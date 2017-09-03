Next-L Enju LRM 2017年9月3日 Code4Lib JAPAN カンファレンス 2017 田辺 浩介 TANABE, Kosuke Twitter / GitHub: @nabeta
（再掲）Next-L Enjuとは • Project Next-Lによって開発されている オープンソース図書館システム – https://github.com/next-l/enju_leaf – http://enju.next-l.jp...
（再掲）次回のイベント • FRBR&RDA勉強会 • 日時: 9月6日（水） 19:00〜21:00 • 場所: 国立教育政策研究所 （東京都千代田区） • 参加費: 無料 • 参加申し込みはFacebookページから 「FRBR&RDA勉強...
FRBR??? • Functional Requirements for Bibliographic Records （書誌レコードの機能的要件） • 書誌レコードの概念モデル – ERモデルによる表現 • 新しい目録規則のRDA(Reso...
懇親会
出展:橋詰秋子. OCLCのFRBR化の取組み：xISBNサービスを中心に http://current.ndl.go.jp/ca1665
IFLA LRM • FRBR・FRAD・FRSADを統合したモデル – FRAD・FRSADは典拠レコードの概念モデル – 2017年3月に公開（8月に最新版が公開） 出展:国際図書館連盟（IFLA）、FRBR、FRAD、FRSAD の各概念...
IFLA LRMの報告書
報告書を読む • システム開発のためにモデルを理解したい • でも英語を一人で読むのはつらい -> FRBR&RDA勉強会でみんなで読める • でも手も動かしたい -> サンプルアプリケーション “Next-L Enju LRM”
Next-L Enju LRM • IFLA LRMの構成を反映したサンプルアプリ ケーション • Rails + Neo4j • 次回以降のFRBR&RDA勉強会で試してみたい
Next-L Enju LRM
Next-L Enju LRM
Next-L Enju LRM
Next-L Enju LRM

  1. 1. Next-L Enju LRM 2017年9月3日 Code4Lib JAPAN カンファレンス 2017 田辺 浩介 TANABE, Kosuke Twitter / GitHub: @nabeta
  2. 2. （再掲）Next-L Enjuとは • Project Next-Lによって開発されている オープンソース図書館システム – https://github.com/next-l/enju_leaf – http://enju.next-l.jp • 2008年ごろから継続して開発中 – 開発者数名、 ほか20名程度の 協力者が存在
  3. 3. （再掲）次回のイベント • FRBR&RDA勉強会 • 日時: 9月6日（水） 19:00〜21:00 • 場所: 国立教育政策研究所 （東京都千代田区） • 参加費: 無料 • 参加申し込みはFacebookページから 「FRBR&RDA勉強会」で検索
  4. 4. FRBR??? • Functional Requirements for Bibliographic Records （書誌レコードの機能的要件） • 書誌レコードの概念モデル – ERモデルによる表現 • 新しい目録規則のRDA(Resource Description and Access)にはFRBRの考え方が採用される
  5. 5. 懇親会
  6. 6. 出展:橋詰秋子. OCLCのFRBR化の取組み：xISBNサービスを中心に http://current.ndl.go.jp/ca1665
  7. 7. IFLA LRM • FRBR・FRAD・FRSADを統合したモデル – FRAD・FRSADは典拠レコードの概念モデル – 2017年3月に公開（8月に最新版が公開） 出展:国際図書館連盟（IFLA）、FRBR、FRAD、FRSAD の各概念モデルを統合したIFLA Library Reference Model（LRM）の2017年3月版を公開. http://current.ndl.go.jp/node/34037
  8. 8. IFLA LRMの報告書
  9. 9. 報告書を読む • システム開発のためにモデルを理解したい • でも英語を一人で読むのはつらい -> FRBR&RDA勉強会でみんなで読める • でも手も動かしたい -> サンプルアプリケーション “Next-L Enju LRM”
  10. 10. Next-L Enju LRM • IFLA LRMの構成を反映したサンプルアプリ ケーション • Rails + Neo4j • 次回以降のFRBR&RDA勉強会で試してみたい

