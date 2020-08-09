Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(upon googling ‘what do you call: people telling people what to do’) people who tell people what to do – thesaurus. discip...
perhaps.. if we think we have to tell people what to do.. it’s a huge red flag we’re doing it (life) w r o n g..
and perhaps.. we’ve been doing it so long.. (telling people what to do) that it’s embedded in everything.. even the nice/n...
gifts/charity telling people what they need to need
reciprocity telling people that they need to create/master a tit-for-tat spreadsheet (for all their interactions with othe...
religion/preaching telling people what they need to believe
school/teaching telling people what they need to know
work/earning telling people what they need to do to ‘earn a living’
external incentives telling people that they need to ignore their gut (even as it unmoors them).. and accept external enco...
prep/train telling people that they need to wait/remain-on-hold/stay-on-the-line.. until they’re good enough (as defined b...
responsibility/ obligation telling people that they have to follow duty/rules (made by other people)
agenda telling people they need to ignore their curiosity and focus on maps/lists (made by other people)
verifiability/ validation telling people that they need to earn/get/steal/lie/whatever in order to get a stamp of approval...
credentials telling people that they need to jump through hoops in order to be suitable (to/for other people)
productivity telling people that they need to produce something.. get things done (for other people)
contracts telling people that they should not trust people unless it’s signed/written/bound (by other people)
identity telling people that they need to focus on one thing and stick to it
we still can’t even seem to let go of .. the not so nice but normal sounding words..
money telling people what they need to sell-out for and accumulate.. in order to measure/keep up (to other people)
judgment telling people that they are supposed to be ok with other people inspecting/ranking/enclosing/oppressing/slightin...
punishment telling people what they need to not do.. and if they do it.. that they need to be ok with getting hit/hurt/con...
borders telling people that they have to stay out.. because they’re other/ower/lesser
is killing us.. it’s making us not us
most people are other people. their thoughts are other people’s opinions. their lives a mimicry. their passions a quote. –...
let’s try instead..
all we need to hear.. is already in us
that we’re
and then let’s
so we all have
that will only (and can) happen if we just listen to (AND trust) the 8 billion (has to be all of us or it won’t work)
so we can
what the world needs most is the energy of 8b alive people
imagine if we just focused on listening to the itch-in-8b-souls.. first thing.. everyday.. and used that data to augment o...
killing us softly with its song
telling people what to do
telling people what to do
telling people what to do
telling people what to do
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

telling people what to do

35 views

Published on

telling people

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

telling people what to do

  1. 1. (upon googling ‘what do you call: people telling people what to do’) people who tell people what to do – thesaurus. disciplinarian. noun. someone who thinks that people should obey rules and punishes people who do not. autocrat. noun. someone who tells other people what to do without caring what they think. dictator. noun. tyrant. noun. nag. noun. control freak. noun. slave driver. noun. …
  2. 2. perhaps.. if we think we have to tell people what to do.. it’s a huge red flag we’re doing it (life) w r o n g..
  3. 3. and perhaps.. we’ve been doing it so long.. (telling people what to do) that it’s embedded in everything.. even the nice/normal sounding words.. we can’t seem to let go of
  4. 4. gifts/charity telling people what they need to need
  5. 5. reciprocity telling people that they need to create/master a tit-for-tat spreadsheet (for all their interactions with other people)
  6. 6. religion/preaching telling people what they need to believe
  7. 7. school/teaching telling people what they need to know
  8. 8. work/earning telling people what they need to do to ‘earn a living’
  9. 9. external incentives telling people that they need to ignore their gut (even as it unmoors them).. and accept external encouragement to do things (that other people tell them to do)
  10. 10. prep/train telling people that they need to wait/remain-on-hold/stay-on-the-line.. until they’re good enough (as defined by other people)
  11. 11. responsibility/ obligation telling people that they have to follow duty/rules (made by other people)
  12. 12. agenda telling people they need to ignore their curiosity and focus on maps/lists (made by other people)
  13. 13. verifiability/ validation telling people that they need to earn/get/steal/lie/whatever in order to get a stamp of approval (from other people)
  14. 14. credentials telling people that they need to jump through hoops in order to be suitable (to/for other people)
  15. 15. productivity telling people that they need to produce something.. get things done (for other people)
  16. 16. contracts telling people that they should not trust people unless it’s signed/written/bound (by other people)
  17. 17. identity telling people that they need to focus on one thing and stick to it
  18. 18. we still can’t even seem to let go of .. the not so nice but normal sounding words..
  19. 19. money telling people what they need to sell-out for and accumulate.. in order to measure/keep up (to other people)
  20. 20. judgment telling people that they are supposed to be ok with other people inspecting/ranking/enclosing/oppressing/slighting/abusing/de-humanizing them..
  21. 21. punishment telling people what they need to not do.. and if they do it.. that they need to be ok with getting hit/hurt/confined (by other people)
  22. 22. borders telling people that they have to stay out.. because they’re other/ower/lesser
  23. 23. is killing us.. it’s making us not us
  24. 24. most people are other people. their thoughts are other people’s opinions. their lives a mimicry. their passions a quote. – Oscar Wilde
  25. 25. let’s try instead..
  26. 26. all we need to hear.. is already in us
  27. 27. that we’re
  28. 28. and then let’s
  29. 29. so we all have
  30. 30. that will only (and can) happen if we just listen to (AND trust) the 8 billion (has to be all of us or it won’t work)
  31. 31. so we can
  32. 32. what the world needs most is the energy of 8b alive people
  33. 33. imagine if we just focused on listening to the itch-in-8b-souls.. first thing.. everyday.. and used that data to augment our interconnectedness.. we might just get to a more antifragile, healthy, thriving world.. the ecosystem we keep longing for..
  34. 34. killing us softly with its song

×