas de mayor grado de poder quienes nos brindaban su ayuda. GESTION DIFUSION EN REDES SOCIALES
  97. 97. GESTION DIFUSION AUDIOVISUAL
  98. 98. Una vez mas gracias a nuestra difusión se pudo conseguir que el proyecto impulsado por nosotros, alumnos de la UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN se declarara de interés provincial en la cámara de diputados de Salta. Gracias a los legisladores y diputados que brindaron su firma para impulsar este nuevo proyecto para su ciudad dando tanta importancia a nuestras decisiones y brindándoles un bienestar a sus ciudadanos. GESTION LEGISLATURA – NOTA DE INTERES PROVINCIAL
  99. 99. GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
  100. 100. En uno de nuestros viajes concretamos una reunión junto al intendente SERGIO LEAVY Y LA SRA. ELBA RODAS, secretaria de desarrollo social. Quienes nos dieron la posibilidad de explicarles nuestro fin, solidarizándose abriendo un expediente en la mesa de entrada de la municipalidad para brindarnos los materiales que nos hacían falta para concretar nuestra construcción. No solo fue un gusto para nosotros presenciar y recibir esas donaciones sino que también el intendente nos visitaba a la obra cotidianamente haciéndonos saber que estaba presente ante cualquier eventualidad que nos surgiera. GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
  101. 101. GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
  102. 102. GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
  103. 103. Como alumnos desarrollando la tesis y siendo representante de la UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN ante el acto desarrollado en la Comunidad Yacuy, Salta; se firmo el acuerdo de donaciones junto al INTENDENTE Y SECRETARIO DE ASUNTOS INDÍGENAS; dando por asentado el gran interés que se genero, donde la prensa participo en cada momento. GESTION ACUERDO DE COOPERACION
  104. 104. Como primera etapa para comenzar la obra se realizaron eventos de recaudación en la provincia de Buenos Aires. A demás de obtener ingresos solidarios de dinero de nuestros conocidos y personas ajenas quienes se entusiasmaron por el comienzo de este gran proyecto solidario. Una vez realizado nuestro primer hilo de gestión pudimos dar comienzo a las primeras etapas de la construcción del modulo. GESTION GESTION DE COMUNIDAD EN BUENOS AIRES
  105. 105. En la provincia de Salta, exactamente en la COMUNIDAD YACUY, junto a los organizadores y voluntarios de PATA PILA, organizamos un STAND para que la población se informe sobre el nuevo proyecto que se estaba desarrollando y como avanzaba la construcción. No solo ello, sino que también les comentábamos nuestros primeros puntos que hacia interesante su diseño, y como este reunía todos los aspectos de la tradición en una sola obra que podía ser multifuncional. No solo se tuvo la posibilidad de comentar nuestras experiencias sino que también tuvimos la posibilidad de estar en contacto con los habitantes adultos y niños con quienes podíamos jugar y mantener conversaciones interesantes. GESTION GESTION DE COMUNIDAD EN SALTA
  106. 106. Luego de firmar el acuerdo con la intendencia, conocimos a esta gran empresa quienes nos alcanzaban los materiales donados por la municipalidad, y además desde su empresa nos donaban otros materiales que no integraban el computo conforme a la municipalidad para completar la construcción en su totalidad. Esta empresa de construcción DEL NORTE SERVICIOS S.A. además del corralón DEL NORTE MATERIALES, dirigido por el Sr. Carlos Miguel, se encargaban de todos los días alcanzarnos una tanda de material. Ellos se ubican en la ciudad de Tartagal, y todos los días viajaban a 20 km a Yacuy por la RN 34 para abastecernos. GESTION GESTION DE EMPRESAS - DONACIONES
  107. 107. Por otro lado una parte de materiales, como por ejemplo las aberturas, fueron donados por la ONG PATA PILA, siendo estos reutilizados de obras viejas demolidas. Gracias a todas las donaciones pudimos construir con mucho esfuerzo el MODULO que luego será utilizado la misma fundación para ejercer sus actividades. GESTION GESTION DE EMPRESAS - DONACIONES GESTION GESTION DE EMPRESAS - DONACIONES
