Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.5507 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertai...
2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit n...
Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.S...
Amen! Pt.156 Verse 1 1.So dat’s on me! 2.Homie! 3.Bay-bee! 4.Like a straight “G” 5.So ya! see! 6.So ya! see! 7.As situated...
stay as my friend! 2.So I’m populous so it’s on once again! 3.So I gotta say was up to my nigga name Amen! 4.So I gotta sa...
6.Dat’s also as End… 7.Anit no need foe a world of sin… 8.Anit no need foe a world of sin… 9.So dat’s over and… 10.So dat’...
2x:Chorus 1.So please listen my very friend! 2.Their is no one Never,Ever better than! 3.Dat’s also known as dat brother n...
as a muthacucca! 6.So dat's as word 2 tha muthafucca! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthac...
muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a re...
5.So fucc tryna go to my brand-new -ass-heaven muthafucc-a! 6.So fucc all of you fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bit...
11.So fucc all of you wacc ass succ-as! 12.It's word 2 tha muthafucc-a! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is ...
6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!
Word 2 tha mutha.pt.5507
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.5507

46 views

Published on

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.5507

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.5507

  1. 1. Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.5507 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.5507 1.Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 2.Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1 3.Amen! Pt.156 4.Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.5507 Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right!
  2. 2. 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1
  3. 3. Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as alright! 4.Anit no need foe un-alright! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right!
  4. 4. Amen! Pt.156 Verse 1 1.So dat’s on me! 2.Homie! 3.Bay-bee! 4.Like a straight “G” 5.So ya! see! 6.So ya! see! 7.As situated by tha sea! 8.Is tha one and only! 9.Key! 10.To tryin stay as infinitely! Singin: 1.So I want you to know dat you will always
  5. 5. stay as my friend! 2.So I’m populous so it’s on once again! 3.So I gotta say was up to my nigga name Amen! 4.So I gotta say was up to my nigga name Amen! 2x:Chorus 1.So please listen my very friend! 2.Their is no one Never,Ever better than! 3.Dat’s also known as dat brother name amen! 4.Dat’s also known as dat brother name amen! Vers.2 1.So you my one and only friend! 2.Anit no need to tryin pretend! 3.To tryin wanna win… 4.To tryin wanna win… 5.Dat’s also as End…
  6. 6. 6.Dat’s also as End… 7.Anit no need foe a world of sin… 8.Anit no need foe a world of sin… 9.So dat’s over and… 10.So dat’s over and… 11.Dat’s also as again… 12.Dat’s also as again… 13.Dat’s to tha very End… 14.Dat’s to tha very End… 15.Dat’s to tha very Fin… 16.Dat’s to tha very Fin… Singin: 1.So I want you to know dat you will always stay as my friend! 2.So I’m populous so it’s on once again! 3.So I gotta say was up to my nigga name Amen! 4.So I gotta say was up to my nigga name Amen!
  7. 7. 2x:Chorus 1.So please listen my very friend! 2.Their is no one Never,Ever better than! 3.Dat’s also known as dat brother name amen! 4.Dat’s also known as dat brother name amen! Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.5507 Vers.1 1.So I'm stayin as word! 2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So dis is was heard! 4.So dat's as heard! 5.So dis is tha best word
  8. 8. as a muthacucca! 6.So dat's as word 2 tha muthafucca! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha
  9. 9. muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So why act like a dumb ass muthafucc-a!
  10. 10. 5.So fucc tryna go to my brand-new -ass-heaven muthafucc-a! 6.So fucc all of you fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or even bitch made ass muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head as ducc-a! 10.By a starch crease ragged real ass chucc-a!
  11. 11. 11.So fucc all of you wacc ass succ-as! 12.It's word 2 tha muthafucc-a! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!
  12. 12. 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!

×