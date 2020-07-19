Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mid term assignment of strategic management

Strategic Management - MBA course

Mid term assignment of strategic management

  2. 2. MID TERM ASSIGNMENT OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT CONTENTS INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................... 1 COMPETITIVE APPROACH........................................................................................................ 1 COMPETENCE APPROACH...................................................................................................... 1 ORGANIZATION’S CORE COMPETENCE............................................................................. 2 STRATEGIC CONTROL, FINANCIAL CONTROL AND STRATEGIC PLANNING ........ 3 I) STRATEGIC PLANNING ......................................................................................................... 3 II) FINANCIAL CONTROL.......................................................................................................... 4 III) STRATEGIC CONTROL ........................................................................................................ 4
  3. 3. 1 | P a g e INTRODUCTION Strategy Approach, Planning and Controlling are main criteria of management strategy and organizations may use the different methods based on their mission and objectives. Priorities will be differently approachable of own perspectives. COMPETITIVE APPROACH The modernized competitive approach are set and strategic developed with an analysis of external environment, especially of markets. Why analysis of environment required is the more organization fit in with its environment, the more business success will ensure. Competitive approach provides a temporary competitive superiority to the firm and competitive strength in a particular business or product. That helps the firm to perform better than its rivals at the market place as well as the firm is able to reap more profits or generate more revenue, when compared to its competitors. In this approach, the strategic may use PESTEL analysis or Porter’s five forces to analyses what’s happening in the environment. Wal-Mart is perhaps one of the most well-known companies that use Cost Leadership as their business strategy. With efficient distribution methods, huge volume discounts from suppliers, and their control of manufacturing and inventory, they are able to offer low prices. They have minimized costs and are able to pass the savings on to customers, resulting in higher number of customers who spend an average amount of money in their stores. (Source: Internet) COMPETENCE APPROACH Where the organization emphasizes its core competences in order to succeed in its chosen market place, the competence approach are set and strategic developed with an analysis of internal environment (stakeholders, employee and management, fixed assets, etc.) which includes a unique combination of various resources, knowledge and skills. It provides a structure to the companies, which is helpful in ascertaining their major strengths, to strategize accordingly. In this approach, the strategic may use Medelow’s stakeholder mapping, VRIO framework, SWOT, and Product Life Cycle theory to look at what the key capabilities to be sustainable business.
  4. 4. 2 | P a g e For instance real-life example, the core competencies of Walt Disney Corporation lie in its ability to animate and design its shows, the art of storytelling that has been perfected by the company, and the operation of its theme parks that is done in an efficient and productive manner. Hence, Walt Disney Corporation would be well advised to configure its strategy around these core competencies and build a business model that complements these competencies. (Source: Internet) ORGANIZATION’S CORE COMPETENCE When organization to ensure what is its crown jewels, VRIO framework can be used to analyze organization’s internal resources and capabilities to find out if they can be a source of sustained competitive advantage. VRIO (Value, Rarity, Imitability, and Organized) was conceived by Jay B Barney in 1991. To identified and leveraged core competencies by VRIO, organization need to define its own resources both tangible and intangible in nature (example table 1.1). Then, categorized resources should into 4 groups as competitive parity, temporary competitive advantage, unused competitive advantage, or long term competitive advantage (table 1.2 example of VRIO analysis) to understand where competitive advantages lie. Financial Resources Human Resources Material Resources Non-Material Resources  Money  Shares  Bonds  Debentures  People Skills  People Knowledge  Raw Materials  Facilities  Machinery  Equipment  Patents  Brand Name  Intellectual Property Table 1.1 Categorized Resources
  5. 5. 3 | P a g e For example, Google’s People Operations team set out to identify which characteristics make a great manager. The data used to determine this included surveys, performance evaluations, and great-manager nominations. Google also conducted double-blind interviews with the company's highest- and lowest-rated managers. By determining what qualifies as a great manager, Google strengthens its internal team and the foundation of its sustained competitive advantage. (Source: Strategic Management Insight) STRATEGIC CONTROL, FINANCIAL CONTROL AND STRATEGIC PLANNING The responsibilities for strategic decision making between business units and corporate centre are divided in the following: i) Strategic planning refers to the particular style of relationship between the centre and business units. This is the most centralised form among all 3 styles. The centre is the master planner recommending detailed roles for departments and business units, whose role is basically limited to the operational delivery of the plan. The centre orchestrates, coordinates and controls all of Temporary Competitive Advantage Competitive Parity Long-term competitive Advantage Unused Competitive Advantage Is it Valuable? YES YES YES YES Is it Rare? NO YES YES YES Is it hard to imitate? NO YES YES Is the organized to? - - NO YES Table 1.2 VRIO Analysis
  6. 6. 4 | P a g e business unit activities through the extensive use of the formal planning and control system. The centre also directly manages the infrastructure and provides many corporate services. ii) Financial control is the most extreme form of decentralization, dissolving the organization into highly independent business units. In this style, the role of the centre is limited to setting financial targets, allocating resources, appraising performance and dominant to avoid or correct poor performance. These involvements would usually be replacing business unit managers rather than dictating changes in strategies. Therefore, the dominant processes are performance targets and business unit managers are held strictly responsible for meeting these targets. Current financial performance is the critical measure of achievement. The financial planning style fits with the portfolio manager. iii) Strategic Control refers to the activity of analysis and surveillance of the Strategic Planning. Its main objective is to monitor and implement corrective measures when facing any kind of deviation in the original Strategy, after comparing it with the Strategic Standards, and thus granting the good-riddance of the company´s targets. It works through the establishment of reference points, rules, methods and devices that allow to measure the development efficiency and effectiveness of the Strategy in whatever concerns seizing its goals, and also allows a better comprehension of the periods of crisis. References: 1. www.https//coursehero.com 2. www.https//researchgate.net/ Strategy and strategic management concepts 3. https://strategicmanagementinsight.com/ 4. Strategic Management @ 2011 Neil Ritson & Ventus Publishing ApS, ISBN 978-87- 7681-417-5 5. Strategic Management @ 2004 Colin White, ISBN 1–4039–0400–64 6. Strategic Management: Concepts 3rd Edition, Kindle Edition @ January 15, 2016 Frank T. Rothaermel, ISBN-13: 978-1259420474