  108. 108. GESTION COMPUTO DE MADERIALES
  109. 109. GESTION COMPUTO DE MADERIALES
  110. 110. GESTION DIAGRAMA DE GANTT
  111. 111. A la hora de realizar el diseño de este modulo, se sentaron premisas básicas sobre su estructura, materiales a utilizar y sistema constructivo que se desarrollan en la comunidad. Es por ello que se optaron por realizarlo con materiales de la zona disponibles para ser empleados, como el ladrillo hueco del 12 cm siendo que a unos 10 km sobre la RN 34 se situaba un corralón que los comercializaba, la madera como el quebracho colorado y blanco, maderas duras para ser utilizadas en el sistema estructural. Siempre se trabajo sobre la línea de las donaciones y la reutilización de materiales donados así fue con las aberturas, siendo estas reutilizadas de obras que fueron demolidas. Dándonos la posibilidad de poder ubicarlas en el extremo del muro para generar ventilación. Otro caso que cabe mencionar es la utilización de film, recibido en una de las donaciones como aislante hidrófugo, al igual que la lana de vidrio otro recurso donado viable para la aislación térmica. A demás cabe destacar nuestro lugar de hospedaje se realizo dentro de la fundación, donde trataba de un cuarto para voluntarios situado en el mismo terreno de la obra, permitiéndonos a nosotros un mejor rendimiento en el tiempo de permanecer en la obra. GESTION RECURSOS
  112. 112. La planificación del inicio de obra requirió de varias reuniones de los ocho integrantes con antelación, ya que nos veíamos involucrados a que todos debíamos tener flexibilidad a coincidir en el viaje. Por motivos propios de cada integrante se tomo la decisión de dividirnos en grupos de a dos alumnos y dividir la construcción en cuatro semanas dando por resultado el viaje y cosecha de actividades de los ocho. En cada semana con diferentes experiencias vividas por parte de cada uno, se iba recibiendo varias camionetas con materiales para la obra, traídas de Tartagal, ciudad situada a 30 minutos de la Comunidad Yacuy. GESTION LOGISTICA
  113. 113. Como finalización y cierre de etapa tuvimos la posibilidad de hacer notas periodísticas. El diario EL TRIBUNO, comercializado en toda la provincia de Salta, nos dio el espacio para desarrollar una nota sobre el proyecto construido con sus características, la importancia que genero nuestro proyecto fue tan grande que fue parte de la tapa general de dicho diario. Gracias a este espacio recibimos muchas visitas en la obra de habitantes curiosos interesados en llevar el mismo proyecto a pueblos linderos. Por otra parte dimos una nota en el canal provincial de la ciudad de Tartagal CANAL 12 DE TARTAGAL, donde contamos nuestro trayecto y como nos desenvolvimos para armar tal construcción. GESTION DIFUSION DE FINALIZACION DE OBRA
  114. 114. EMPRESAS Del norte servicios s.a Del norte materiales APOYO Y DIFUSION Televisión Canal 12 ,Tartagal Diario El Tribuno, Salta Radio Del Plata FM 89,7, Tartagal Radio televisión Eco Medios AM 1220 Radio universidad UNLAM FM 89,1 Radio Alba FM 89,3 Tartagal Redes sociales. Cristina Carranzan Jeremías Carranzan Juan Benítez Paula (productora) Rebeca Aldunate Rodrigo Ayub Cecilia Daltamura Romina (productora) Mariana Aguilar Laura Ruesja Alejandra Sisigliani Alberto Perez Lorena (productora) Sofia Castro DONACIONES Sandra Lopez Ana Martinez Romina Rayment Lara chirich Malena Salvador Joel Montiel Patricio Gerber Osvaldo atia Rosa Torres Luis Funes Rosalia Polito Familia Montiel Sergio Leavy Carlos Miguel Mariano Brugola Juan Carlos Zuñiga Anabella Di Pietro Jorgelina Allegrini Celeste Navarro Familia Navarro Marianela Marciscano Diego Bustamante COLABORADORES Elva Rodas (Ministra de Desarrollo Social de la Provincia) Sergio Leavy (Intendente de Tartagal) Franco Hernandez Juan Benitez Ocampo Mauro Loto Feliz Damián López Cardozo Eusebio Soto Martin Soto Rene Jiménez Paco Virues Moises Tito Ángel Eduardo Leavy “Chanchin” (Legislador) Diego Bustamante Luis Gómez Almaras (Asuntos Indígenas) Manuel Santiago Godoy Pedro Mella GESTION COLABORADORES / AGRADECIMIENTOS
  115. 115. 12 FIN

×