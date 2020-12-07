Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Capacitación Virtual Universitaria DEPARTAMENTO DE CASTELLANO Y LITERATURA – LAPSO U-2020 BIENVENIDOS
FUNDAMENTACIÓN
Fundamentación  El ingreso a la universidad representa un momento importante en el desarrollo personal del docente en for...
Fundamentación (cont.)  El Curso de Iniciación Universitaria (CIU), así como la inducción en la virtualidad (CUV) con el ...
PROPÓSITO
Propósito  El CIU / CUV tiene como objetivo proporcionar y optimizar los conocimientos, actitudes y habilidades académica...
Propósito  Por otra parte, que logre el manejo de información de los procesos académicos-administrativos, beneficios y se...
COMPETENCIAS
Competencias Genéricas  1. Valora al ser humano desde sus perspectivas de acción, en el desarrollo de procesos de constru...
Competencias Genéricas (cont.)  2. Asume compromiso consigo mismo, con la profesión y con la sociedad en correspondencia ...
Competencias Genéricas (cont.)  3. Asume la educación como un proceso de formación continuo y permanente centrado en el d...
Competencia Específica  1. Demuestra competencias comunicativas (lingüística, sociolingüística, discursiva y estratégica)...
Contenidos
1.Componente institucional  Historia de la UPEL, recorrido histórico por el Instituto Pedagógico de Barquisimeto (IPB), f...
2.Componente Comunicacional  Lectura y escritura en la universidad. El discurso oral universitario. El discurso de las pr...
3.Componente Pedagógico  Introducción a los principales postulados de la Enseñanza y el Aprendizaje. El currículo en la U...
4.Componente Especializado  El diseño curricular del departamento de Castellano y Literatura. La coordinación del program...
¡Hasta Pronto! Departamento de Castellano y Literatura 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion CUV UPEL IPB

23 views

Published on

Presentación del curso de capacitación virtual universitaria de la UPEL IPB Departamento de Castellano y Literatura

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion CUV UPEL IPB

  1. 1. Capacitación Virtual Universitaria DEPARTAMENTO DE CASTELLANO Y LITERATURA – LAPSO U-2020 BIENVENIDOS
  2. 2. FUNDAMENTACIÓN
  3. 3. Fundamentación  El ingreso a la universidad representa un momento importante en el desarrollo personal del docente en formación que egresa de la educación media. Involucra, además, la toma de conciencia de sus motivaciones personales presentes y futuras, junto con el reconocimiento de su desempeño en habilidades básicas. La extensa trayectoria que posee la UPEL en la educación universitaria ha demostrado, que el éxito en la formación de profesionales de la docencia requiere el desarrollo de habilidades y destrezas más allá de las alcanzadas en el bachillerato.
  4. 4. Fundamentación (cont.)  El Curso de Iniciación Universitaria (CIU), así como la inducción en la virtualidad (CUV) con el respaldo que brinda el conocimiento y la experiencia académica, con amplia trayectoria en la formación y preparación de profesional a nivel nacional, permiten abordar las competencias que garantizan una iniciación exitosa a los estudios universitarios, apoyados en las más novedosas estrategias didácticas y tecnológicas de la Educación 2.0.
  5. 5. PROPÓSITO
  6. 6. Propósito  El CIU / CUV tiene como objetivo proporcionar y optimizar los conocimientos, actitudes y habilidades académicas y formativas que garantizan al estudiante una adaptación exitosa a la educación universitaria.  El curso está dirigido a Estudiantes de Nuevo Ingreso de la UPEL con la finalidad de que el nuevo estudiante universitario desarrolle el sentido de pertenencia con su universidad, que sienta que es parte de una comunidad que posee valores, misión, visión, historia y símbolos que lo delinearán como el futuro maestro del país.
  7. 7. Propósito  Por otra parte, que logre el manejo de información de los procesos académicos-administrativos, beneficios y servicios estudiantiles a los que puede acceder.  Asimismo, que el estudiante universitario se inicie en el desarrollo de sus competencias comunicativas, manejo del lenguaje, comprensión lectora y producción escrita. Por último, se espera que el estudiante aprenda a interactuar con la plataforma Moodle del Campus Virtual UPEL, a través del entorno para el desarrollo de unidades curriculares (EDUC).
  8. 8. COMPETENCIAS
  9. 9. Competencias Genéricas  1. Valora al ser humano desde sus perspectivas de acción, en el desarrollo de procesos de construcción, gestión y actuación de saberes de la praxis educativa, en el marco de situaciones de estudio a fin de generar la formación del pensamiento crítico, reflexivo y ético.
  10. 10. Competencias Genéricas (cont.)  2. Asume compromiso consigo mismo, con la profesión y con la sociedad en correspondencia con los fines del Estado venezolano, para la consecución de una educación de calidad y la formación de las nuevas generaciones desde las áreas del saber incorporándose proactivamente en la transformación de la realidad que propicie el desarrollo humano.
  11. 11. Competencias Genéricas (cont.)  3. Asume la educación como un proceso de formación continuo y permanente centrado en el desarrollo humano, a partir de la armonía global, la diversidad concertada y el desarrollo universal para mejorar su propia calidad de vida, aplicando estrategias de integración en su praxis educativa.
  12. 12. Competencia Específica  1. Demuestra competencias comunicativas (lingüística, sociolingüística, discursiva y estratégica) para generar un ambiente de sociabilización, a través del ejercicio de las destrezas lingüísticas: escuchar, hablar, leer y escribir, usando la lengua como habilidad para expresarse libre, eficaz y pertinentemente y desenvolverse en un contexto diverso, cambiante, creativo y en constante construcción.
  13. 13. Contenidos
  14. 14. 1.Componente institucional  Historia de la UPEL, recorrido histórico por el Instituto Pedagógico de Barquisimeto (IPB), filosofía de gestión, símbolos, Campus Físico, Campus Virtual. Estructura organizativa: Autoridades Rectorales, Autoridades Institucionales, Unidades, Departamentos. Marco legal: leyes y reglamentos. Principales procesos administrativos estudiantiles
  15. 15. 2.Componente Comunicacional  Lectura y escritura en la universidad. El discurso oral universitario. El discurso de las producciones escritas en la universidad. Las tipologías textuales más comunes: Informes y ensayos. Producción de textos de egreso: Trabajos de investigación y memorias de pasantías
  16. 16. 3.Componente Pedagógico  Introducción a los principales postulados de la Enseñanza y el Aprendizaje. El currículo en la UPEL. Los ejes curriculares en el diseño curricular 2015: Características y naturaleza. La práctica profesional. Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. La investigación. La extensión en el currículo. El Servicio Comunitario.
  17. 17. 4.Componente Especializado  El diseño curricular del departamento de Castellano y Literatura. La coordinación del programa de Lengua y Literatura. Pensum de Estudio: perfil de egreso, componente especializado. Unidades Curriculares Obligatorias (UNCO) y Unidades Curriculares de Libre Elección (UNCLE). El Núcleo de Investigaciones Lingüísticas y Literarias “Trino Borges” (NILLTRIBOR) Los estudios de posgrado inherentes a la especialidad.
  18. 18. ¡Hasta Pronto! Departamento de Castellano y Literatura 2020

×