Riddles Done by Nadien nafez
Riddles
  1. 1. Riddles Done by Nadien nafez
  2. 2. What can you hold in your left hand but not in your right?
  3. 3. I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?
  4. 4. If there are three apples and you take away two, how many apples do you have?
  5. 5. Why does a donkey always like to eat thorns?
  6. 6. Where does today come before yesterday?
  7. 7. What is the end of everything?
  8. 8. The son of your father and mother, not your brother or sister, who is he?

